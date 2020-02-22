Spaghetti-O’s, marshmallows, scrambled eggs and mandarin orange juice. What do these things have in common? Well, my kittens like to eat all these things.
That’s right, my cats. If I’m in the kitchen; my cats are in the kitchen. Let’s be real, if anyone is in the kitchen, the cats are in the kitchen. You can find them sneaking up on the counter trying to get a front row seat to check out all the human food that awaits.
They might even try to get a bird’s eye view as they leap upon shoulders to gaze down upon the bounty. I love watching them play “I Spy” as I open a can of something they can’t resist.
I realize not all people are fond of a cat in the kitchen, but for the most part it doesn’t bother us too much. We simply use extra disinfecting wipes to help keep things clean.
Frankly, I kind of get a kick out of how spry and crafty our cats can be as they try to squeeze their heads down inside a plastic cup containing an inch of milk at the bottom. They might rely on a paw to gingerly dip their toes into the yummy liquid and proceed to lick it off.
There is never fear of dining alone at my house. If there aren’t any humans around, there’s always the cats. Oh, and the dog. Don’t forget about the dog. Don’t get me wrong … my kittens also eat canned cat food and dry cat food. So, there is no fear of them going hungry.
Running water usually makes cats run for the hills. Not my two. In fact, you can’t turn on the faucet quick enough. One of our cats even prefers to nap in the sink, wet or dry. She truly begs for us to turn the water to a slow stream and let it rain down upon her.
Both cats drink water from the toilet and yes, they have two water bowls in other parts of the house. I don’t know if this skill came naturally to them or they learned by watching our dog do this daily.
Also, I’ve never had a cat like vacuums. I don’t pretend that my cats like vacuums. However, I need to get pretty close to them as I make my way across the carpets to even make them run the other direction.
Valentine’s Day was a lesson that we can’t keep fresh cut flowers on our table or countertop, as a half-dozen roses, along with the water, covered my table along with the daily newspapers and advertisements that found themselves victim to my cats’ playtime as they tipped the entire vase over.
This past Christmas was a sad time for our trees. One artificial and one real had nothing to adorn them except some lights and inexpensive, unbreakable bulbs. The dog won’t get away unscathed with this one, however, as anything he can find on the floor that can be shredded or hauled away and broken was right up his alley. Silver lining … less decorations to take down, I guess.
I’m sure every animal lover has similar stories about their own pets. We’d love to hear about your experiences. You can always share with us via Facebook Messenger.
Tickets are now available for our 12th annual MHS Gala (formerly known as The Derby) held on May 8, at the Mid-America Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. for social hour and a chance to look over all the wonderful silent auction prizes.
Head to our website at midlandshumanesociety.org to purchase your seat or a full table. Sponsorship opportunities are still available; contact Kori Nelson at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org for more information. We would love your support, as this is the largest fundraiser we host each year.
MHS Pet of the Week, brought to you by Petersen Law, PLLC: Apple is a beautiful 1-year-old female looking for her forever home. She has the cutest little black spot right on her nose.
Alivia is a 1-year-old spayed female Coonhound mix who is a very sweet, but shy girl. She needs some time to warm up and acclimate, but once she does, she will try to be your lap dog.
Alivia has previously lived with other dogs, cats, and children. We think she will be an excellent addition to almost an active home but is not suitable for apartment living.
Hammy is a big, orange 3-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who arrived as a stray in December.
Jasper arrived at MHS in January as an owner-surrender. This handsome boy is a friendly 4-year-old male who seems to get along with other cats.
Come see these great animals or any of their friends today. We are open Monday through Friday noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
