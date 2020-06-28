It’s been an uncertain few months of social distancing, staying at home, and not being able to visit our loved ones. As Iowa begins to loosen restrictions, many of us need a change of scenery or a reunion. Now is the perfect time to start planning a staycation or reunion right here in Council Bluffs.
Staycation
While there have been many changes this year, you still deserve to relax this summer. Take a break from the monotony of life at home by booking a staycation at one of Council Bluffs’ hotels.
Staying at a hotel will take you away from the stresses at home (no chores here) and allow you the downtime you need to relax and rejuvenate. Make this trip a quiet couples getaway, a time of self-care just for you, or bring along the kids for some quality family time.
In addition to your hotel stay, a staycation is a great time to explore your city and do things you normally don’t have time to do. Luckily, in Council Bluffs many things can be done safely outdoors or with social distancing practices likes getting out on our many trails, or visiting all 14 of the Eagle of Honor statues along the Stars and Bronze Tribute Trail. Perhaps you haven’t visited Hitchcock Nature Center in a while or maybe you’ve never taken in a sunset view at the Lewis and Clark Monument? Now’s the time.
How about trying that new restaurant you’ve been meaning to go to? Take a break from cooking during your staycation and get takeout, delivery, or dine-in at a local establishment.
ReUNion
Now is a great time to think ahead and begin planning the much-anticipated reunion with the ones you miss the most. Council Bluffs is just the place for an UNforgettable reunion thanks to the variety of outdoor activities, social-distancing friendly attractions, and venue spaces.
While you’re here, reconnect with some of your Council Bluffs’ favorites like the Black Angel, Bayliss Park, Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, or the Thursday night Taco Ride. Or if you’re feeling adventurous, try something new like visiting the galleries at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, try escaping from The Cryptic Room, or race around the track at Joe’s Indoor Karting.
If you’re needing a space to gather your family, friends, or classmates, there are plenty of venue options in Council Bluffs. There are outdoor venues like River’s Edge Pavillion or venue spaces in bars and restaurants like at Barley’s or Full Fledged Brewing Company.
If you’re ready to start planning your staycation or reunion, check out UNleashCB.com/staycations/ and UNleashCB.com/reunited to find unbeatable hotel rates, places to visit, and restaurants to try in CB.
The current hotel rates are half of what you would typically pay for in the summer so there is no better time for that much-deserved staycation and highly-anticipated reunion.
