Imagine going undercover as a spy and a double agent. Now imagine meeting Sam Houston, dozens of Confederate generals, President Ulysses S. Grant, and Council Bluffs’ own General Grenville M. Dodge.
Philip Henson, born in Alabama in late 1827 — and just four years older than Dodge — lived a varied and storied life. At a very young age, he traveled with his father, a federal Indian agent, through the border states and Texas. He later became a mail carrier, then a storekeeper in Corinth, Mississippi.
Ultimately, he would serve in Grant’s administration investigating the murder of Abraham Lincoln. His skills included disguise, dialects, impersonation, sharpshooting and cryptography. Henson also holds the distinction as the first official Secret Service agent. How and why did he develop such skills?
With the outbreak of the Civil War, Henson initially felt obligated to serve the Confederacy. He was appointed captain of Alabama’s state militia and as the field supervisor in the Confederate post office. Though he opposed slavery, he became an overseer of slaves to avoid conscription into the Confederate Army. Then, in a fascinating turn of events during a visit to Texas, he met with Houston. Houston had been removed from office for refusing to take a loyalty oath to the Confederacy. (Henson was previously acquainted with Houston by virtue of his visits to Texas with his father years earlier). Houston presented Henson with the idea of spying for the Union.
In due course, Henson found himself working under Union spymaster Dodge. The difference between the two men would have been noticeable. Dodge stood just over 5.5-feet, with generic features and an energetic and intense demeanor. Henson was 6-feet, 2-inches, muscular, spoke slowly and calculated every word and move. He had a gentle countenance. While both had brilliant minds, Henson had no need to take notes, having a photographic memory.
After two successful forays into Confederate territory and returning with valuable and impressive information, Dodge dispatched Henson to spy on Vicksburg’s defenses. The capture of Vicksburg was of strategic importance for the Union. With Vicksburg in Union hands, the Confederacy would be effectively split and ultimately crippled.
On his way to Vicksburg, Henson met up with a friend, Jesse Johnsey, who had seven sons in the Confederate army, most of whom served in and around Vicksburg. Henson offered Johnsey a horse and invited him to accompany him to visit his sons. Soon, they were spotted and detained by Confederate soldiers. Taken before General Pemberton, Henson brilliantly convinced the General that he was a loyal Yankee-hating rebel. So impressed was Pemberton, that he provided Henson and Johnsey with passes to visit Vicksburg, believing that Henson’s tales of his Yankee hatred would raise morale.
With free access to the city and its fortifications, Henson was able to provide detailed information of Confederate defenses in and around Vicksburg. Upon his return with game-changing information, Dodge was so pleased that he presented Henson with a fine horse — Black Hawk.
After the fall of Vicksburg, Dodge called Henson for another assignment. Somehow, Henson befriended the wife of a Confederate general who had a taste for fine and fancy hats, gloves and other fineries imported to the North from Paris. With the use of a sizable expense account provided by Dodge, Henson gifted her with these luxuries in return for information on the Confederate Army. On his way back to make his findings known to Dodge, Henson was, once again, suspected and arrested. He swiftly bribed one of his guards and rode away to Union lines on his horse, Black Hawk.
Henson continued his work in espionage and even became a double agent — pretending to spy for the Confederacy. Time and time again, he was arrested and either escaped or was found innocent and released. Like the proverbial cat, he had multiple lives.
Henson’s final spy mission under Dodge came in 1864, a mission that took several twists and turns. Henson’s orders were to discover the location of Nathan Bedford Forrest’s Confederate calvary and to report on other assets. At first sight, General Roddey, who had dealt with Henson before, had him arrested and transferred to General S.D. Lee (not to be confused with Robert E. Lee). Most of Lee’s adjutants thought Henson a spy. Death seemed likely. To save his skin, Henson told Lee that in a day’s time, the Union Army would attack a specific location. It was too late for the Confederates to react, but indeed the attack took place and Henson was now in Lee’s trust — his life spared.
Still, Henson was not out of the woods. Not wanting to let an accused spy go, Lee transferred him to confinement under Confederate General Leonidas Polk. Polk, from an earlier encounter, believed Henson to be a double agent on the Rebels’ side and greeted him warmly. Furthermore, Polk wrote a pass for Henson, enabling him to return back and forth behind Union lines to continue his espionage. The South knew it was in a desperate situation and needed each and every advantage. Polk even sent an officer with Henson to ensure his progress through the Confederacy and across the border.
They never made it. Straight away, General Forrest had Henson arrested. In transit to a prison in Mobile, Alabama, there were several attempts to lynch Henson at the hands of locals. By this time, he had a reputation. His secret was out.
Henson’s wife traveled to visit Dodge and through back channels, Dodge procured the best counsel possible for his spy — Benjamin Davis, cousin to Confederate President Jefferson Davis. Unable to prove he was a spy, and with the help of reputable counsel, the Confederacy ordered Henson held indefinitely — through the end of the war. Henson had other ideas.
He escaped toward the end of 1864. He jumped off a train and walked 20 miles to a friend’s home who had a wounded Confederate nephew in his care. For $1,000 Confederate, he bought the wounded soldier’s papers.
But Henson was still physically drained so he went to his sister’s house to convalesce. Sure enough, the Confederates were soon onto him. He pulled himself out of bed and ran to the Mississippi River where Union gunboats were patrolling. He identified himself and climbed aboard. In December, to the surprise and delight of Dodge, Henson appeared in St. Louis. Dodge soon arranged for his wife to join him.
After the war, Henson served under Grant. His skills proved crucial into the investigations of Lincoln’s assassination. He also helped create the Secret Service. Henson became a public speaker and grew a 6-foot-long beard as a marketing ploy. Sadly, his wife died nearly a decade before him. He followed her in death in 1911.
To whom can we compare Mr. Henson? He was a loyal, dedicated, manipulative spy — a survivor. His legacy, largely unknown, helped defeat the Confederates at Vicksburg, perhaps saved many lives and ended the war months early. While we may not know the full extent of Henson’s missions and bravery, we can confirm that Henson’s story is reflective of Dodge’s care for the spies he employed. Dodge never spoke of his former spies. Even years later, under Congressional critique, Dodge refused to provided details.
Henson had an advocate all the way to the grave in Dodge and, just as importantly, his own portfolio of hard-learned skills.
— Thomas R. Emmett III is the executive director of the Historic General Dodge House.
