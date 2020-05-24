Objects — lots of them, big and small, form the foundation of any museum because each object has a story to tell. This is especially true at The Historic General Dodge House, which is filled with hundreds of interesting pieces.
Half the contents once belonged to Major General Grenville Dodge and his family. Among the most beautiful — which stop visitors in their tracks — is a one-of-a-kind, fine silver tea and coffee service.
Made from melted down silver coinage, it is 90% pure. The set reveals exceptional craftsmanship. Each of the set’s seven pieces celebrate a military success of Council Bluff’s most famous citizen, General Dodge.
But those military successes came with a horrific amount of bloodshed, in sharp contrast to the refined, delicate nature of the silver set itself.
In the fall of 1864, General Dodge undertook the responsibility for military governance in Missouri. Based in St. Louis, this appointment had a reputation as being a “graveyard” for Union generals — nine having failed before him — and Dodge was not about to let chaotic Missouri kill his career, which was definitely on the ascent.
History has shown that Missouri waged a civil war within a civil war. The “Show Me State” sent nearly 100,000 men to fight for the North and more than 30,000 to fight for the South. Technically a Union state during the Civil War, Missouri remained fractured with many active Confederate sympathizers, supporters and bandits.
These bandits (called “bushwhackers” by the Federals and “Partisan Rangers” by the Rebels) engaged in, what we would today call, terrorism. These Confederate guerrillas murdered Union loyalists and, at times, even scalping those they killed.
Perhaps the most vicious was William Quantrill, who massacred more than 150 men and boys in neighboring Kansas. Later in the war, Jesse James became a Confederate ranger, jumpstarting his carrier as an outlaw. Dodge more than had his hands full and focused his energies on eliminating the guerrillas’ support by any means.
First, he created clandestine lists of citizens to be sent away quietly. When that did not work, he resulted to brute force. In January 1865, Dodge ferociously hunted down a number of guerrillas and summarily executed about 30 of them.
Next came General Order No. 7. The order, Dodge told a subordinate, was to be carried out “strictly and the people may as well understand that they must comply with it.” Anyone suspected of failing to report the camps and activities of bushwhackers would forfeit their private property and be expelled from the state. (The family of Jesse James was among those expelled — they moved to Nebraska territory.)
Some Missourians, having been found hiding rebels, were executed immediately. Even President Abraham Lincoln — who in 1861 had suspended habeus corpus, opening the way for such actions by the Federals — became alarmed by his major general’s actions. Lincoln wrote Dodge: “It is reported to me that there is so much irregular violence in northern Missouri as to be driving away the people and almost depopulating it.”
Dodge was brutal, but effective. In just two months, his repressive measures had more success in eliminating Confederate activity in Missouri than all his nine predecessors combined.
Grateful that their state’s internal civil war had been crushed, the loyal citizens of St. Louis presented Dodge with a silver tea and coffee service in 1865. The craftsmanship has a quality found in the royal homes of Europe. It consists of a tea pot, coffee pot, water pitcher, cream pitcher, waste bowl and sugar bowl.
Each silver piece is engraved with the name of a Civil War battle in which Dodge participated, along with his initials. Each piece is highly ornamented with flowers, wreaths and floral finials. The water pitcher is complemented with scrolls, an etched landscape in and a ram’s head finial upon the handle.
The set rests upon a large oval platter with fancy border, two cast floral handles and this engraving: “Presented to Major General G.M. Dodge by the citizens of St. Louis and officers there on duty as a testimonial of regards for his gallantry during the War of the Rebellion and for his just and successful administration in the Dept. of MO.”
The Historic General Dodge House is filled with unique objects such as this. More than simply beautiful, they can propel us into history itself, help us reflect upon the past’s influence on our present and imagine a better future.
— Thomas R. Emmett III is the executive director of the Historic General Dodge House.
