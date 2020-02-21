A traveling exhibit on what child abuse victims experience will be in Council Bluffs this weekend.
“The Lisa Project” will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Salvation Army, 715 N. 16th St., according to a press release from Promise Partners, one of the event sponsors.
The exhibit is described as a multisensory experience that allows visitors to see, hear and feel what a child abuse victim goes through on a daily basis, the press release stated. Through an audio narration from a child’s perspective, visitors are guided room by room through scenarios depicting abuse.
Hosted by nonprofit groups Promise Partners and the Prevent Child Abuse Pottawattamie County Committee, the exhibit is free and open to the public and is rated PG-13. For more information, visit thelisaproject.org.
