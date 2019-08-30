First Congregational Church
The public is invited to worship and youth Sunday school at 10 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave. The Rev. Carol Hall will lead the worship and give the sermon message. After worship, a coffee and fellowship time will be held. Saturday yoga begins at 9 a.m. and Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. Tonight, a free community dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. It is open to the public. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry. Visit the church on Facebook at facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, will hold worship with Communion at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. After the service, there will be a fellowship and coffee time at 10:30 a.m. The church office will be closed on Monday. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the community room. On Wednesday, Mission Action Quilters will meet at 9:30 a.m. On Thursday, Tai Chi will begin at 11 a.m.; Game Day will begin at 1 p.m., and the music kick-off and potluck will start at 6:30. On Friday, the church office will be closed. On Sept. 8, worship with Communion will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by fellowship and coffee at 10:30; Confirmation at 11 and Out of the Darkness check-in at Lewis & Clark Landing, also at 11. The opening ceremony and walk will begin at 1:30 p.m. Visit the church online at emanuelcb.org or facebook.com/emanuellutherancbia.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, worship and Communion will begin at 10 a.m. and is followed by a coffee fellowship. Congregants are asked to wear red, white and/or blue to worship services in recognition of the Labor Day holiday. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
Peace Church of the Brethren
The public is invited to Peace Church of the Brethren, 2605 Ave. E, for Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. The morning message will be “New Beginning” as the church begins a new chapter in its ministry at 26th Street and Avenue E. Alta Gahm will be the speaker. On Wednesday, the Leisure Club will meet at 10 a.m. To learn more about the church, go to peacechurchofthebrethren.org, the church’s Facebook page and the denominational website at brethren.org.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service. It is also Sunday school mission Sunday and Operation Barnabas Sunday, and the youth group will act as ushers. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to the public. The LWML meets Thursday at 7 p.m. for a contemporary Bible study, followed by fellowship and a brief business meeting. LWML members are reminded of the church’s collection of large cans of vegetables for Mohm’s Place, and hand towels for health kits. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional Sunday morning Communion worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and a praise service at 9. Nursery care for ages 4 years and younger is available from 8:30 a.m. until after the service. On Wednesday, the praise team will meet at 5:30 p.m., the choir picnic will begin at 6, and the chancel choir at 6:45. On Thursday, the deacons will meet at 6 p.m. followed by worship at 7.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Adult Bible study meets at 9:15 a.m. There will be no Sunday school until Sept. 8. There will be no midweek Bible study during August. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. The interim pastor will not be in the church office on Mondays. Greeters will be Don and Ann Tischer.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church is located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Drive. The church invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The September liturgist is Gary Driver. The church’s guest preacher will be the Rev. Becky Balestri. Dave and Shirley Meyers are the greeters. Mackenzie Blackburn and Shirley Meyers will be the Sunday school teachers. Fellowship hosts are Nancy Brooks, Vicky Woods and Paula Woods. Please bring a food donation for the food pantry. There will be no adult Bible study on Monday. On Sept. 14, the church will have its annual pulled pork dinner and raffle from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The church holds Bible study from 9 to 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. Childcare is available on Sundays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. On Tuesday, the praise team will practice at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m.; and the chancel choir will practice at 7:30 p.m. Sunday school registration will be held Sunday morning and classes will begin at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 8. There will be a special congregational meeting at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 9. The church is handicap accessible.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by worship at 9:25. Communion is celebrated the first Sunday of every month. Services are followed by a coffee fellowship. The Cub Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any of the church’s activities. Tonight, the public will meet for prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites everyone to the church’s bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. The service is accompanied by the church’s praise band. The Lord’s Supper/Santa Cena is celebrated the first Sunday of the month. The youth group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. The pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. Check out the church on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Beginning Sunday, Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11. Communion is celebrated every first Sunday of the month. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church on facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given, so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, check out the church at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Jesus Heals the 10 Lepers” and the Scripture will be from Luke 17:11-19. There will be a children’s chat. Liturgist is Evelyn Irwin and greeters are Jerry and Gerry Watson. September ushers are Jerry and Gerry Watson and Don and Pat Flynn. There is no choir practice. This is Communion/Pantry Sunday. There will be a Circle 4 meeting at 9:30 a.m. Carol Doty and Carol Weis will perform a musical duet. Cleaning of the church begins at 9 a.m. today. On Tuesday, Coffee and Conversation will begin at 10:30 a.m. The church’s rummage sale will be held Sept. 5-7. Setup for the sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Worship will begin at 9:30 a.m. featuring Communion and the Rev. Scott Dalen delivering a sermon based on Luke 14:1, 7-14. The Michael Family will serve as greeters.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13. The church’s annual soup supper/silent auction/raffle/bake sale will be Sept. 29 at McClelland Town Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a raffle for Creighton basketball (both men’s and women’s) season tickets. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Neola Presbyterian Church
Neola Presbyterian Church, 400 Second St., Neola, welcome their new pastor, the Rev. Martha Slocombe and her family to the church. She grew up in the Des Moines area, has undergraduate degrees from both Drake and Marquette Universities and a masters in divinity from the Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis. She has been a hospital chaplain, a pulpit supply pastor, director of Christian Education in several churches, a young adult coordinator, founder and organizer of Des Moines Area Christian Educators as well as a middle school math/language arts teacher and a yoga instructor. The community is invited to attend the Rev. Slocombe’s ordination and installation at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Neola Presbyterian Church. There will be a reception following. In the meantime, those wishing to meet with the Rev. Slocombe can contact her at the church by calling 712-485-2339.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Assisting with worship is Fran Rathke. Organist is Joyce Mynster and the praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans’ sermon is entitled “This Christian Life” and the focus text is from the New Testament — Hebrews 13:1-8, 15-16. This Sunday is Pantry Sunday. Plans are under way for the church’s fall inside-outside rummage sale, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 13 and 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 14. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church Council Bluffs Central, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to worship. Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. with Worship at 10:30 a.m. The church holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. On Sept. 10, the church will hold its BBQ for the Blue First Responders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church’s fall luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 3. This weeks’ worship theme is “Called to Mindfulness” and the speaker will be Evy Rock. Greeters will be Carol Arnold and Carolyn Bothwell.
