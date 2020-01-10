Community of Christ Church Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. Coffee and Conversations started on Jan. 6 in the church library. This week’s message will be “Of Water and Spirit,” with the young adult group giving the Word. Greeters will be C.R. Goodin and Caleb Moore.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Communion will be served during the service and taken to the homebound during the week. Assisting with worship is Gary Fields. Organist is Joyce Mynster. Praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans will deliver the morning message “To Fulfill All Righteousness” and the focus text will be from the Gospel of Matthew 3:13-17. Head ushers for January are Chris Gillette and Connie Rankin. Greeter will be Maxine Herron. Boy Scout Troop 11 meet at 6:30 p.m. each Sunday. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6:15 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Jan. 17, the church will host Movie Night at 7 p.m. Popcorn will be provided. On Feb. 26, Ash Wednesday service will begin with pancake dinner at 6 p.m. and service at 7.
First Congregational Church
The public is invited to First Congregational Church, UCC, 611 First Ave., at 10 a.m. Sunday from worship and youth Sunday school. The Rev. Carol Hall will lead the worship service and give the message “Entrer …”. After worship, a coffee and friendship time is served. Yoga is held Saturday at 10 a.m., and Tuesday at 5:20 p.m. with Aubrey Nye. The free Community Dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The church continues to collect non-perishable and hearty food items for the students at Kanesville High School who may food scarcity at home. Visit the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to service at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it, and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There is a Bible study that meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays, and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us online at bccb.org or on Facebook.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have contemporary praise worship at the Sunday 9 a.m. worship service and the Faith praise team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music. On, Tuesday there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. On Wednesday, there are Catechism classes at 5:45 p.m., choir practice is at 6:30 and a council meeting is at 7:30. On Thursday, the Sewing Sisters meet at 1 p.m. for quilting and fellowship, weather permitting. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee fellowship follows at 11:15 a.m. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food and Pet Pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointments). The pantry is also open from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third and fourth Fridays (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments.) More events and information can be found online at oursaviorscb.org or at facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs-322088515839/. The church has an elevator and welcomes people of all abilities.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. A praise service is also held at 9 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school for adults and children begin at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Monday, Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the building and grounds committee will meet at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, there will be benefit concert for Thomas Jefferson High School’s music department at 6 p.m. at St Paul’s Lutheran Church. On Thursday, administration will meet at 5:30 p.m., and session will meet at 7.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public for worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The church is handicap accessible, and a cry room is available for infants to age 2. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30. Children ages 2 through kindergarten meet for the full hour, and children in first through fifth grades meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) and Revolution (middle school and high school) meet in the Annex at 6:30 p.m. Revolution students begin a new series titled “The Chase.” Adult Bible study meets each Wednesday in the Church at 6:45 p.m. Prayer meetings are held at 6:30 a.m. every Thursday in the church. Men’s Bible study meets at 7 a.m. each Saturday in the church. For more information, call the church office 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com. Find the church on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. The church is handicap accessible. Childcare is available from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sundays. Sunday school and coffee hour are at 9:45 a.m. On Monday, the Seekers ChristCare group will meet at 6:45 p.m. On Tuesday, the Golden Oldies ChristCare and the Ester Group will both meet at 9:30 a.m.; the property committee will meet at 6:30 p.m., and the praise team will meet at 7. Adult Bible study and the Sewing Group will both meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, there will be a meal at 5:30 p.m., the bell choir will meet at 6 and the Confirmation and high school youth will meet at 6:30, and the chancel choir will start at 7. On Thursday, the Men’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sugar’s at 2725 E. Kanesville Blvd. and the Stephen Ministers will have a meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to a Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and to worship at 9:25, followed by a coffee fellowship. The finance and administrative council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday. On Tuesday, the Wacky Women will meet at 11:15 a.m. at the Village Inn off of Madison Avenue; and the Cub Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. A Bible study meets at 10 a.m. Thursday. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for discipleship at 6 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites everyone to bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “I Have Taken You By the Hand and Kept You.” The Scripture is from Isaiah 42:1-9. Liturgist is Evelyn Irwin and the greeters are Glenda Larson and Kelly and Brett Schiller. There will be a children’s chat. Deacons meet at 9:45 a.m. The annual congregational meeting will be Jan. 19 following worship. The church will collect cans of soup and crackers for Souper Bowl Sunday. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m., featuring Sunday school and adult forum. Worship service begins at 10:15 a.m. featuring the Rev. Ben McIntire delivering a sermon based on Matthew 3:3-17. The Johnson Family will serve as greeters.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday school and adult class both begin at 9 a.m. Worship service will begin at 10:15 a.m. There will be a church council meeting at 11:15 a.m. Greeters will be Janet and Roy Tiarks. The interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. On Monday, the Boy Scouts of America will meet at 7 p.m.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, invites the public to worship service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held Feb. 10. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Avenue, invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
