New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend tradition worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The church holds a praise service at 9 a.m. Nursery care is available for ages 4 years and younger beginning at 9 a.m. On Monday, the Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m., and Evening Circle will meet at 7. On Wednesday, the praise team will meet at 5:45 p.m., chancel bells will begin at 6:30, and chancel choir will begin at 7:30. On Thursday, administration will meet at 5:30 p.m., and session will begin at 7. Rummage sale set up will begin at 10 a.m. Monday through Wednesday. The church’s rummage sale will be held from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Thursday and Sept. 20; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 21.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Communion at the 9 a.m. worship service on Sunday. On Tuesday, adult Bible study will begin at 9:30 a.m. It is open to the public. On Wednesday, the Bethany Auxiliary fundraiser luncheon that is open to everyone will start at 11 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. The luncheon will feature an entrée, salad bar and dessert. There is also a council meeting Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The Sewing Sisters will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday for quilting and fellowship. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, worship and Communion will begin at 10 a.m. and is followed by a coffee fellowship. On Wednesday, the Bethany salad luncheon will be held at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services with Communion are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15 a.m. Catechism is every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Midweek adult Bible studies meet on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to services and other activities.
First Congregational Church
The public is invited to join us at First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., Sunday at 10 a.m. for worship and youth Sunday school. The Rev. Carol Hall will lead the service and give the message “A Gift.” The choir will sing this week, accompanied by Michael Deatz on the piano. After worship, a coffee and friendship time will be held. On Saturday, yoga is at 9 a.m. and Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. On Thursday, Carolina Schultz will lead Conversations about Love beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry. Visit the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., will hold its Fall Inside-Outside rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The sale will feature tons of clothes, books, decorative items, and lots of miscellaneous. Profits from the sale will be used for Christmas bags for children at Micah House and Phoenix House. The public is invited to Sunday worship beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. Fran Rathke will assist with worship. Organist is Joyce Mynster and the praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans’ sermon is entitled “The Purposeful Patience of Christ” and the focus text is from The New Testament – I Timothy 1:12-17. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday school will meet at 9:45 a.m. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. Childcare is available from 8:30 to noon on Sundays. The church is handicap accessible. On Saturday evening, the Good Time Group will get together at 7 p.m. On Sunday morning, a new member class will meet between services at 9:45 a.m. On Tuesday, the Golden Oldies ChristCare will meet at 9 a.m.; and the praise team will practice at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, adult Bible study and the Sewing Group will both meet at 9 a.m.; GIFT will begin with a meal at 5:30 p.m., the high school youth meet at 6, Confirmation and adult Bible study at 6:30 and chancel choir will practice at 7:30. On Thursday, the Men’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m.; and Stephen Ministers will meet at 6:30 p.m.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church is located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Drive. The public is invited to Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. The September liturgist is Gary Driver. The Rev. Gary Eller’s sermon is titled “Whose Are You?” Gospel scriptures are from Jeremiah 1:4-10 and Luke 15:1-10. Colleen Durham and Mary Parrott are the greeters. Connie Mace and Paula Woods are the Sunday school teachers. On Saturday, the church will have its annual pulled pork dinner and raffle from 4 to 6:30 p.m. This is the church’s biggest fundraiser of the year. For $6, you will receive a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert and drink. The event will feature more than 40 raffle items donated from the congregation and local businesses. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the dinner. The best value is 30 tickets for $20. This year, a portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. On Wednesday, session will be held at 6:30 p. m. The church holds Bible study from 9 to 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given, so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, check out the church at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Building Congregational Vitality” and the Scripture will be from Matthew 25. There will be a children’s chat. Liturgist is Carol Dote and greeters are Linda Coty and Sherry Myotte. Choir practice will be at 9:30 a.m. On Wednesday, Family Night will begin at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday, Quilting Chicks and a Rooster will meet at 6 to 8 p.m. On Sept. 21, session will meet at 9:30 a.m. The church has an elevator.
Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 Sunday. The church holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The church’s fall luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3. The church’s Caring Ministries will have its annual silent auction from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1. Get your tickets at Community of Christ Thrift Store. This week, David Ettinger will give the message “Seek the Lost.” The greeters will be Marlene Swanson and Joan Bursick.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
The Rev. James Bicket of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Oct. 13 Pastor Appreciation Day will be celebrated with a potluck after church service. The Women’s Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19. It will include food and other items for purchase and silent auction. Trunk or Treat in the church parking lot will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Candy, hot dogs and hot cocoa will be distributed.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education will begin at 9 a.m. featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship will begin at 10:15 a.m. featuring Communion. The Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 15:1-10.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to Bible study on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:25 followed by a coffee fellowship. Crowned Worship, the Christian vocal duo of Danny Bos and Darron Sargent, will sing at Epworth United Methodist Church during the 9:25 a.m. worship service on Sept. 22. The concert is free and open to the public. Free will donations will be accepted. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church on Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to the church’s bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet on Thursday at 7 p.m. The pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. and worship will be at 11. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13. The church’s annual soup supper/silent auction/raffle/bake sale will be Sept. 29 at McClelland Town Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a raffle for Creighton basketball (both men’s and women’s) season tickets. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Neola Presbyterian Church
Neola Presbyterian Church, 400 Second St., Neola, welcome their new pastor, the Rev. Martha Slocombe and her family to the church. She grew up in the Des Moines area, has undergraduate degrees from both Drake and Marquette Universities and a masters in divinity from the Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis. She has been a hospital chaplain, a pulpit supply pastor, director of Christian Education in several churches, a young adult coordinator, founder and organizer of Des Moines Area Christian Educators as well as a middle school math/language arts teacher and a yoga instructor. The community is invited to attend the Rev. Slocombe’s ordination and installation at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Neola Presbyterian Church. There will be a reception following. In the meantime, those wishing to meet with the Rev. Slocombe can contact her at the church by calling 712-485-2339.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. Greeter will be Stanley Longmeyer.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, will hold worship with Communion at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. After the service, there will be a fellowship and coffee time at 10:30 a.m. A worship and music meeting and Kidz Kamp will both be held at 10:45 a.m., mental health awareness and support will begin at 11:30 and the Kidz Kamp carnival will begin at 4 p.m. Visit the church online at emanuelcb.org or facebook.com/emanuellutherancbia
