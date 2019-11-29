Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, scripture study begins at 6 p.m. at the church. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Dec. 11, Christmas caroling will begin at 6:15 p.m. (meal will be served first). On Dec. 18, the Santa Shop will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. (everything 50 cents). On Dec. 24, early Christmas Eve service will begin at 6 p.m. and the late service will begin at 11.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education will begin at 9 a.m. featuring only Sunday school. Worship will begin at 10:15 a.m. featuring Communion. The Rev. Ben McIntire will deliver a sermon based on Matthew 24:36-44. The Michael Family will serve as greeters.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. On Saturday, Epworth will host the Celebration of Life Choir for a free concert at 7 p.m. The public is invited to a Bible study on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., and worship at 9:25. A coffee fellowship follows the service. The Cub Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The SPRC will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday. On Thursday, a Bible study on Judges will meet at 10 a.m.; and the United Methodist Women meet at 1 p.m. The church’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth. The church’s annual cookie walk will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 7.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave.B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, prayer and Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites everyone to a bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. The service is accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 .m. followed by worship at 11. The public is invited to all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 8. The public is invited to attend. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in activities.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. The church is handicap accessible. Childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Sunday school and coffee hour both begin at 9:45 a.m. On Monday, Ruth Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the Golden Oldies Christ Care will meet at 9:30 a.m.; and praise ream will meet at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m. Also Wednesday, there will be a meal at 5:30 p.m., and the Confirmation and high school youth will meet at 6, there will be an Advent worship at 7, with chancel choir rehearsal following the service. On Thursday, the Players Group will meet at 6 p.m.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public to its worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is handicap accessible and a cry room is available for infants and children through age two. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30 a.m. Children ages two through kindergarten meet for the full hour, and children in first through fifth grades meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the annex. Through Christmas, Revolution Middle School (sixth through eighth grades) and Revolution High School (ninth through 12th grades) will both meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the annex, as they study the “All I Want for Christmas” series. Adult Bible study meets Wednesdays from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. in the main building. On Dec. 1, the Celebration of Life Choir will present “Joy, He Shall Reign” at 10:30 a.m. The Men’s Prayer Breakfast meets monthly. On Dec. 6, Women’s Ministry is hosting a fuzzy socks exchange with stations for crafting Christmas cards and Christmas treats. For more information, call the church office 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com. The church in on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship — the First Sunday of Advent — beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. Jolene Fields will assist with worship. Organist is Joyce Mynster, and the praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans will deliver the sermon “You Also Must Be Ready” and the focus text will be from – Matthew 24:36-44. Sunday is Pantry Sunday for Gethsemane Presbyterian Church. Boy Scout Troop 11 will meet at 6:30 p.m. each Sunday night. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15 a.m. Advent worship service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. There will be no Catechism during December — it will resume on Jan. 8. Midweek adult Bible studies will not meet during the month of December. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to the First Sunday in Advent services with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee fellowship and worship team meetings will follow at 11:15 a.m. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
Community of Christ Church Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. The church holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The church’s homemade peanut brittle is now available, call 712 323-4498, 712-328-1048 or contact any member of church. The cost is $9 a bag. The church will host a Blue Christmas service at 7 p.m. Dec. 11. This is ecumenical service that can help people going through difficult times. Not everyone is in a joyous mood, but they do want to worship with a body of people in a quiet reverent way and acknowledge the birth of Jesus. Sunday is the beginning of Advent season, and the church’s service theme will be “Wait in Hope” with C.R. Goodin. Speaker will be Frank Gunderson. The greeters will be Joe and Sue Hunter.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional Sunday morning worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. The praise service will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday school for adults and children begins at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Sunday, the Advent fair will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. On Monday, Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, youth activities begin at 5:15 p.m., intergenerational bells and praise team at 5:45, breakout youth at 6, Kids Club at 6:15, chancel bells at 6:30 and chancel choir at 7:30. On Thursday, the men’s breakfast will begin at 6:45 a.m.; the deacons will meet at 6 p.m., and the worship committee will meet at 7. A free community Christmas concert will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the church. Music will be performed by choirs from New Horizon Presbyterian, Broadway United Methodist Church, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The concert is open to the public.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday school and Bible study both begin at 9 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. The greeters will be Ron Bash and Cristian Marquez. On Monday, the Boy Scouts will meet at 7 p.m.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “I Am Still Awake” and the Scripture is Matthew 24:36-44. Liturgist is Evelyn Irwin and the greeters will be Clayton and Carol Murphy. The December ushers are Mike and Sue Perry, and Dennis Hullinger and Evelyn Irwin. There will be a children’s chat. There will be no choir practice. This is First Sunday Education for all ages from 9 to 10:15 a.m. The Advent readers will be the Moser Family. This is Communion/Pantry Sunday. The church is taking orders for poinsettias. The church will have a Christmas Extravaganza for children and parents on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 7. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship service with Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. It is also Sunday school mission Sunday and Operation Barnabas Sunday. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. On Wednesday, Confirmation classes begin at 5:45 p.m., mid-week Advent worship service begins at 7, and praise team practice at 7:45. The LWML will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday for a Christmas party celebration, cookie exchange and caroling. All ladies of the congregation are invited to attend. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15 a.m. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, will hold worship with Communion at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by fellowship and coffee hour at 10:30, harmonica practice at 10:45, and the mental health awareness and support group meeting at 11:30. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org or facebook.com/emanuellutherancbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.