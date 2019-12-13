Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship — the Third Sunday of Advent — beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. Jolene Fields will assist with worship. Organist is Joyce Mynster, and the praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans will deliver the sermon “Are You the One Who is to Come, or Are We to Wait for Another?” and the focus text will be from Matthew 11:1-11. Boy Scout Troop 11 will meet at 6:30 p.m. each Sunday night. On Thursday, Lloyd Evans will continue leading a study entitled “A Closer Look at Jesus’ Birth” at Mount View Presbyterian Church in Omaha. On Dec. 21 at 9:30 a.m., the monthly session meeting will be held. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
Community of Christ Church Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. On Dec. 15, the church will have its holiday meal right after church, followed by the children’s Christmas program with snacks and a special visitor. The church’s Christmas Eve service will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 24. The church’s Advent service “Walk In Joy” speaker is Frank Gunderson. The greeters will Jan Ward and Hannah Moore.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, will hold worship with Communion at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by fellowship and coffee hour at 10:30, Kidz Kamp (program practice) and a worship and music meeting at 10:45; and the winter piano recital at 3 p.m. On Monday, Tai Chi will begin at 11 a.m. On Tuesday, Girl Scouts will meet in the community room at 5:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Mission Action Quilters will meet at 9:30 a.m.; the Blue Christmas dinner will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the Blue Christmas service at 7. On Thursday, Tai Chi will begin at 11 a.m.; and band practice will begin at 7 p.m. On Friday, the church office is closed. On Dec. 20, food pantry volunteers will meet at 4:30 p.m. at Our Savior’s. On Dec. 21, the Girl Scouts will meet at noon. On Dec. 22, worship and the children’s Christmas program will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee hour at 10:30; and the Angel Tree party at 2 p.m. Visit the church online at emanuelcb.org or facebook.com/emanuellutherancbia.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public to its worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is handicap accessible and a cry room is available for infants and children through age two. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30 a.m. Children ages two through kindergarten meet for the full hour, and children in first through fifth grades meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the annex. Through Christmas, Revolution Middle School (sixth through eighth grades) and Revolution High School (ninth through 12th grades) will both meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the annex, as they study the “All I Want for Christmas” series. Adult Bible study meets Wednesdays from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. in the main building. The Men’s Prayer Breakfast meets monthly. On Sunday, the church will hold a special Christmas celebration at 10:30 a.m., presented by the TCCC children with the teens narrating. A special family Christmas Eve service will be presented for all. For more information, call the church office 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com. The church is on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Avenue, invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The December liturgist is Mary Parrott. The Rev. Gary Eller’s Sermon is “Joyous Hope.” The Scriptures are Isaiah 35:1-10 and Matthew 11:2-11. Ushers this Sunday are Linda Deatsch and Nancy Brooks. Hostesses are Sandy Woods and Colleen Durham. Sunday school teachers are Priscilla Hoersch and JoAnn Tanner. This Sunday, the church will have a cookie walk. There will be a variety of cookies for purchase for the holiday. The public is welcome to attend the church’s candlelight service and communion at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. The Westminster Presbyterian Congregation will join in. The church holds Bible study from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have a have traditional worship with Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service. There will be a congregational meeting at 10:15 a.m. Sunday and all members are encouraged to attend. There will be no adult Bible study on Sunday. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. On Wednesday, there is mid-week Advent worship at 7 p.m. and choir and chime practice will be at 7:45. The Sewing Sisters will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday for quilting and fellowship, weather permitting. Donations of non-perishable food items or monetary donations are being accepted for Christmas food baskets. The youth group is selling beautiful God’s Creation appointment calendars as a fundraising event. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend Sunday morning worship service for the children’s program at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Monday, Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, youth activities will begin at 5:15 p.m., followed by the praise team and intergenerational bells both at 5:45, Kids Club at 6:15, chancel bells at 6:30, and chancel choir at 7:30. On Thursday, the administration committee will meet at 5:30 p.m., and session will begin at 7.
First Congregational Church UCC
The public is invited to worship and youth Sunday school at First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave. at 10 a.m. Sunday. This is the third Sunday of Advent. The Rev. Carol Hall will lead the worship and give the sermon message, “Love of Justice,” and the choir will perform. After worship, a coffee and friendship time will be held. Saturday yoga will begin at 9 a.m. and Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. The Christmas Eve candlelight service is at 7:30 p.m. and will conclude with Kirk Johnson singing “O Holy Night.” The free community dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry and for students at Kanesville High School who may experience food scarcity during the winter break. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to Advent services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee fellowship and worship team meetings will follow at 11:15 a.m. Mid-week Advent services will be held on Wednesday beginning with dinner at 6:15 p.m. followed by the service at 6:45. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services with Communion are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15. At 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, there is a rehearsal for the children’s Christmas Eve service. Advent worship services are on Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. There will be no Catechism during December, it will resume on Jan. 8. Midweek adult Bible studies will not meet during the month of December. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, invites the public to worship service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10. Christmas Eve service will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 24. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held Feb. 10. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to a Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, worship at 9:25, which is followed by a coffee fellowship. At 4 p.m., there is an Advent study, “The Journey,” by Adam Hamilton. The Cub Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A Bible study will meets at 10 a.m. Thursday. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for discipleship at 6 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to its bilingual Sunday worship service — in Spanish and English — at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m., followed by worship at 11. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during the worship service. There is a Bible study that meets Wednesdays at 5 p.m. There are AA meetings Mondays and Fridays, and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, or go online to bcccb.org or the church’s page on Facebook.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Cindy Harvey. Liturgist will be Sue Perry and greeters will be Jerry and Gerry Watson. This is the third Sunday of Advent, and the Advent readers are Mike and Sue Petty. There will be a children’s chat. Choir practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. Bingo will be held at Northcrest at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Christmas Eve service will begin at 7 p.m. The church is collecting hats, gloves, mittens and scarves. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The church is handicap accessible. Childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Sunday school and coffee hour both begin at 9:45 a.m. This week, the Sunday school Christmas program will be held during the 11 a.m. service. “Praying Our Goodbyes,” a service of healing for those experiencing grief or any loss during the holiday season, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Good Time Group will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday. On Wednesday, the adult Bible study and the Sewing Group will meet at 9 a.m. and the Building Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. A meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday, Advent service will begin at 7 p.m. On Thursday, the Men’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sugar’s, 2725 E. Kanesville Blvd.; the Saint John Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. and the Stephen Ministers at 6:30.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education will begin at 9 a.m. featuring Sunday school, adult forum and Confirmation. Worship will begin at 10:15 a.m. featuring Communion. Worship will be led by the Confirmation and Sunday school students. The church will hold its Christmas Eve candlelight worship with Communion at 5 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, scripture study begins at 6 p.m. at the church. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Wednesday, the Santa Shop will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. (everything 50 cents). On Dec. 24, early Christmas Eve service will begin at 6 p.m. and the late service will begin at 11.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday school and adult class both begin at 9 a.m. The Christmas program is at 10:15 a.m. followed by a soup luncheon at 11:15. The greeter will be Mary Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.