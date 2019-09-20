First Congregational Church UCC
The public is invited to First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., for worship and youth Sunday school beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. The theme for Sunday is “Prayerful Living.” The Rev. Carol Hall will lead the worship and give the sermon message “Conversation.” After worship, a coffee and friendship time is served. Yoga is held at 9 a.m. Saturday and 5:20 p.m Tuesday with Aubrey Nye. On Thursday, Conversations about Love is held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The free community dinner is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. The public is invited to join the church for food and fellowship. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items, especially for the students at Kanesville who experience food scarcity on a regular basis. Items needed are microwaveable food, canned pasta meals, stews, chili, mac and cheese, granola bars and bottled water. Visit the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
The public is invited to worship Sunday at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway. Services begin at 9:30 a.m. with worship and Communion, followed by a fellowship and coffee hour at 10:30. Kidz Kamp and harmonica practice both begin at 10:45 a.m. On Monday, Tai Chi begins at 11 a.m. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts will meet in the community room at 5:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Mission Action Quilters will meet at 9:30 a.m. On Thursday, Tai Chi begins at 11 a.m. The church office will be closed on Sept. 27. On Sept. 28, a work day and work on the prayer path will begin at 8 a.m. On Sept. 29, worship with Communion will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by fellowship and coffee time at 10:30. Kidz Kamp and choir practice will both begin at 10:45 a.m. Fellowship Hall will be in use from 1 to 5 p.m. Check out the church online at emanuelcb.org or facebook.com/emanuellutherancbia.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional Sunday morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m., and a praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday school for adults and children begin at 10 a.m. Nursery care for ages 4 years and younger is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Monday, the Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, prayer shawl and MRV committee on ministry will both meet at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, youth activities begin at 5:15 p.m., praise team at 5:45, Kid’s Club supper at 6:15, chancel bells at 6:30, and chancel choir at 7:30. On Thursday, the men’s breakfast will begin at 6:45 a.m., and Morning Star Circle will meet at 9:30.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:45 a.m. Also on Sunday morning, the church will have a new member class between services at 9:45. Childcare is available on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to noon. On Tuesday, the women’s board will meet at 9:30 a.m.; the foundation board will meet at 5 p.m., the praise team will practice at 6:30, and church council will meet at 7. On Wednesday, adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m.; GIFT and a meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. Also Wednesday, the high school youth will meet at 6 p.m., Confirmation class and adult Bible study both begin at 6:30, and chancel choir will practice at 7:30. On Thursday, the service and witness committee will meet at 5 p.m. The church is handicap accessible.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, worship and Communion will begin at 10 a.m. and is followed by a church potluck. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
Peace Church of the Brethren
The public is invited to Peace Church of the Brethren, 2605 Ave. E, for Sunday school beginning at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30. This Sunday, the Rev. Lois Grove will bring the message, “Being Faithful on the Journey,” using the text from 1 Corinthians 1:3-9. On Wednesday, the leisure club will meet in fellowship hall at 10 a.m. The church will hold its fall rummage sale Oct. 24-26. For more information about the church, go online to peacechurchofthebrethren.org, check out the church’s page on Facebook or check out the denominational website, brethren.org.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Contemporary worship services will be held at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15 a.m. Catechism is every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Midweek adult Bible studies meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. Fran Rathke will assist with worship. Organist is Joyce Mynster and the praise leader is Jolene Fields. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans’ sermon is entitled “The Wise Guy” and the focus text is from The Gospel of Luke 16:1-13. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There are AA meetings Mondays and Fridays and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit the church online at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Drive, invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The September liturgist is Gary Driver. The Rev. Gary Eller’s sermon is titled “Griping All the Way.” Gospel Scriptures are from Exodus 16:2-15 and Matthew 21:1-9. JoAnn Tanner and Claudia Falk are the greeters. Priscilla Hoersch and JoAnn Tanner are the Sunday school teachers. Fellowship hosts are Sherry Walden, Merle Hoover and Priscilla Hoersch. Hot Diggity Dog Bingo will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Bingo games begin at 6:30 p.m. Bring two food items for the church pantry and get an extra 20 games of Bingo. Food suggestions are spaghetti sauce, noodles, cereal, peanut butter, jelly and canned fruit. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 Sunday. This week, C.R. Gooding will give the message; “Being a Faithful Servant.” The greeters will be Dave and Lori Geiger. The church holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The BBQ for the Blue event was a success. The church is thankful to all who came and showed support to local law enforcement and first responders. The fall luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3. The event will feature breads, jams and baked goods for sale. Our Caring Ministries will have their annual silent auction from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1. Get auction tickets at Community of Christ Thrift Store.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13. The church’s annual soup supper/silent auction/raffle/bake sale will be Sept. 29 at McClelland Town Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a raffle for Creighton basketball (both men’s and women’s) season tickets. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
The Rev. James Bicket of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Oct. 13 Pastor Appreciation Day will be celebrated with a potluck after church service. The Women’s Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19. It will include food and other items for purchase and silent auction. Trunk or Treat in the church parking lot will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Candy, hot dogs and hot cocoa will be distributed.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. Greeter will be Julie Crowder.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. There will be a light supper at 5 p.m. Saturday followed by a concert by Terry Smith at 6:15. A freewill offering will be accepted. The public is invited to Bible study on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:25 followed by a coffee fellowship. The Cub Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Dismantling Structural Racism” and the Scripture will be from Matthew 25. There will be a children’s chat. Liturgist is Sue Moser and greeters are Micala and Shari Dillehay. Choir practice will be at 9:30 a.m. On Saturday, session will meet at 9:30 a.m. On Tuesday, support group will meet at 3 p.m. at Harmony Court. On Wednesday, Bingo will be held at Northcrest at 3 p.m. On Sept. 27, church cleaning will begin at 9 a.m. The church has an elevator.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have creative worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday service and the LWML Mite Box will be out. On Sunday, there is also an LWML retreat at Mission Central in Mapleton from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Faith LWML members Mary Grudle, Linda Mitchell, Jan Liggett, Connie Schulz and Nancy Goddard will attend. On Tuesday, there is a 9:30 a.m. Bible study that is open to everyone. On Thursday, Faith Sewing Sisters will meet for 1 p.m. for quilting and fellowship. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education will begin at 9 a.m. featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship will begin at 10:15 a.m. featuring the Rev. Scott Dalen delivering a sermon based on Luke 16:1-13.
