Winter can be a great time to enjoy DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge.
Join the staff at DeSoto for some upcoming weekend programs that focus on winter wildlife. All programs will be held at the DeSoto Visitor Center unless otherwise noted.
Birding and Coffee
A weekly birding and coffee program will be held every Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. through March.
Winter months are a great time to view birds from the comfort of the visitor center. DeSoto is promoting a Saturday morning coffee hour at the DeSoto Visitor Center. During this time, participants can have complimentary coffee provided by the Friends of DeSoto and Boyer Chute Refuge.
While enjoying the hot cup of coffee, participants can sit, chat and view the waterfowl, eagles and other wildlife out on the refuge. A refuge staff member will be present to help identify birds and also answer questions regarding the refuge.
Winter Hike
A winter hike is planned for Jan. 25 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Cottonwood Nature Trail.
The winter can be a great time to explore nature. Join a refuge ranger for a winter hike. The hike will begin at the Cottonwood Nature Trail and will be around 1 mile. The trail is level and made of crushed rock. During the hike we will identify trees in winter and look for wildlife and signs of wildlife on the refuge.
Trumpter Swans
A program on trumpeter swans will be held Jan. 26 from 3 to 4 p.m.
Learn about the beautiful trumpeter swan. Discover the largest waterfowl species of North America and learn about its life history and the conservation success story.
After the program, join a refuge ranger to try and locate a swan on the refuge. Binoculars will be available for loan during the program.
Reptiles
A program addressing where reptiles go in winter will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 2.
Have you ever wondered how reptiles survive the winter? Join a refuge ranger for a program that answers this question and discover how our local reptile species survive the winter months on the refuge.
Steamboat Bertrand Discussion
The museum curator talk will address the Bertrand cargo during a program at 2 p.m. Feb. 16.
Join the museum specialist in learning about parts of the cargo recovered from the Steamboat Bertrand.
Birds in Winter
Ever wonder how birds stay warm during the winter months. That question will be addressed during a program from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 23.
DeSoto is known for being a refuge for migratory birds. Many birds move through the area in fall and head to warmer climates. However, some birds will stay here year-round and for other birds this is as far south as they migrate.
During this program a refuge ranger will discuss how these wintering birds stay warm during these cold months.
Bald Eagles
A program on bald eagles is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29. Join DeSoto Refuge staff and volunteers to discover bald eagles on the refuge. A refuge ranger program will be held at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the visitor center. A film on bald eagles will be played at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the visitor center.
The remainder of the day, spotting scope stations will be set up in the visitor center and along refuge roads to facilitate viewing of eagles on the refuge.
DeSoto and Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges are located north of Council Bluffs on U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley and Blair, Nebraska, and along U.S. Highway 75 near Fort Calhoun, Nebraska. For more information, call 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.