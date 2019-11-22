Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, will hold worship with Communion at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a fellowship and coffee hour at 10:30. Kidz Kamp and choir practice will both begin at 10:45 a.m. On Monday, Tai Chi will begin at 11 a.m. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts will meet in the community room at 5:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Mission Action Quilters will meet at 9:30 a.m.; and band practice will start at 7:15 p.m. The church office will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. On Nov. 30, Oscar and Deann Over’s 50th anniversary celebration will begin at 1 p.m. On Dec. 1, worship with Communion will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by fellowship and coffee hour at 10:30, harmonica practice at 10:45, and the mental health awareness and support group meeting at 11:30. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org or facebook.com/emanuellutherancbia.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional Sunday morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m., and a praise service at 9. Sunday school for adults and children begins at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Monday, the Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, MRV committee on ministry will meet at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, there will be no evening activities. The church office will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
First Congregational Church
The public is invited to First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., for worship and youth Sunday school beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Carol Hall will lead the worship, with hymns, scripture and poetry. After worship, the congregation will have the annual Thanksgiving potluck. Saturday yoga begins at 9 a.m. and Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry, especially for the students at Kanesville High School who face food scarcity during holidays and long breaks. Check out the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have creative worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday service and the LWML Mite box will be out. The children’s Christmas program practice will be from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. On Tuesday, there is a 9:30 a.m. Bible study that is open to everyone. On Wednesday, there will be no Confirmation classes but the choir will practice at 6:45 p.m., and there will be a Thanksgiving Eve worship service with Communion at 7. Faith is currently collecting children’s winter coats, hats and gloves to donate to Longfellow Elementary School and there is a box in the Narthex for those items. The youth group will distribute Thanksgiving food baskets after worship on Sunday. Food donations will continue to be taken for food baskets to be distributed to families in need at Christmastime. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public for worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sermon series continues from Galatians. The church is handicap accessible. A cry room is available for infants through age 2. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30 a.m. Children ages 2 through kindergarten meet for the full hour, and children in first through fifth grades meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) and Revolution Middle School (sixth through eighth grades) and Revolution High School (ninth through 12th grades) will both meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the annex. Adult Bible study meets Wednesday from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. in the main building. The men’s prayer breakfast and women’s fellowship meet monthly. For more information, call 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to Thanksgiving services with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee fellowship will follow at 11:15 a.m. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). The food and pet pantries will both be closed on Thanksgiving Day. For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Contemporary worship services are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15 a.m. Catechism is every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Midweek adult Bible studies meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. Jolene Fields will assist with worship. Organist is Joyce Mynster, and the praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans will deliver the sermon “The King of the Jews” and the focus text will be from Luke 23:32-43. At 6:30 p.m., the Boy Scouts Troop 11 will meet at the church. On Thursday, Lloyd Evans will lead a study entitled “A Closer Look at Jesus’ Birth” at Mount View Presbyterian Church, 5308 Hartman Ave., in Omaha. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m. and childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. On Tuesday, the women’s board will meet at 9:30 a.m., and the church council will meet at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Eve worship will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The church office will be closed on Thursday and Friday. The church is handicap accessible.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to a Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and to worship at 9:25 a.m., followed by a coffee fellowship. The Cub Scouts will meet on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The church wishes you a very blessed Thanksgiving Day on Thursday. Church offices will be closed for the day. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday this coming week. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church on Facebook at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 6 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC. The church wishes you a very blessed Thanksgiving.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com. The church wishes you a very blessed Thanksgiving.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Jesus, Remember Me” and the Scripture is Luke 23:33-43. Liturgist is Joyce Woods and the greeters are Roger and Peggy Terveer. There will be a children’s chat. Choir practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. The congregation will decorate the church for Advent following the worship service. Lunch will be provided after. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given, so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, check out the church at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday school and Bible study both begin at 9 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. The greeter will be Maylon Leach. On Monday, the Boy Scouts will meet at 7 p.m.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 8. The public is invited to attend. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in activities.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education will begin at 9 a.m. featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship will begin at 10:15 a.m. featuring the Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 23:33-43.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Nov. 23, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Gluten-free options will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.