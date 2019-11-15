Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Drive, invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The November liturgist is Duane Hilty. The Rev. Gary Eller’s sermon is “When the Temple Collapses.” Scripture readings are Isaiah 65:17-25 and Luke 21:5-19. Dave and Shirley Meyers are the greeters/ushers. Fellowship hosts are Vicky Woods and Nancy Brooks. Priscilla Hoersch and JoAnn Tanner are the Sunday school teachers. Session meeting is scheduled for Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend tradition Sunday worship services at 8 and 10 a.m., and a praise service at 9. Sunday school for adults and children begins at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Monday, Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m., and Evening Circle will meet at 7. On Wednesday, youth activities begin at 5:15 p.m., intergenerational bells and the praise team both meet at 5:45, Breakout Youth meet at 6, kids club at 6:15, chancel bells at 6:30, and chancel choir at 7:30. On Thursday, the administration meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by session at 7.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee fellowship and all team meeting will both begin at 11:15 a.m. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
Community of Christ Church Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. This Sunday’s theme will be “Testify” by Joan Duffey. There will be an ordination service for Becca Siert to the office of the priest. Greeters will Marcia Hopkins and Evelyn Spence. The church holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. On Monday, the Pages for Peace program will be at 3 p.m. The church’s homemade peanut brittle is now available, call 712-323-4498, 712-328-1048 or contact any member of church. The cost is $9 a bag. Thanksgiving Day dinner (organized by St Patrick’s Catholic Church at 4 Valley View Drive) is being served at Community of Christ on Nov. 28. The event is open to the public and serving is held from noon to 1:30 p.m. To volunteer or to make reservations for dining in and deliveries, call 712-323-1484. The church will host a Blue Christmas service at 7 p.m. Dec. 11. This is ecumenical service that can help people going through difficult times. Not everyone is in a joyous mood, but they do want to worship with a body of people in a quiet reverent way and acknowledge the birth of Jesus.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Communion will be offered at all services. Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m. and childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. First Communion class will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday for fifth grade students. On Wednesday, adult Bible study and the Saint John sewing group meet at 9 a.m. The finance committee meets at 4:30 p.m. and the executive committee at 5. Also, a meal will be served at 5:30 p.m., GIFT will begin at 5:30, the high school group will meet at 6, and the Confirmation class and adult Bible study will meet at 6:30. Chancel choir will practice at 7:30 p.m. The men’s club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Sugar’s, 2725 E. Kanesville Blvd., and there will be a Stephen Ministers meeting at 6:30 p.m. The church is handicap accessible.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will hold traditional worship services with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15 a.m. The church’s secretary is retiring on Nov. 27. There will be a coffee and cake reception between services, to honor and thank her. Catechism is every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Midweek adult Bible studies meet on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public for worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sermon series continues from Galatians. The church is handicap accessible. A cry room is available for infants through age 2. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30 a.m. Children ages 2 through kindergarten meet for the full hour, and children in first through fifth grades meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) and Revolution Middle School (sixth through eighth grades) meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the annex. Revolution High School (ninth through 12th grades) meets from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. in the annex. Adult Bible study meets Wednesday from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. in the main building. Prayer meetings are held at 6:30 a.m. Thursdays in the main building. The men’s prayer breakfast and women’s fellowship meet monthly. For more information, call 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service. Sunday will also be the first rehearsal for the children’s Christmas program from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. On Wednesday, Confirmation classes will begin at 5:45 p.m., choir practice at 6:45, and a council meeting at 7:30. The Sewing Sisters meet at 1 p.m. Thursday for quilting and fellowship. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday school and Bible study both begin at 9 a.m. There will be a church bells meeting at 11:15 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. Greeters will be Ronna and Ray Wright. On Monday, the Boy Scouts will meet at 7 p.m.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 8. The public is invited to attend. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in activities.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. Jolene Fields will assist with worship. Organist is Joyce Mynster, and the praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans will deliver the sermon “Bad News/Good News” and the focus text will be from Luke 21:5-19. At 6:30 p.m., the Boy Scouts Troop 11 will meet at the church. On Thursday, Lloyd Evans will lead a study entitled “A Closer Look at Jesus’ Birth” at Mount View Presbyterian Church, 5308 Hartman Ave., in Omaha. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “I Will Trust and Will Not Be Afraid” and the Scripture is Isaiah 12. Liturgist is Sue Moser and the greeters are Lynn and Connor Eckley. There will be a children’s chat. Choir practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. On Thursday, Quilting Chicks and a Rooster will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a session meeting at 9:30 a.m. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to a Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Worship begins at 9:25 a.m. followed by a coffee fellowship. From 3 to 5 p.m., there will be bingo in the Catterlin Room. On Tuesday, the Cub Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday, Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. The church’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 6 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to a bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday. The pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. and worship will be at 11. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given, so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, check out the church at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education will begin at 9 a.m. featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship will begin at 10:15 a.m. featuring Communion. The Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 21:5-19. Laura and Austin Tennigkeit will serve as greeters.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Nov. 23, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Gluten-free options will be available.
