Community of Christ Church Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 Sunday. Donnie Bothwell will give a sermon on humility. Greeters will be Tom and Lind DeBar. The church holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. On Nov. 2, the Caring Ministries Food Pantry and Thrift Store’s annual auction and dinner, “A Night of Hope,” will be held. The doors will open at 5 p.m., followed by the silent auction at 5:30, dinner at 7 and the live auction to follow. All proceeds go to the church’s food pantry and thrift store.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will celebrate the Lutheran Reformation at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service, which will include Communion. The church will also have a Truck-or-Treat Sunday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. On Wednesday, Confirmation classes begin at 5:45 p.m. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, worship and Communion will begin at 10 a.m. and is followed by a coffee fellowship. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
Peace Church of the Brethren
Peace Church of the Brethren, 2605 Ave. E, holds Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. The worship service will be led by the Rev. Lucinda Douglas from Sioux City. On Wednesday, the Leisure Club will meet at 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The church’s fall rummage sale will be held today and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch will be served. For more information about the church, go online to peacechurchofthebrethren.org ,find the church on Facebook or check out the church’s denominational website at brethren.org.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday and a praise service is at 9 a.m. Sunday school for adults and children begins at 10 a.m. Nursery care for ages 4 years and younger is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Sunday, the family Halloween party will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. On Monday, the Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the mission committee will meet at 5 p.m. On Wednesday, the praise team will meet at 5:45 p.m., chancel bells at 6:30, and chancel choir at 7:30. On Saturday, paint and canvas will begin at 9 a.m.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public for worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A cry room is available for infants through age 2. The church is handicap accessible. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30 a.m. Children ages 2 through kindergarten meet for the full hour and children in first through fifth grades will meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) and Revolution Middle School (sixth through eighth grades) meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the annex. Revolution High School (ninth through 12th grades) meets from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. in the annex. Adult Bible study meets Wednesday from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. in the main building. Prayer meetings are held at 6:30 a.m. Thursdays in the main building. The men’s prayer breakfast and women’s fellowship meet monthly. On Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., TCCC is hosting Shine Fest, a carnival style event in the main building for children through fifth grade. Rain or shine, there will be lots of fun games, prizes, hot dogs, chips, cookies, and candy. Costumes are optional. For more information, call 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Special Reformation worship services are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15 a.m. Catechism is every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Midweek adult Bible studies meet on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. Bill Andersen will assist with worship. Organist is Joyce Mynster, and the praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans’ sermon is titled “For All Who Exalt Themselves Will Be Humbled, But All Who Humble Themselves Will Be Exalted.” The focus text will be from the Gospel of Luke 18:9-14. Boy Scout Troop 11 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m. Bibles will be given to 3 year old children and students in third grade at the 8:30 a.m. service. Childcare is available from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sundays. On Monday, the Altar Guild will meet at 1:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the building committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m. On Wednesday evening, the church will have a “Trunk-or-Treat” event in the parking lot from 6 to 8 p.m. GIFT will be at 5:30 p.m., Confirmation class and adult Bible study will meet at 6:30, and chancel choir will practice at 7:30. The church is handicap accessible.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Fight the Good Fight!” The Scripture is 2 Timothy 4:6-8, 16-18. Liturgist is Joyce Woods and the greeters are Barb Hough and Kelly and Brett Schiller. There will be a children’s chat. Choir practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. There will be a Circle meeting at 10 a.m. Following the service, the church will hold its harvest lunch at 11:30. On Wednesday, bingo at Northcrest will begin at 3 p.m. Church cleaning will begin today at 9 a.m. The church is collecting Snickers bars and personal items for Treat the Troops. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The church’s semi-annual rummage sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today and Saturday. The public is invited to Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by worship at 9:25. A coffee fellowship is held after the service. The Cub Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) and Communion at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet on Thursday at 7 p.m. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. and worship will be at 11. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education will begin at 9 a.m. featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship will begin at 10:15 a.m. featuring the Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 8:31-38.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal. Trunk or Treat in the church parking lot will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. Candy, hot dogs and hot cocoa will be distributed.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. Greeters will be Charlotte Carlson.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given, so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, check out the church at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
