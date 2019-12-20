Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church welcomes all to come and celebrate the love of Jesus on Sunday morning at 1800 Fifth Ave. Sunday school is at 9:15 a.m., and worship is at 10:30 a.m. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. Monday evening is scripture study at the church at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message that begins at 6:15 p.m. Upcoming events include early Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. and late service at 11 p.m.
Underwood Lutheran Church
On Sunday, Dec. 22, Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. There will be no education due to the holiday break. Worship service begins at 10:15 a.m. featuring the Rev. Scott Dalen delivering a sermon based on Matthew 1:18-25. On Tuesday, Dec. 24, Underwood Lutheran Church will hold Christmas Eve worship services. Candlelight services begin at 5 and 10 p.m. and will feature Holy Communion.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Worship at Bethany, 1900 S. Seventh St., begins at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Joseph’s Dream,” and the scripture is Matthew 1:18-25. Liturgist is Earl Hallberg, and greeters are Shari and Micala Dillehay. Advent readers this fourth Sunday of Advent are Lynn Lyons and family. There will be a Children’s Chat. Choir practice at 9:30 a.m. Christmas Eve service will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24. We are still collecting hats, gloves, mittens and scarves. We have an elevator for easy access.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it, and the church is handicap accessible. A message for young disciples will be given, so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There is a Bible study that meets Wednesdays at 5 p.m. There are AA meetings Mondays and Fridays, and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. Our Candlelight Christmas Eve service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or visit us at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to a Bible study on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and to our Celebration of Worship at 9:25 a.m., followed by a coffee fellowship. At 4 p.m., there is an Advent study, “The Journey,” by Adam Hamilton. Christmas Eve candlelight worship with communion will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. A Bible study meets on Thursday at 10 a.m. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday except on Christmas Day. Phone: 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth. We wish you a blessed and joyous Christmas!
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight everyone will meet for discipleship at 6:00 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites everyone to our bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by our praise band. Christmas Eve Worship will be on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The youth group will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. The pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. We’re on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC. We wish you a Feliz Navidad (Merry Christmas)!
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. and worship will be at 11a.m. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. Phone: 712-545-3021. Check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com. You are welcome to come on Tuesday to Christmas Eve Worship. May you have a joyful and blessed Christmas Day!
St. John Lutheran Church
St. John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship services on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m., and childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 to noon. The church is handicapped accessible. On Monday, the Altar Guild will meet at 1:30 p.m. Christmas Eve worship is at 3:30 p.m. (a family oriented service), and at 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Communion will be offered at all three services.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., extends an open invitation to everyone to worship with us Sunday as we celebrate the Fourth Sunday of Advent. Morning Worship begins at 11 a.m. Assisting with worship is Chris Gillette, organist is Joyce Mynster, and praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans’ message is “Joseph, Being a Righteous Man.” The focus text is from the Gospel of Matthew 1:18-25. Boy Scout Troop 11 meets at 6:30 p.m. each Sunday night. Gethsemane Presbyterian Church members/friends and Westminster Presbyterian Church members/friends will join together for Christmas Eve Communion & Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. at 224 Wallace Ave. Light refreshments will be served after the service. Westminster is handicapped accessible via the northeast door.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Contemporary worship service is at 8 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. service is a Christmas Cantata by the joint choirs of Timothy and Trinity Lutheran of Glenwood at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15. At 2 p.m Sunday afternoon there is a rehearsal for the children’s Christmas Eve service. The children’s Christmas Eve service is at 5:30 p.m. The Christmas Eve candlelight service is at 10:30 p.m. Christmas Day worship service is at 9 a.m. There will be no Catechism during December. It will resume on Jan. 8. Midweek adult Bible studies will not meet during the month of December. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have creative worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday service. Tuesday there is no Bible study. Faith will have a Christmas Eve candlelight worship service at 6 p.m. Faith is currently collecting children’s winter coats, hats and gloves to donate to Longfellow Elementary School, and there is a box in the Narthex for those items. The Youth Group will be distributing Christmas food baskets after worship on Sunday. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9:00 a.m. with adult Bible study at 10:15 a.m. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Dr., invites you to attend our Sunday Morning Worship Services. We have traditional services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The Praise service is at 9 a.m. Sunday school for adults and children is at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Tuesday, a candlelight Christmas Eve service will be held at 5:30 p.m. The church will be closed on Christmas Day. There will be no activities on Thursday and Friday. We wish you a very Merry Christmas!
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church is located at East Manawa Drive and Wallace Avenue. We invite everyone to join us for Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. The December liturgist is Mary Parrott. This is the Fourth Sunday of Advent. The Rev. Eller’s Sermon is “She Swaddled Him.” The Scriptures are Isaiah 7:10-16 and Matthew 1:18-25. Ushers this Sunday are Dave and Shirley Meyers. Our hostesses are Claudia Falk and JoAnn Tanner. Sunday school teachers are Shirley Meyers and Colleen Durham. You’re welcome to attend our candlelight service and communion on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. The Westminster Presbyterian congregation will join us. We have Bible study on Mondays & Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. The food pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. We are wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513. Merry Christmas!
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., welcomes all to worship at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee fellowship follows at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same-day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same-day appointment). More events and information can be found online at oursaviorscb.org or at facebook.com/Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs. OSL has an elevator and welcomes people of all abilities. “Welcoming all to share God’s grace and love.” Christmas Eve services 5:30 will be at and 10 p.m.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
Sunday school and adult Bible study are at 9 a.m. at St. John’s UCC, 400 Cloverdale Ave. Worship is at 11:15 a.m. Greeters this week are Shelly and Mike Bell. The interim pastor is the Rev. Dr. James Guttenburger. The Christmas Eve service will be at 5 p.m.
First Congregational Church
All are invited to First Congregational Church, UCC, 611 First Ave., Sunday at 10 a.m. for worship and youth Sunday school. The Rev. Carol Hall will lead the worship on the fourth Sunday of Advent and the message will be “The Story, as told in Scripture and Song.” After worship, a coffee and friendship time will be served. Saturday morning yoga is at 9 and Tuesday evening yoga is at 5:20. The public is invited to a Christmas Eve worship that will begin at 7:30 p.m. and include a special presentation by the choir with a candlelight service ending with a solo by Kirk Johnson, “Oh, Holy Night.” The free community dinner is Friday, Dec. 27, from 5-6:30. We continue to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry. Visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com//FCC.UCC.CB.IA for more information.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Sunday, Dec. 22 — 9:30 a.m., worship & children’s Christmas program; 10:30 a.m., fellowship & coffee hour; 11 a.m., caroling at Midlands; 2 p.m., Angel Tree Party. Tuesday, Dec. 24 — 4:30 p.m., Family Friendly Christmas Eve Service with safety candles; 7 p.m. Traditional Christmas Eve Service with Candles. Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Merry Christmas! Thursday, Dec. 26 — Office Closed. Friday, Dec. 27 — Office Closed; 4:30 p.m., volunteers for food pantry meet at Our Savior’s. Sunday, Dec. 29 — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., elementary lock-in; 4 p.m.-8 p.m., middle and high school lock-in.Visit us online at www.emanuelcb.org or facebook.com/emanuellutherancbia.
Community of Christ
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd. Our Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. with worship at 10:30 a.m. Come join our Christmas Eve service, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. Our Advent service, “The Promise of Love,” we will have a skit during worship, with C.R. Goodin and a host of Christmas characters. Our Greeters are Colleen Brabec and Rachael Hunter.
Mount Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mount Hope United Methodist Church, 290th Street and Highway 6, welcomes all to join in our worship service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Christmas Eve service will be held at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. Every other month is our Brunch and Worship that begins at 9:30 a.m. Our next Brunch and Worship is Feb. 10, 2020. Everyone is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in church activities.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is handicap accessible, and a Cry Room is available for infants to age 2. Adult Bible Class is at 9:30 a.m., and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30 a.m. Children ages 2 through kindergarten meet for the full hour, and children in grades 1-5 during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids grades 1-5 meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Annex. Each Wednesday through Christmas, Revolution Middle School, grades 6-8, combine with Revolution High School, grades 9-12, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Annex as they study the “All I Want for Christmas” series. A family Christmas Eve service will be held. For more information, call the church office at 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com. Find us on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB.
