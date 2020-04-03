New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has suspended church services and Sunday school at the church until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. The church invites the public to join us as we stream our Sunday service at 10 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/newhorizonpc.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., is closed due to coronavirus concerns. This closure is currently slated through April 14. In lieu of public worship, online worship options will be made available. Find links to these resources at www.underwoodlutheran.org.
Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., has suspended services this week due to COVID-19. Our World Church has asked us to suspend services no more than 10 people at a time in our gatherings at the church. We want to emphasize prevention and avoiding large settings. The theme this week is “Enter with Jesus, Psalm Sunday.” Scriptures are Psalms 118:2, 19-29.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., has suspended regular worship services and other activities to comply with the recommendations of State and Federal authorities. Worship services are available on YouTube and on Faith’s Facebook page. To locate our live stream, search Facebook, “Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs.” It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. and Good Friday and Holy Thursday will be at 7 p.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office: office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. Members are also reminded to be faithful in supporting Faith with their regular offerings. For more information, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., is suspending worship due to coronavirus outbreak. Check out our Facebook page for other worship opportunities via YouTube. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food and Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. for same day appointment). More events and information can be found online at oursaviorscb.org or at facebook.com/Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. However, due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, no meetings larger than nine people will be held at Epworth for the next several weeks, per Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The Scripture for this coming Palm Sunday is Matthew 21:1-11. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. However, due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, no meetings larger than nine people will be held at Fé y Esperanza for the next several weeks, per Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church suggests reading the Matthew 21:1-11 for Palm Sunday. The pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. However, due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, no meetings will be held at Hazel Dell for the next several weeks. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The Scripture for this coming Palm Sunday is Matthew 21:1-11. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church’s phone is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Due to the Iowa Department of Public Health restrictions on public gathering because of coronavirus, Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, has canceled all activities until further notice. We invite you to join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m., for our online worship service by clicking the YouTube playlist link on our Facebook page, Twin Cities Christian Church CB, or by visiting our church’s website twincitiescb.org and clicking on the announcement on the right side. Online lessons for children and teens are available at the church website by clicking on “Digital Kids and Student Groups.” Join us at 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on Facebook live for our daily prayer focus. Check Facebook and the church website for all the latest information, or call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., will suspend all worship services and activities at the church for the foreseeable future. However, we will post the Sunday service live at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook. The recorded service will also be available to watch on YouTube any time after noon on Sunday. The church’s Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and its website is SaintJohnELCA.org. You can call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., has suspended the Sunday church services and is currently offering a virtual service including music and reflection Sunday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. through Zoom. If you are interested, call the church 712-322-5324 for the directions to join a meeting.
