The fourth annual “Dance to the Beat” fundraiser hit a new benchmark, with more than 450 attendees supporting cardiovascular patients through the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Cardiovascular Patient Care Fund Saturday at the Mid-America Center.
This was the first year the event was held at the Mid-America Center due to a record number of attendees. Other records beaten include the number of sponsors and pledged donations.
This year, 32 sponsors supported “Dance to the Beat” compared to 20 last year, according to Tara Slevin, vice president of development at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
She attributed this to the enthusiasm of the cardiovascular team and committee showed for the cause.
“That’s a pretty big jump for us,” she said.
During the previous fundraising event, they raised a little more than $21,000 for the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Cardiovascular Patient Care Fund. Although this year’s funds are still being calculated, the foundation expects exceed last year’s total, Slevin said.
Funds will provide assistance with various services like medication, transportation, equipment and everyday living expenses for uninsured or underinsured cardiovascular patients, according to an event pamphlet.
“Throughout this process I think the Methodist Health System has done a great job joining hands with Jenny Edmundson through this local cardiovascular service line,” Armbruster said. “People love it, and that makes me love it even more.”
Activities for the night included food, live music from Taxi Driver, dancing, T-shirts, a silent auction, raffles and videos.
The set up was primarily black and red with candles, chocolates and candies, similar to a Valentine’s day theme also celebrating the heart.
“We’ve heard a great amount of feedback and support form those who attended,” Slevin said.
Anyone who couldn’t attend can donate to the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation at jehfoundation.org/make-a-gift.
The next “Dance to the Beat” is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2021.
