You may have heard through our social media channels in mid-June, that the Midlands Humane Society took in 40 cats and kittens in less than 48 hours.
Some were abandoned, some came in as strays, while others were surrendered. No matter how you shake it, that is a lot of animals arriving to the animal shelter in a small amount of time.
You might wonder what happens behind closed doors when a large group of animals arrive? Here is a little insight on what transpires. Animals are assessed upon being brought into the building.
Part of this initial assessment includes scanning the animal for a microchip. If the pet has a microchip, all attempts will be made to reach the owner. It is important to keep your contact information, such as your phone and email, up to date.
If the animal is not microchipped, it is kept on a stray hold for a period of at least three days to give an owner the chance to come in to find it and claim. If an animal is being surrendered, the owner is asked to fill out some paperwork regarding the animal’s history, i.e. age, behavior, veterinary records, if it has lived with other animals or children and how it handled those situations.
Honest feedback is critical. We really appreciate getting this background information as it helps us place the animal into a new home in the best way possible. Getting first-hand information is incredibly beneficial from the person/family where the animal once lived.
For example, if the cat often peed outside the litter box, please let us know. If the dog was nervous around young children, we’d like to be aware of that too. If the dog attacked a cat or busted through a door when the owner left for work – that is really good information that we can use to better understand the animal.
If the cat loved to sit upon your lap for hours on end, we can use that detail to pass on to another potential owner who might be looking for that very trait in their next cat.
Animals that come to the building are given an identification number, sexed, given flea and tick treatment, initial vaccines, bathed and medically treated if necessary. If an animal is pregnant or appears to already have been spayed or neutered, records with those details will be kept. Foster families might be sought out.
Kennels are readied with new food and water bowls, along with soft, soothing blankets or bedding to help each pet feel warm and safe. MHS staff will assess personalities and administer other vaccines, tests and treatments as needed.
Remember, all pets adopted from MHS are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated per age protocols. For those interested in adopting, please call 712-396-2270 to set up an appointment. Adoptable animals can be found on our webpage, www.midlandshumanesociety.org.
We are open Monday to Friday noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are asking all visitors to wear a mask or face covering, but it is not mandatory.
As a reminder, there are several hand sanitizing stations located throughout the building for your convenience. We are still happily taking donations of new products (toys and food) but are not able to accept used items or open bags of pet food.
We appreciate your cooperation and understanding.
MHS Pets of the Week:
Socks is a 10-month-old spayed female who arrived as a stray. This adorable calico kitten might be a perfect companion for you.
Gidget is an approximately 5-year-old female guinea pig. If you have been looking for a pet that doesn’t require tons of your time or lots of space, you might consider adopting this gal.
You would be hard pressed to find a cuter kitten than Theodore. This little boy is a 3-month-old neutered male domestic shorthair.
Come on, you must make an appointment to meet Eileen. This little gal is a 2-month-old spayed female domestic shorthair who arrived as a stray.
Please consider scheduling a visit to meet these adoptable animals and all their friends today!
