Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. Tonight, Movie Night will begin at 7 p.m. with the film “God’s Not Dead II.” On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Nov. 23, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Gluten-free options will be available.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Special All Saints Day worship services are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15 a.m. Catechism is every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Midweek adult Bible studies meet on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
The public is invited to worship with Communion at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, at 9:30 a.m. A special congregational meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. A movie for children will be shown during the meeting. Choir practice will begin at 11 a.m., a mental health awareness and support meeting will begin at 11:30; and Cookie Crumbs holiday drop-off will begin at 2 p.m. On Monday, Cookie Crumbs holiday sorting at 9 a.m., and Tai Chi will begin at 11; Cookie Crumbs holiday packing will begin at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts will meet in the community room at 5:30 p.m. and the teacher group will meet at 6. On Wednesday, Mission Action Quilters will meet at 9:30 a.m.; and band practice will begin at 7:15 p.m. On Thursday, Tai Chi will begin at 11 a.m.; and Game Day will begin at 1 p.m. The church office is closed on Fridays. On Nov. 8, the church parking lot will be used by emergency personnel. On Nov. 10, worship with Communion will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee hour at 10:30. Kidz Kamp, choir practice and Wider Ministries will all meet at 10:45 a.m. and Confirmation will begin at 11. Visit the church online at emanuelcb.org or facebook.com/emanuellutherancbia.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. The church will also celebrate All Saints Day. The Rev. Brent Smith from Mission Central will be a guest pastor. It is also Sunday school mission Sunday and Operation Barnabas Sunday. Faith Lutheran in Council Bluffs is part of a five-city tour of the Iowa District West LWML Follow the Leader event that will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, with opening and closing by the Rev. Merle Mahnken. The event will also feature a service project — preparing personal care kits with provided supplies. All LWML societies are encouraged to attend. On Tuesday, adult Bible study will begin at 9:30 a.m. It is open to everyone. On Wednesday, there are Confirmation classes at 5:45 p.m., choir practice at 6:45, and the Elders will meet at 7:30. On Thursday, the Sewing Sisters meet at 1 p.m. for quilting and fellowship, and the Operation Barnabas group will meet at 7. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. Jolene Fields will assist with worship. Organist is Joyce Mynster, and the praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans will deliver the sermon. A service of dedication of memorial gifts will be held during morning worship. Following the service, a sloppy joe sandwich lunch will be held in the main floor conference room. Sunday is also Pantry Sunday for Gethsemane Presbyterian Church. At 6:30 p.m., the Boy Scouts Troop 11 will meet at the church. On Thursday at 10:30 a.m., Lloyd Evans will lead a study entitled “A Closer Look at Jesus’ Birth” at Mount View Presbyterian Church, 5308 Hartman Ave., in Omaha. On Nov. 8, the Mount View Actionaires Group will host a $5 turkey dinner at noon. The Rev. Ken and Linda Bunnell will share their Presbyterian pastor journey. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
First Congregational Church, UCC
The public is invited to First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., at 10 a.m. Sunday for worship and youth Sunday school. The Rev. Carol Hall will lead worship and give the sermon message, “Reflections …” The choir will sing and Communion will be served. After worship, a coffee and friendship time will be served. Saturday yoga will begin at 10 a.m. and Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye will begin at 5:20 p.m. On Thursday, the final meeting of Conversations about Love will begin at 6:30 p.m. The church is starting a group to discuss “The Opposite of Hate” by Sally Cohn. Call the church if you’d like to participate. The church is collecting non-perishable food items, especially for students at Kanesville High School who experience food scarcity in their lives. The church is also collecting warm clothing for the neighbors who come to the church’s community dinners the last Friday of every month. Please visit the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to All Saints worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, All Saints worship and Communion will begin at 10 a.m. and is followed by a coffee fellowship. All are welcome to say the name of their departed loved during the service. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 Sunday. The theme will be “Welcome Jesus” by Jim Newcom. Greeters will be Evy and Bill Rock, and Brent Vogel. The church holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. On Monday, Pages for Peace will be at 3 p.m. On Nov. 2, the Caring Ministries Food Pantry and Thrift Store’s annual auction and dinner, “A Night of Hope,” will be held. The doors will open at 5 p.m., followed by the silent auction at 5:30, dinner at 7 and the live auction to follow. All proceeds go to the church’s food pantry and thrift store.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to All Saints Day service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care for ages 4 years and younger is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Monday, the Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, youth activities will begin at 5:15 p.m., followed by intergenerational bells and praise team both at 5:45, breakout youth at 6, Kid’s Club at 6:15, chancel bells at 6:30, and chancel choir at 7:30. On Thursday, the deacons will meet at 6:30 p.m., and the worship committee will meet at 7.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public for worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A cry room is available for infants through age 2. The church is handicap accessible. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30 a.m. Children ages 2 through kindergarten meet for the full hour and children in first through fifth grades will meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) and Revolution Middle School (sixth through eighth grades) meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the annex. Revolution High School (ninth through 12th grades) meets from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. in the annex. Adult Bible study meets Wednesday from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. in the main building. Prayer meetings are held at 6:30 a.m. Thursdays in the main building. The men’s prayer breakfast and women’s fellowship meet monthly. For more information, call 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. The Rev. Darrell Goodwin, associate pastor and minister, will preach. The church council will meet at 11:15 a.m. Greeters will be Ray and Ronna Wright.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The November liturgist is Duane Hilty. The Rev. Gary Eller’s sermon will be “Saintly Perseverance.” The Scripture readings are from 2 Thessalonians 1:1-4, 11-12 and Luke 11:1-13. The church will observe All Saints Day, by lighting a candle and honoring those who have passed away this year. Colleen Durham and Sandy Woods are the greeters/ushers. The church’s Sunday school teachers are Colleen Durham and Shirley Meyers. Fellowship hosts are Sandy Woods and Colleen Durham. Please bring food donations for the pantry Sunday. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m. Bibles will be given to 3 year old children and students in third grade at the 8:30 a.m. service. Childcare is available from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sundays. Tonight, the Players Group will meet at 6 p.m. at the IWCC dining center. On Monday, the Ruth Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. On Wednesday, adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m. A meal will be served at 5:30 p.m., GIFT will be at 5:30, the high school group will meet at 6 and the Confirmation class and adult Bible study will meet at 6:30. The chancel choir will practice at 7:30 p.m. The church is handicap accessible.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given, so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, check out the church at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The annual Ingathering will be held in Greenfield on Saturday, and there will be a benefit chili and soup supper for Kent Jacobsen from 5 to 8 p.m. that evening in the fellowship hall. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend — remember to set your clocks back one hour. The public is invited to a Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and to worship with Communion at 9:25. The worship service is followed by a coffee fellowship. The trustees will meet during the coffee time, and the missions committee will meet at 7 p.m. Remember to vote in the election on Tuesday. Also Tuesday, the Cub Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. A Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday; and the United Methodist Women will meet at 1:30 p.m. The church’s office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 6 p.m. The annual Ingathering will be held in Greenfield on Saturday. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend — remember to set your clocks back one hour. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) and Communion at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The annual Ingathering will be held in Greenfield on Saturday. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend — remember to set your clocks back one hour. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. and worship will begin at 11. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb or at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “How Are They to Believe In One of Whom They Have Never Heard?” The Scripture is Romans 10:1-17. Liturgist is Sue Perry and the greeters are Paul and Jackie Allen. November ushers are Joe and Sue Moser, and Roger and Peggy Terveer. This is Communion/Pantry Sunday. First Sunday Education will be held for all ages from 9 to 10:15 a.m. There will be a children’s chat. Choir practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. There is a meet and greet coffee at 10 a.m. Saturday in the patio room. The church’s annual soup supper will be held Thursday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education will begin at 9 a.m. featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship will begin at 10:15 a.m. featuring the Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 6:20-31.
