Community of Christ Church Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to worship services. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. Prayer meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. On Sept. 10, the church will hold its BBQ for the Blue First Responders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church’s fall luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 3. This week’s theme is “Embody the Sabbath.” Speaker will be Don Dilts. The greeters will be Rita Ward and Tora Lee.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Assisting with worship is Chris Gillette. Organist is Joyce Mynster and the praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans’ sermon is entitled “In Betwixt and Between” and the focus text is from the New Testament — Hebrews 12:18-29. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional Sunday morning worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m., and a praise service at 9. Nursery care for ages 4 years and younger is available from 8:30 a.m. until after the service. On Sunday, the Red Cross will be at the church from 7:30 a.m. until noon. On Tuesday, prayer shawl ministry and MRV committee on ministry will both begin at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, the praise team will meet at 6 p.m. On Aug. 31, MRV CT PW will begin at 9 a.m.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, worship and Communion will begin at 10 a.m. and is followed by a coffee fellowship. The musical group Crowned will be at worship services this weekend. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
First Congregational Church
The public is invited to worship and youth Sunday school at 10 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave. The Rev. Carol Hall will lead the worship and give the sermon message: “Be Ready …” There will also be open Communion during the service. Congregants from Broadway Christian Church will join in worship on Sunday and the congregations will share a meal together following the service. Saturday yoga begins at 9 a.m. and Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. On Aug. 30, a free community dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. It is open to the public. Visit the church on Facebook at facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sunday followed by worship at 9:25. A coffee fellowship is held after the service. The Cub Scouts resume weekly meetings at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday. The church’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to the church’s bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. The service is accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. Check out the church on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school and worship both meet at 11 a.m. during August. Beginning Sept. 1, Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. and worship will still begin at 11. Communion is given every first Sunday of the month. The public is invited to attend. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church on facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Childcare is available on Sundays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. On Tuesday, the women’s board will meet at 9:30 a.m. and the church council at 7 p.m. Adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The music department’s kick-off party will be held at River’s Edge Pavilion at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Interfaith Response Board will meet at Saint John at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The church is handicap accessible.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church is located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Drive. The church invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The August liturgist is Duane Hilty. The church’s guest preacher this Sunday will be the Rev. Bill Bowers. Ralph and Vicky Woods are the greeters. Priscilla Hoersh and JoAnn Tanner will be the Sunday school teachers. Fellowship hosts are Nancy Brooks and Paula Woods. On Sept. 14, the church will have its annual pulled pork dinner and raffle from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The church holds Bible study from 9 to 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Neola Presbyterian Church
Neola Presbyterian Church, 400 Second St., Neola, welcome their new pastor, the Rev. Martha Slocombe and her family to the church. She grew up in the Des Moines area, has undergraduate degrees from both Drake and Marquette Universities and a masters in divinity from the Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis. She has been a hospital chaplain, a pulpit supply pastor, director of Christian Education in several churches, a young adult coordinator, founder and organizer of Des Moines Area Christian Educators as well as a middle school math/language arts teacher and a yoga instructor. The community is invited to attend the Rev. Slocombe’s ordination and installation at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Neola Presbyterian Church. There will be a reception following. In the meantime, those wishing to meet with the Rev. Slocombe can contact her at the church by calling 712-485-2339.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “The Good Samaritan” and the Scripture will be from Luke 10:25-37. There will be a children’s chat. Choir practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. On Tuesday, support group at Harmony Court from 3 to 4 p.m. On Wednesday, bingo will be held at Northcrest at 3 p.m. Church cleaning will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 30. The church’s annual rummage sale will be held Sept. 5-7. The church is collecting school supplies during August. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Outdoor worship service begins (weather permitting) at 9:30 a.m. featuring Communion and the Rev. Scott Dalen delivering a sermon based on Luke 13:10-17.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13. The church’s annual soup supper/silent auction/raffle/bake sale will be Sept. 29 at McClelland Town Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a raffle for Creighton basketball (both men’s and women’s) season tickets. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. Greeters will be Susan and David Holmes. On Monday, the Boy Scouts will meet at 7 p.m.
Peace Church of the Brethren
The public is invited to Peace Church of the Brethren, 2605 Ave. E, for Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. To learn more about the church, go to peacechurchofthebrethren.org and the church’s Facebook page.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have creative worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday service and the LWML Mite Box will be out. On Tuesday, Bible study begins at 9:30 a.m. and is open to everyone. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
The Rev. James Bicket of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.