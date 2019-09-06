Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school starting at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 Sunday. The church holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. On Sept. 10, the church will hold its BBQ for the Blue First Responders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church’s fall luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 3. This week’s worship theme is “Carry the Cross,” and the sermon will be by Ken Killpack. The greeters will be Becca and Colin Siert.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, will hold worship with Communion at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. After the service, there will be a fellowship and coffee time at 10:30 a.m. and Confirmation at 11. Also Sunday, Out of the Darkness Walk check-in will begin at 11 a.m. at the Lewis & Clark landing, and the opening ceremony and walk will begin at 1:30 p.m. On Monday, Tai Chi will begin at 11 a.m. On Tuesday, ROMEOs will meet at the Village Inn East at 8:30 a.m.; Girl Scouts will meet in the community room at 5:30 p.m., and the children and youth committee will meet at 6:30. On Wednesday, Mission Action Quilters will meet at 9:30 a.m., and adult fellowship will be held at Pizza Ranch at 11:30. On Thursday, Tai Chi will begin at 11 a.m.; and a faith team meeting will begin at 6:30. The church office is closed on Fridays. On Sept. 14 and 15, the Midnight Girl Scout Troop 40406 fundraiser scrapbooking crop will be held from 10 a.m. to midnight. On Sept. 15, worship with Communion will begin at 9:30 a.m. After the service, there will be a fellowship and coffee time at 10:30 a.m. A worship and music meeting and Kidz Kamp will both be held at 10:45 a.m., mental health awareness and support will begin at 11:30 and the Kidz Kamp carnival will begin at 4 p.m. Visit the church online at emanuelcb.org or facebook.com/emanuellutherancbia.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to Bible study on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:25 followed by a coffee fellowship. The finance committee and administrative council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday. The Wacky Women will meet at Louie M’s Burger Lust at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday; and the Cub Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. A Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday; the Nightengals will meet at 6:30 p.m., and the Afternoon and Evening Stars will meet at 7 p.m. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church on Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to the church’s bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet on Thursday at 7 p.m. The pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. and worship will be at 11. The church’s annual silent auction and salad luncheon will be held at the Pink Poodle in Crescent at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. There will be baked goods, garden produce and many treasures to bid on. The public is invited to attend all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have contemporary praise worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, and the Faith praise team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music. It is also Rally Day Sunday and there will be treats, games, fun music and activities for all Sunday school age children. It will be open to everyone beginning at 10:15 a.m. Sunday to kick off the new year of Sunday school. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. On Wednesday, there will be an elders meeting at 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, the Sewing Sisters will meet at 1 p.m. for quilting and fellowship; and the Operation Barnabas group will meet at 7 p.m. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. This Sunday will be a Rally Service with mortgage burning followed by cake and coffee. Nursery care is available for ages 4 years and younger from 9:30 until after the service. On Monday, prayer shawl ministry will begin at 4:30 p.m., and the Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30. On Tuesday, facility usage committee will meet at 2:30 p.m., building and grounds committee will meet at 4, and fellowship committee will meet at 6:30. On Wednesday, youth activities begin at 5:15 p.m., praise team will meet at 5:45, Kids Club will begin at 6:15, chancel bells at 6:30, and chancel choir at 7:30. On Thursday, Stephen Ministry will begin at 10 a.m.; “Good Grief” support group will begin at 1 p.m., and the MRV committee on preparation for ministry will meet at 2 p.m. On Sept. 14, rummage sale set up will begin at 10 a.m.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, worship and Communion will begin at 10 a.m. and is followed by a coffee fellowship. It is Sunday School Rally Day. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. Greeter will be Joann Larsen.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Contemporary worship services are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Adult Bible study and Sunday school classes meet at 9:15 a.m. Midweek adult Bible studies meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9:30 a.m. Thursdays. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
First Congregational Church
The public is invited to join us at First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., Sunday at 10 a.m. for worship and youth Sunday school. The church welcomes the Rev. Charlene Wozny to the pulpit supply this week. After worship, the church will celebrate Rally Day 2019 and the beginning of the school year, provided by the Christian Board of Education and our school-age children. On Saturday, yoga is at 9 a.m. and Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry. The church is experiencing an increase in the needs of the local community when they come to the community dinner, which is held on the last Friday of every month. Ready to eat food items are appreciated, especially by those who are homeless or near homeless. Visit the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church is located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Drive. The church invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The September liturgist is Gary Driver. The Rev. Gary Eller’s sermon is titled “The God Who is God.” The Gospel scriptures are from Jeremiah 18:1-11 and Luke 14:25-33. The greeters are Nancy Brooks and MacKenzie Blackburn. Mackenzie Blackburn and Shirley Meyers will be the Sunday school teachers. Fellowship hosts are Connie Mace and Claudia Falk. On Sept. 14, the church will have its annual pulled pork dinner and raffle from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The church holds Bible study from 9 to 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. Childcare is available on Sundays from 9:30 to noon. There will also be a special congregational meeting on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. On Monday, Ruth Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the Esther Group will meet at 9:30 a.m. and the church finance and executive committees will meet at 4:30 and 5 p.m., along with property committee at 6:30. Adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, the high school youth will meet at 6 p.m. and there will be a Confirmation parent and student meeting at 6:30. On Thursday, the Mary Group meets at 9 a.m. The church is handicap accessible.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given, so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, check out the church at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Jesus Comforts Friends” and the Scripture will be from Luke 24:13-35. There will be a children’s chat. Liturgist is Sue Perry and greeters are Duane Doty and Jeff Wellman Doty. Choir practice will be at 9:30 a.m. The church’s rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Saturday. On Wednesday, there will be a Christian education and vacation Bible School meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. On Thursday, Bethany Women will meet at 9:30 a.m. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education will begin at 9 a.m. featuring Sunday school and Confirmation. Worship will begin at 10:15 a.m. with the Rev. Scott Dalen delivering a sermon based on Luke 14:25-33.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13. The church’s annual soup supper/silent auction/raffle/bake sale will be Sept. 29 at McClelland Town Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a raffle for Creighton basketball (both men’s and women’s) season tickets. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Neola Presbyterian Church
Neola Presbyterian Church, 400 Second St., Neola, welcome their new pastor, the Rev. Martha Slocombe and her family to the church. She grew up in the Des Moines area, has undergraduate degrees from both Drake and Marquette Universities and a masters in divinity from the Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis. She has been a hospital chaplain, a pulpit supply pastor, director of Christian Education in several churches, a young adult coordinator, founder and organizer of Des Moines Area Christian Educators as well as a middle school math/language arts teacher and a yoga instructor. The community is invited to attend the Rev. Slocombe’s ordination and installation at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Neola Presbyterian Church. There will be a reception following. In the meantime, those wishing to meet with the Rev. Slocombe can contact her at the church by calling 712-485-2339.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.