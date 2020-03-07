Residents who live inside the city limits of Council Bluffs have until March 14 to license their pets — aged 6 months and older — as required by law.
Six cats/dogs are allowed per household, which includes up to four animals of the same type. For example, you may own four dogs and two cats, or three dogs and three cats. But you would not be allowed to own five dogs and one cat.
Dog and cat licenses may be purchased, without penalty, until the end of business day on March 14. A $15 penalty will be assessed to each license sold on or after March 15.
The Animal Control office is located on the north side of the Midlands Humane Society’s building at 1020 Railroad Ave., Suite B and they are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
License tags purchased after Dec. 1, 2014, are permanent metal tags. Owners will simply renew this tag each year and not be issued a new tag unless the original becomes lost or destroyed, which comes with a $5 fee for a replacement tag.
Licenses purchased for new pets will be sold at half price when purchased on or after July 1. All you need to obtain your pet license is to bring your pet’s current rabies vaccination to their office.
Being a responsible pet owner includes proper veterinary care, quality food, exercise, enrichment, proper shelter, as well as licensing your animals. Licenses help municipalities keep track of how many pets a person owns.
Licensing can also help if your pet gets lost and is found roaming the streets. If they are wearing a tag, can call to confirm the identity of the pet and help get it back to its owner.
Fun fact: In 2019, the city of Council Bluffs issued 7,759 dog and cat licenses.
On another note, citizens wishing to have farm-type animals in the city may possess them if they meet certain conditions found in the City Code in section 4.20.
Citizens may apply for a farm animal permit and pay a fee, covers the cost to administer the inspections and record keeping. City staff inspect the premises to determine if the animals covered by the permit application can be kept with no or minimal negative impact on the neighborhood.
Don’t forget to join us for the 12th annual MHS Annual Gala (formerly known as The Derby) on Friday, May 8. Reserve tickets at Midlands Humane Society or through our website, midlandshumanesociety.org.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Sherry G. Bills-Taylor:
Casper is a 2-year-old neutered male domestic medium-hair. He is gorgeous; starting out shy but he warms up to be the sweetest kitty.
Frankie is a 3-year-old male Husky who is just a big puppy. This guy loves to play and make you laugh. He will be a great fit for an active owner that can bring him along on their adventures. Frankie is not suitable for a couch potato lifestyle, as he needs daily physical and mental exercise.
Frankie is working on his social skills with other dogs and would enjoy a well-balanced dog friend from whom to learn. We recommend kids 10 or older and he needs a home with no cats.
Kooper is a 1-year-old neutered male Labrador Retriever/Golden Retriever mix. He must be adopted outside of Council Bluffs city limits due to a bite. Kooper is the life of the party and has energy aplenty.
Kooper is treat-motivated and eager to learn. He will be a great addition to a low key, yet active home and needs an owner who can commit to his regular exercise and training. Kooper’s ideal home has no children and low traffic. He seems to get along with most other dogs.
To complete the list, Chula is a sweet senior cat at 10 years old who would love a cozy spot to take cat naps all day.
Come see all these adoptable animals and all their friends. We are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; and noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
