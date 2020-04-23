Questions regarding today’s subject have been asked many, many times during talks I’ve given and also in many of the e-mails I have received. Of course I can’t answer those questions and I doubt seriously, I’ll be around to see it happen although I’d love to be there.
It has been 70 years that Project Ozma made the first dedicated effort to detect the existence of extraterrestrial intelligence out there in space. Although it did not accomplish then what it set out to do, there are present day efforts being made by the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) organization to try and do the same thing Project Ozma began.
At the present time, earth-bound telescopes as well as those located in space have discovered more than 400 extrasolar planets and many believe there has to be possibly hundreds of billions more in our galaxy alone. Surely someone or something is out there.
There was a scientific paper submitted to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) many years ago that brought up several questions on of which was “What would happen if we discovered another, far more advanced civilization”.
Another more thought provoking question was: “Should news of such a discovery of an intelligent civilization even be released to the public or should it be withheld?”
Of course much would depend on the nature of the contact and the content of any message received but the absolute discovery of another intelligent civilization in space would indeed be a shock to mankind but just might lead to a greater unity of men on earth,
There are no easy answers to questions like these but, as I’ve written before, “Man is so completely accustomed to regarding himself as supreme that to discover he is no more an intellectual match for beings elsewhere would be devastating and shattering revelation”.
Another, perhaps more upsetting question that requires an answer would be: “What would be the religious implications of such a discovery?”
In the mid-nineteenth century, Father Angelo Secchi, the great Jesuit astronomer was concerned about those exact religious implications. Could it be, he asked, that God populated only one tiny speck in this cosmos with spiritual beings? It would seem absurd, according to Secchi, to find nothing but uninhabited deserts in these limitless regions…No! These worlds are bound to be populated by creatures capable of recognizing and loving their Creator
I was just out of high school when I had the pleasure of meeting one of the most interesting astronomers, Mr. Harlow Shapley. Shapley passed away in 1972 but during his life he epitomized astronomical research while still keeping to his Missouri religious roots. He said:
“To be a participant is in itself a glory. With out confreres on distant planets; with our fellow animals and plants of land, air, and sea; with the rocks and waters of all planetary crusts, and the photons and atoms that make up the stars – with all these we are associated in an existence and an evolution that inspires respect and deep reverence. We cannot escape humility. And as groping philosophers and scientists we are thank for the mysteries that still lie beyond our grasp.”
There surely are mysteries to be discovered in space and over the next generations perhaps we will find we are not alone in the cosmos after all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.