As I mentioned before, I was lucky enough to live at Hitchcock Nature Center for seven years while my dad was a park ranger there. After moving into Council Bluffs during my freshman year of high school, our visits to the park were minimal at best.
After moving back from Ames, I was more than ready to revisit my old stomping grounds. My mom, dad, sister, husband and I put on our hiking boots and hopped into the car. My dad took us the scenic route out to the park and it brought back so many memories of commuting back and forth to school all of my childhood.
As we approached the park gates the nostalgia hit all of us. The entrance of the park looked exactly the way it did when we lived there. We drove into the park and for the most part, things seemed the same. We arrived at the trailheads and decided to take off on Badger Ridge. The only thing missing was our family dog, Lightning, who we had originally found as a stray in the park. We were lucky to have her in our lives for almost 15 years. I think that you could argue that Lightning loved living at Hitchcock more than the rest of us.
The views and the trails were exactly as I had remembered them: breathtaking and beautiful. My love for the Loess Hills was born here and it will always hold a special place in my heart. I am so thankful for Pottawattamie County Conservation and all of their efforts to make Hitchcock Nature Center a fun, safe, and peaceful place to unplug and enjoy the beautiful landscape.
