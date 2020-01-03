Community of Christ Church Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. Coffee and Conversations start again today in the church library. This week’s message will be “Light Shines in Darkness,” with Tom Arnold giving the word. Greeters will be Tora Lee and Rita Ward.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6:15 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Jan. 17, the church will host Movie Night at 7 p.m. Popcorn will be provided. On Feb. 26, Ash Wednesday service will begin with pancake dinner at 6 p.m. and service at 7.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15. Catechism class will resume Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening and Thursday morning adult Bible studies will resume Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship at 11 a.m. During worship, an installation service will be held for incoming elders and deacons. Assisting with worship is Gary Fields. Organist is Joyce Mynster. Praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans will deliver the morning message. Head ushers for January are Chris Gillette and Connie Rankin. The first Sunday of each month is Pantry Sunday for Gethsemane Presbyterian Church. Boy Scout Troop 11 meet at 6:30 p.m. each Sunday. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday school and adult class both begin at 9 a.m. Worship service will begin at 10:15 a.m. followed by a coffee time at 11:15. Greeter will be Karen Potter Maxwell. On Monday, the Boy Scouts of America will meet at 7 p.m.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. There is a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. The church is handicap accessible. Childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Sunday school and coffee hour are at 9:45 a.m. On Monday, Ruth Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the GoldenOldies ChristCare will meet at 9:30 a.m.; and Praise Team will meet at 7 p.m. Adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, there will be a meal at 5:30 p.m., the bell choir will meet at 6, Confirmation and high school youth will meet at 6:30, and the Chancel choir will start at 7 p.m.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites you to attend the Sunday morning worship services. Traditional services are held at 8 and 11 a.m. The praise service is at 9 a.m. Sunday school for adults and children are held at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Monday, Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, youth activities will begin at 5:15 p.m., Christian education committee will meet at 5:30, intergenerational bells and praise team at 5:45, Kids Club will begin at 6:15, chancel bells at 6:30, on chancel choir at 7:30. On Thursday, Stephen Ministry will meet at 10 a.m.; Good Grief support group will meet at 1 p.m., deacons will meet at 6, and the worship committee will meet at 7.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee fellowship follows at 11:15 a.m. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food and Pet Pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointments). The pantry is also open from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third and fourth Fridays (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments.)
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public to its worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is handicap accessible and a cry room is available for infants and children through age two. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30 a.m. Children ages two through kindergarten meet for the full hour, and children in first through fifth grades meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Beginning Sunday, all church activities resume. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) and Revolution Middle School (sixth through eighth grades) and Revolution High School (ninth through 12th grades) will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the annex. Revolution students will begin a new series titled “The Chase.” Adult Bible study meets each Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. in the church. Prayer meetings are held each Thursday at 6:30 a.m. in the church. Men’s Bible study meets each Saturday at 7 a.m. in the church. For more information, call the church office at 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com. The church is on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service. It is also Sunday school mission and Operation Barnabas Sunday. The youth will act as ushers and there will be a youth group meeting at 10:15 a.m. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. On Wednesday, there are Confirmation classes at 5:45 p.m., praise team practice at 6:30, and elders’ meeting at 7:30. The Sewing Sisters will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting, for quilting and fellowship. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to a Bible study on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and to worship at 9:25, followed by a coffee fellowship. The Cub Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. SPRC meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday. A Bible study meets at 10 a.m. Thursday, Afternoon and Evening Stars will meet at 1:30 p.m., and Nightengals meet at 6:30. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for discipleship at 6 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to a bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. and worship will be at 11. The United Methodist Women will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone is 712-545-3021. Check out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Do You Know What I Have Done for You?” and Scripture is John 13:1-20. Liturgist in Evelyn Irwin and the greeters is John 13:1-20. Liturgist is Evelyn Irwin and the greeters are Sherry Myotte and Linda Cody. January ushers are Glenda Larsen, Susan McSorley, Connie Schiller and Bill Muth. First Sunday Education for all ages will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. This is also Communion/Pantry Sunday. There will be a children’s chat. Coffee and Conversation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bethany Women will meet at 9:30 Thursday. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m., featuring Sunday school, Confirmation, and adult forum. Worship service begins at 10:15 a.m. featuring Communion the Rev. Scott Dalen delivering a sermon based on John 1:1-18. Greeters will be Jeff and Tracy Shreeves.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, invites the public to worship service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held Feb. 10. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Avenue, invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The January liturgist is Duane Hilty. The Rev. Gary Eller’s sermon is “Homecoming.” The Scripture readings are from Jeremiah 31:7-14 and John 1:1-18. This is Communion Sunday. After fellowship, there will be a Bible study. Nancy Brooks and Vicky Woods are ushers and hostesses. Sunday school teachers are Marian Wilfong, Connie Mace and Paula Woods. Please bring any food donations you have purchased for the food pantry. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
