Emanuel Lutheran Church
The public is invited to worship with Communion at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a fellowship and coffee hour at 10:30. Kidz Kamp, choir practice and Wider Ministries will all meet at 10:45 a.m. and Confirmation will begin at 11. On Monday, Cookie Crumbs sorting will begin at 9 a.m., Tai Chi will start at 11; a FAITH team meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, ROMEOS will meet at Village Inn East at 8:30 a.m., Cookie Crumbs packing will begin at 9; the Girl Scouts will meet in the Community Room at 5:30 p.m., and the children and youth committee will meet at 6:30. On Wednesday, Mission Action Quilters will meet at 9:30 a.m. and adult fellowship at Pizza Ranch will start at 11; and band practice will begin at 7:15 p.m. On Thursday, Tai Chi will begin at 11 a.m. The church office is closed on Fridays. On Nov. 15, volunteers for the food pantry will meet at Our Savior’s. On Nov. 16, Lutheran Night at the Hub starting at 5:30 p.m. On Nov. 17, worship with Communion will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by fellowship and coffee hour at 10:30, Kidz Kamp and Harmonica Practice both at 10:45. The worship and music meeting will begin at 10:45 a.m. and the mental health awareness and support group will meet at 11:30. Visit the church online at emanuelcb.org or facebook.com/emanuellutherancbia.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have contemporary praise worship at the Sunday 9 a.m. worship service and the Faith praise team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music. The Operation Barnabas group will also honor all military veterans during the Sunday worship service and will present the flags for all branches of the service accompanied by special music in a Veterans Day observance. On Monday, there is an All Ministry board meeting at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. On Wednesday, there are Catechism classes at 5:45 p.m., choir practice at 6:45 and an elders’ meeting at 7:30. On Thursday, the Sewing Sisters meet at 1 p.m. for quilting and fellowship and the Operation Barnabas group will meet at 7. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend Sunday morning worship services. The church has traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. The praise service is held at 9 a.m. Sunday school for adults and children begins at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Monday, prayer shawl begins at 4 p.m., and Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30. On Tuesday, the facility usage committee will meet at 2:30 p.m., followed by the buildings and grounds committee at 4. On Wednesday, the Christian education committee will meet at 5:30 p.m., the praise team at 5:45, chancel bells at 6:30 and chancel choir at 7:30. On Thursday, Stephen Ministry will meet at 10 a.m.; Good Grief Support Group will meet at 1 p.m., MRV committee on preparation for ministry will meet at 2, and fellowship dinner at Barley’s will begin at 6:30.
Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 Sunday. The church holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Janice Knott will give the sermon, and the theme is “God of all Living.” Boy Scout Troop 510 will present a short program to honor all veterans. The greeters will Pam and Jeff Hopkins. On Monday, Pages for Peace program will be at 3 p.m. The homemade peanut brittle is now available, call 712 323-4498, 712-328-1048 or contact any member of church. Cost is $9 a bag. On Nov. 28, the church’s Thanksgiving Day dinner (organized by St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Drive) is being served at Community of Christ, 140 Kanesville Blvd. The public is welcome and serving is from noon to 1:30 p.m. Call for reservations for both dining-in or deliveries, (712-323-1484) or to volunteer help. The church will host a Blue Christmas Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 11. This is an ecumenical service that can help people going through difficult times. Not everyone is in a joyous mood, but they do want to worship with a body of people in a quiet reverent way and acknowledge the birth of Jesus.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to All Saints worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be a veterans coffee fellowship at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Contemporary worship services with Communion are held at 8 and 10:30 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15 a.m. Catechism is every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Midweek adult Bible studies meet on Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. Jolene Fields will assist with worship. Organist is Joyce Mynster, and the praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans will deliver the sermon “For To Him All of Them Are Alive” and the focus text will be from – Luke 20:27-40. There will be a meeting of the deacons before the worship service at 10 a.m. At 6:30 p.m., the Boy Scouts Troop 11 will meet at the church. On Thursday, Sarah Circle Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. at Westminster with the Mount View Presbyterian Church women joining. On Saturday at 9:30 a.m., Session will hold their monthly meeting. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public for worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sermon series continues from Galatians. The church is handicap accessible. A cry room is available for infants through age 2. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and Children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30. Children ages 2-kindergarten meet for the full hour and children in first though fifth grades meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) and Revolution Middle School (sixth through eighth grades) meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the annex. Revolution High School (ninth through 12th grades) meets from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. in the annex. Adult Bible study meets Wednesday from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. in the main building. Prayer meetings are held at 6:30 a.m. Thursdays in the main building. The men’s prayer breakfast and women’s fellowship meet monthly. For more information, call 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The November liturgist is Duane Hilty. The Rev. Gary Eller’s sermon will be “Restrain that Giver.” Scripture readings are Exodus 35:4-9, 20-24, 36:2-7 and 2 Thessalonians 2:1-5, 13-17. Nancy Brooks and MacKenzie Blackburn are the greeters/ushers. Fellowship hosts are Ron and JoAnn Tanner. The Sunday school teachers are Connie Mace and Paula Woods. Bible study is held on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. The food pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. Greeter will be Naomi Young.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m. Childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. First Communion class will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. for fifth grade students. On Saturday, the Good Time Group will meet at 7 p.m. at Anthony’s Steakhouse in Omaha. On Tuesday, Esther Group meets at 9:30 a.m.; finance committee at 4:30 p.m., executive committee at 5 and the property committee at 6:30. On Wednesday, adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m. A meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. GIFT will also begin at 5:30 p.m., the high school group will meet at 6 and the Confirmation class and adult Bible study will meet at 6:30. Chancel choir will practice at 7:30. The Mary Group will meet on Thursday at 9 a.m. The church is handicap accessible.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The United Methodist Women’s annual bazaar — Food, Fun, and Fancies — will be held on Saturday in the Fellowship Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the food will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited to a Bible study on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., and worship at 9:25 a.m. followed by a coffee fellowship. The Wacky Women will meet on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., and the Cub Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. A Bible study will meet on Thursday at 10 a.m., the Afternoon and Evening Stars will meet at 1:30 p.m., and the Nightengals will meet at 6:30 p.m. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 6 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) and Communion at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. and worship will begin at 11. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb or at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Sing a New Song” and the Scripture is Psalm 98. Liturgist is Carol Doty and the greeters are Shari and Micala Dillehay. There will be a children’s chat. Choir practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the deacons will meet at 9:45. Bethany Women will meet Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education will begin at 9 a.m. featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship will begin at 10:15 a.m. featuring the Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 20:27-38. The Brown Family will serve as greeters.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. Tonight, Movie Night will begin at 7 p.m. with the film “God’s Not Dead II.” On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Nov. 23, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Gluten-free options will be available.
