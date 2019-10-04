Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. The church will celebrate World Communion Day, with Communion served during worship and taken to the homebound during the week. Bill Andersen will assist with worship. Organist is Joyce Mynster, and the praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans’ sermon is titled “Faith Matters” and the focus text will be from the Gospel of Luke 17:1-10. Before the service, there will be a board of deacons meeting at 10 a.m. “The Holocaust” program scheduled for Sunday afternoon has been canceled. Boy Scout Troop 11 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. On Thursday, Sarah Circle Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. at Mount View Presbyterian Church in Omaha. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
First Congregational Church
The public is invited to join us at First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., Sunday at 10 a.m. for worship and youth Sunday school. The Rev. Carol Hall will lead worship and give the sermon “Ask Carefully …”. The choir will sing and Communion will be served. After worship, a coffee and friendship time will be held. Saturday morning yoga is at 9 a.m. and Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. On Thursday, a group meets for “Conversations About Love” at 6:30 p.m. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry and are especially in need of food for the students at Kanesville High School, who are facing food scarcity in their homes.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend Sunday morning worship services. The church holds traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m., and a praise service at 9. Sunday school for adults and children is at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available for ages 4 years and younger beginning at 9 a.m. On Monday, Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday the facility usage committee will meet at 2:30 p.m., and the buildings and grounds committee will meet at 4. On Wednesday, the Christian Education team will meet at 5:30 p.m., the praise team will meet at 5:45, chancel bells at 6:30, and chancel choir will meet at 7:30. On Thursday, Stephen Ministry will meet at 10 a.m.; and the Good Grief Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. On Friday, Meals on Wheels will meet at 10 a.m. at the Red Cross building on the Lakin Human Services campus.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, worship and Communion will begin at 10 a.m. and is followed by a church potluck. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m. Also on Sunday morning, we will have a new member reception at 9:45 a.m. There will be a Baptism class at 12:15 p.m. Childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 to noon. Tonight, the Players Group will meet at Lincoln’s Pub at 6 p.m. The Ruth Group will meet on Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. and the Esther Group will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The finance committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the executive committee and the property committee will both meet at 5 and the worship committee will meet at 7. On Wednesday, adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m., and GIFT – along with a meal — will begin at 5:30 p.m. The Confirmation class and adult Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. and chancel choir will practice at 7:30. The Mary Group will meet on Thursday at 9 a.m., and the building committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. The church is handicap accessible.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service. It is LWML Sunday and the service will have an LWML theme, and LWML members will act as greeters and ushers. It is also Sunday school mission Sunday and Operation Barnabas Sunday. The LWML Fall Festival will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran in Glenwood. On Tuesday, adult Bible study will begin at 9:30 a.m. It is open to the public. On Wednesday, Confirmation classes will begin at 5:45 p.m. and the elders will meet at 7:30. The Sewing Sisters meet Thursday at 1 p.m. for quilting and fellowship; and the Operation Barnabas group will meet at 7 p.m. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. Greeter will be Mary Hagerman.
Peace Church of the Brethren
Peace Church of the Brethren, 2605 Ave. E, holds Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. This Sunday, the Rev. Lois Grove will give the message “Being Faithful on the Journey” and the focus text will be 1Corinthians 1:3-9. On Wednesday, the Leisure Club will meet at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The church’s fall rummage sale will be held Oct. 24-26. For more information about the church, go online to peacechurchofthebrethren.org, find the church on Facebook or check out the church’s denominational website at brethren.org.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Write It On Your Heart” and the scripture is Deuteronomy 11:13-21. The liturgist will be Vicki Hallberg and greeters will be Leo and Norma Fleming. October ushers will be Carol and Duwayne Doty, Jeff Wellman-Doty and Barb Hough. There will be a children’s chat. This is Communion and Food Pantry Sunday. Sunday is also First Education Sunday for all ages from 9 to 10:15 a.m. There is no choir practice. The church is collecting Snickers for a mission project. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services are held at 8 and 10:30 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15 a.m. Catechism is every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Midweek adult Bible studies meet on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 Sunday. The church holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The church is preparing for its annual peanut brittle drive on Oct 18 (fair warning, this always sells out, shortly after it goes on sale). The church’s Caring Ministries will have its annual silent auction on Nov. 1, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Get tickets at Community of Christ Thrift Store for the auction. The church’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 28. The study this week, “Fan the Flame” message will be given by Brad Knott. The greeters will be Doug and Karen Rasmussen.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and worship with Communion at 9:25. Epworth is a polling place for the city primary election on Tuesday. Also Tuesday, the Wacky Women will meet at 11:15 a.m. at the Cracker Barrel; and the Cub Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday, a Bible study will meet at 10 a.m.; the Afternoon and Evening Stars will meet at 1:30 p.m., and the Nightengals will meet at 6:30. Church’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to the church’s bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) and Communion at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet on Thursday at 7 p.m. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. and worship with Communion will be at 11. The United Methodist Women will meet on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the church. The public is invited to all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
The Rev. James Bicket of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Oct. 13, Pastor Appreciation Day will be celebrated with a potluck after church service. The Women’s Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19. It will include food and other items for purchase and silent auction. Trunk or Treat in the church parking lot will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Candy, hot dogs and hot cocoa will be distributed.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given, so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, check out the church at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education will begin at 9 a.m. featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship will begin at 10:15 a.m. featuring Communion. The Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 17:5-10.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church is located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Drive. The public is invited to Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. World Communion Sunday is Sunday. Be sure and mark your calendars for the Hot Diggity Dog Bingo at 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Bingo games begin at 6:30 p.m. Bring two food items for the church’s pantry and get an extra 20 games of bingo. Food suggestions are spaghetti sauce, noodles, cereal, peanut butter, jelly and canned fruit. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
