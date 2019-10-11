Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, worship and Communion will begin at 10 a.m. and is followed by a church potluck. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 Sunday. The church holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Youth Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The event will include games, food and prizes. The church’s Caring Ministries will have its annual silent auction on Nov. 2, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The service this week will be on giving thanks by Janie Summers. The greeters will be Dave and Linda Debar.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. Bill Andersen will assist with worship. Organist is Joyce Mynster, and the praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans’ sermon is titled “Surprised into gratitude” and the focus text will be from the Gospel of Luke 17:11-19. Boy Scout Troop 11 meets at 6:30 p.m. Sundays. On Oct. 19, session and deacons boards will meet together at 9:30 a.m. for their annual review, and then dismiss to separate meetings. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
First Congregational Church
The public is invited to join us at First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., Sunday at 10 a.m. for worship and youth Sunday school. The Rev. Carol Hall will lead worship with the theme “We are One Family” and give the sermon “Connected-ness.” After worship, a coffee and friendship time is served. Saturday morning yoga is at 9 a.m. and Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. On Thursday, a group meets for “Conversations About Love” at 6:30 p.m. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry and are especially in need of food for area students, who are facing food scarcity in their homes. On Oct. 20, the church will welcome back the Rev. Josiah Sohlden as the pulpit supply. The free community dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Volunteers are always welcomed. Visit the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The Stonecroft Christian Women’s Connection will meet at 1 p.m. today and hold their annual fundraiser. The public is invited to Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sunday followed by worship at 9:25. The finance committee and administrative council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday. The Cub Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to the church’s bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) and Communion at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. and worship with Communion will be at 11. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have contemporary praise worship at beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday and the Faith praise team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music. On Monday, there is an all-ministry board meeting at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to the public. On Wednesday, there are Catechism classes at 5:45 p.m., choir practice at 6:45 and a council meeting at 7:30. On Thursday, the Sewing Sisters meet at 1 p.m. for quilting and fellowship. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend Sunday morning worship services. The church holds traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m., and a praise service at 9. Sunday school for adults and children is at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available for ages 4 years and younger beginning at 9 a.m. On Monday, prayer shawl will begin at 4 p.m., and Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30. On Wednesday, youth activities will begin at 5:15 p.m., praise team will begin at 5:45, Kids Club at 6:15, chancel bells at 6:30, and chancel choir at 7:30. On Thursday, the administration meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., session at 7. On Friday, Meals on Wheels will begin at 10 a.m. at the Red Cross building on the Lakin Campus. On Saturday, the Boy Scout Regatta will begin at 8 a.m.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services are held at 8 and 10:30 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15 a.m. Catechism is every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Midweek adult Bible studies meet on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. Greeter will be Ginny Land.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Sunday, Pastor Appreciation Day will be celebrated with a potluck after church service. The Women’s Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19. It will include food and other items for purchase and silent auction. Trunk or Treat in the church parking lot will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Candy, hot dogs and hot cocoa will be distributed.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given, so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, check out the church at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m. There is a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. Childcare is available from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sundays. The church is handicap accessible. On Saturday night, the Good Time Group will meet at 7 p.m. On Sunday afternoon, there will be a Confirmation bonfire at 4 p.m. On Tuesday, the GoldenOldies ChristCare will meet at 9:30 a.m., and the praise team will practice at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m., along with the sewing group. There is also Wednesday night Bible study at 6:30 p.m., and the chancel choir will practice at 7:30. On Thursday, the men’s club will meet at 11:30 a.m. and Stephen’s Ministers will meet at 6:30 p.m.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “A Worker Explaining the Word of Truth.” The Scripture is 2 Timothy 2:8-15. Liturgist is Carol Doty and the greeters are Lynn, Shawn and Alex Lyons. There will be a children’s chat. Choir practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. On Wednesday, Family Night hosted by the deacons will begin at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday, Bethany Women at 9:30 a.m.; and Quilting Chicks and a Rooster will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. The church’s harvest lunch will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Peace Church of the Brethren
Peace Church of the Brethren, 2605 Ave. E, holds Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. The church’s fall rummage sale will be held Oct. 24-26. For more information about the church, go online to peacechurchofthebrethren.org ,find the church on Facebook or check out the church’s denominational website at brethren.org.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education will begin at 9 a.m. featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship will begin at 10:15 a.m. featuring Communion. The Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 17:11-19. Jeff and Christine Privia will serve as greeters.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church is located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Drive. The public is invited to Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
