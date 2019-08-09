Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. featuring CeCe Mickells delivering a sermon based on Luke 12:32-40. Carol and Arlon Bertelsen will serve as greeters.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
The Rev. Celeste Waymire welcomes the public to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St. The church holds worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, worship and Communion will begin at 10 a.m. and is followed by a coffee fellowship. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). Church office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The church phone is 712-322-6655. For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, and worship with Communion at 9:25 followed by a coffee fellowship. The finance committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. Monday followed by the administrative council. The Wacky Women will meet at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at Olive Garden. A Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the praise band. The youth group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school and worship both meet at 11 a.m. during June, July and August. The public is invited to attend. The United Methodist Women will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The church’s phone is 712-545-3021. Check out the church at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
First Congregational Church
The public is invited to worship and youth Sunday school at 10 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave. Bob Jordan will give the reflection message and Michael Deatz will provide piano selections throughout the service. After worship, a coffee and friendship time will be held. Saturday yoga begins at 9 a.m. and Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry, especially for students in the community who experience food scarcity during the summer months. Visit the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, will hold worship with Communion and Baptism beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. After the service, there will be a fellowship and coffee time at 10:30 a.m., followed by a wider ministries meeting at 10:45. The church’s community room will be in use beginning at noon. On Monday, Tai Chi will begin at 11 a.m. On Tuesday, ROMEO’s will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Village Inn off Madison Avenue; the Girl Scouts will meet in the community room at 5:30 p.m., youth and children meeting at 6:30 and the Boy Scouts will meet in the youth center at 7. On Wednesday, Mission Action Quilters will meet at 9:30 a.m., adult fellowship will be held at 11:30 at Pizza Ranch; and the church’s garage sale set up will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. On Thursday, Tai Chi will begin at 11 a.m. Tai Chi; and the church’s garage sale set up will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. On Aug. 16, pantry volunteers will meet at 4:30 p.m. at Our Savior’s. The church office is closed Fridays. On Aug. 17, the church’s garage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Aug. 18, worship with Communion and Baptism will begin at 9:30 a.m. After the service, there will be a fellowship and coffee time at 10:30 a.m., followed by worship and music committee meeting at 10:45, the mental health advocacy and support in conference room. Visit the church online at emanuelcb.org or facebook.com/emanuellutherancbia.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to All-One Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Cynthia Harvey as guest speaker. Nursery care for ages 4 years and younger is available from 9:30 a.m. until after the service. On Monday, prayer shawl ministry will begin at 4 p.m. On Tuesday, the facility usage committee will meet at 2:30 p.m.; the building and grounds team at 4, and the fellowship team will meet at 6:30. On Wednesday, the Christian education team at 5:30 p.m., followed by the praise team at 6.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. Childcare is available on Sundays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. There will be a baptism class at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday for those wanting to have a child baptized. On Tuesday, the Esther Group will meet at 9 a.m. On Wednesday, adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m. On Thursday, the Men’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sugar’s on East Kanesville Boulevard. The church is handicap accessible.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Daniel in the Lion’s Den” and the Scripture will be from Daniel 6. Liturgist will be Dennis Higginbotham and the greeters are Jack and Cindy Johnson. There will be a children’s chat. The church will celebrate Communion. Choir practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. On Saturday, session will meet at 9:30 a.m. The church is collecting school supplies during August. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday worship and Sunday school services. Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. with worship at 10:30. The church also holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. This week’s small group meetings are Women’s Coffee and Conversations at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and book study at 5 p.m. Thursday. The church’s youth will speak on Sunday about “Where is Your Treasure?” Church greeters will be Dave and Lori Geiger.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given, so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. No Bible study held in July, it will resume in August. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, check out the church at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. Greeters will be Ila and Terry Waldron. The church will hold its annual ice cream social from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature homemade ice cream, pies, brownies, sloppy joes and nachos. A free will donation will be accepted. Proceeds from the event will go toward church missions. On Monday, the Boy Scouts will meet at 7 p.m.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
The Rev. James Bicket of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The church’s annual soup supper/silent auction/raffle and bake sale will be Sept. 29 at McClelland Town Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Peace Church of the Brethren
The public is invited to Peace Church of the Brethren, 2605 Ave. E, for Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. To learn more about us, go to peacechurchofthebrethren.org and the church’s Facebook page.
