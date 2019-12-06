Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, at the corner of East Manawa and Wallace Drives, invites the public to Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. The December liturgist is Mary Parrott. Gary and Judy Driver are the greeters and ushers Sunday. The host and hostess are Dave and Shirley Meyers. Sunday school teachers are Paula Woods and Connie Mace. The Women’s Group will hold their Christmas luncheon on Dec. 12 at Paula Woods’ home. A cookie walk is scheduled after the service on Dec. 15. There will be a candlelight service and Communion at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. The Westminster Presbyterian congregation will join. The church holds Bible study from 9 to 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Community of Christ Church Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. The church’s homemade peanut brittle is now available, call 712 323-4498, 712-328-1048 or contact any member of church. The cost is $9 a bag. The church will host a Blue Christmas service at 7 p.m. Dec. 11. This is ecumenical service that can help people going through difficult times. Not everyone is in a joyous mood, but they do want to worship with a body of people in a quiet reverent way and acknowledge the birth of Jesus. All are invited to attend. Clergy will be available for individual visiting following the service. There will also be a time of refreshments and fellowship following the service. Advent season continues the church’s service theme will be “Live In Peace” with C.R. Goodin. Speaker will be Frank Gunderson. The greeters will be Jan Ward and Hannah Moore.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional Sunday morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. The praise service will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday school for adults and children begins at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Sunday, the Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 8 a.m. to noon; and the community Christmas concert will begin at 7 p.m. On Monday, prayer shawl ministry will begin at 4 p.m., and the Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30. On Tuesday, the facility usage committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the Christian education committee will meet at 5:30 p.m., the praise team will meet at 5:45, chancel bells will begin at 6:30, and chancel choir at 7:30. Also Wednesday, a Blue Christmas service will be held at 7 p.m. at Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd. On Thursday, Stephen Ministry will begin at 10 a.m., and Good Grief Support Group will meet at 1 p.m.
First Congregational Church UCC
The public is invited to worship and youth Sunday school at First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave. at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Carol Hall will lead the worship and give the sermon message, “Elusive Peace.” This is the second Sunday of Advent and the congregation will decorate the Christmas trees while singing carols. After worship, a coffee and friendship time will be held. Yoga is Saturday at 9 a.m. and Tuesday evening with Aubrey Nye at 5:20. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry. The church is especially collecting food for the students at Kanesville High School who are often challenged by food scarcity during the winter break. All donations are welcome. On Dec. 22, the church will hold a Christmas cookie exchange. Those interested in participating are asked to bring three dozen cookies – one dozen to serve and two dozen to share. The next free community dinner will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The church is handicap accessible. Childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Sunday school and coffee hour both begin at 9:45 a.m. On Saturday, the Celebration of Life Choir will perform at 5:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the Esther Group will meet at 9:30 a.m. and the foundation board will meet at 5 p.m. On Wednesday, the adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m.; the finance committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. and the executive committee will meet at 5. Also, a meal will be served at 5:30 p.m., the high school croup will meet at 6 and the Confirmation class will meet at 6:30. The Wednesday Advent service will be held at 7 p.m. On Thursday, the Mary Group will meet at 9 a.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Saturday is the church’s annual cookie walk from 9 to 11 a.m. The public is invited to a Bible study on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., and worship at 9:25 followed by a coffee fellowship. At 4 p.m., there is an Advent study, “The Journey,” by Adam Hamilton. On Monday, finance committee and administrative council will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the Wacky Women will meet at 11:15 a.m.; and the Cub Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the SPRC will meet at 1 p.m. On Thursday, Bible study meets at 10 a.m.; the Afternoon and Evening Stars will meet at 1:30 p.m., and the Nightengals will meet at 6:30. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for discipleship at 6 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to its bilingual Sunday worship service — in Spanish and English — at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m., followed by worship at 11, featuring the church’s annual Christmas program. The United Methodist Women will meet at noon Wednesday for a potluck, meeting, and caroling. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to Advent services with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee fellowship and worship team meetings will follow at 11:15 a.m. The Celebration of Life Choir will perform at 3 p.m. Mid-week Advent services will be held on Wednesday and Dec. 18, beginning with dinner at 6:15 p.m. followed by the service at 6:45. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have a contemporary praise worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, and the Faith praise team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music. On Monday, there will be an all-ministry board meeting at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. On Wednesday, Catechism classes begin at 5:45 p.m., followed by mid-week Advent worship at 7, choir and chime practice at 7:45 and an elders’ meeting at 7:30. On Thursday, the Sewing Sisters will meet at 1 p.m. for quilting and fellowship, and the Operation Barnabas group will meet at 7. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church at 712-323-6445.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Contemporary worship services with Communion are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15. At 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, there is a rehearsal for the children’s Christmas Eve service. Advent worship services are on Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. There will be no Catechism during December, it will resume on Jan. 8. Midweek adult Bible studies will not meet during the month of December. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public to its worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is handicap accessible and a cry room is available for infants and children through age two. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30 a.m. Children ages two through kindergarten meet for the full hour, and children in first through fifth grades meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the annex. Through Christmas, Revolution Middle School (sixth through eighth grades) and Revolution High School (ninth through 12th grades) will both meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the annex, as they study the “All I Want for Christmas” series. Adult Bible study meets Wednesdays from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. in the main building. The Men’s Prayer Breakfast meets monthly. On Dec. 15, the church will hold a special Christmas celebration at 10:30 a.m., presented by the TCCC children with the teens narrating. For more information, call the church office 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com. The church in on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Pat Shipley. Liturgist will be Dennis Higginbotham and greeters will be Barb Hough, Kelly and Brett Schiller. This is the second Sunday of Advent, and Kelly and Brett Schiller will light the Advent candles. Choir practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. The deacons will also meet at 9:30 a.m. On Saturday, the church will hold its Christmas Extravaganza for children from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church has an elevator for easy access.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday school and Bible study both begin at 9 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. The greeters will be Juanita and Dave Peterson. On Monday, the Boy Scouts will meet at 7 p.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship — the Second Sunday of Advent — beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. Jolene Fields will assist with worship. Organist is Joyce Mynster, and the praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans will deliver the sermon “Bear Fruit Worthy of Repentance” and the focus text will be from – Matthew 3:1-12. Boy Scout Troop 11 will meet at 6:30 p.m. each Sunday night. On Thursday, Sarah Circle Bible study and the Christmas potluck will begin at 11 a.m. at Mount View Presbyterian Church in Omaha. On Friday, the Actionaires luncheon and Christmas party will begin at noon at Mount View Presbyterian Church in Omaha. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during the worship service. There is a Bible study that meets Wednesdays at 5 p.m. There are AA meetings Mondays and Fridays, and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, or go online to bcccb.org or the church’s page on Facebook.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education will begin at 9 a.m. featuring Sunday school, adult forum and Confirmation. Worship will begin at 10:15 a.m. featuring the Choraleers, who will present their Christmas program.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The public is invited to attend. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in activities.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, will hold worship with Communion at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by fellowship and coffee hour at 10:30. Visit the church online at emanuelcb.org or facebook.com/emanuellutherancbia.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, scripture study begins at 6 p.m. at the church. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Wednesday, Christmas caroling will begin at 6:15 p.m. (meal will be served first). On Dec. 18, the Santa Shop will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. (everything 50 cents). On Dec. 24, early Christmas Eve service will begin at 6 p.m. and the late service will begin at 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.