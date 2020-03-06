Community of Christ Church Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. The congregation has volunteered to provide church services at Heritage at Fox Run on the fifth Sundays in 2020. This week’s theme is “Be Open to God’s Kingdom” and the word will be from Marie Ellithorpe. Greeters will be Tolora Lee and Logan Vogel.
First Congregational Church, UCC
The public is invited to First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., at 10 a.m. Sunday for worship and youth Sunday school. The Rev. Carol Hall will lead the worship and give the sermon reflection, “Mountain Climbing.” After worship, a coffee and friendship time is served. Yoga is held Tuesday with Aubrey Nye at 5:20 p.m., and Saturday at 10 a.m. On Wednesday, a book discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 7. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry and the students at Kanesville High School who experience food scarcity in their homes. The church is also collecting gently used clothing in all sizes for the free give-away on Aug. 6. Visit the church’s Facebook page for more information: facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have contemporary praise worship at 9 a.m. Sunday. The Faith praise team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music. The All-Ministry boards will meet Monday at 7 p.m. and all members of the congregation are encouraged to come join one of Faith’s ministry groups. On Tuesday, adult Bible study begins at 9:30 a.m. and is open to everyone. On Wednesday, Lenten supper begins at 5:30 p.m., Catechism classes at 5:45, Lenten worship service at 7, and an elders’ meeting is at 7:45. On Thursday, the Sewing Sisters meet at 1:00 p.m. for quilting and fellowship and the Operation Barnabas Chapter meets at 7 p.m. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Assisting with worship will be Bill Andersen. Organist is Joyce Mynster. Praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans’ morning message is “Born of the Spirit” and the focus text is from John 3:1-17. Head ushers for March are Wayne Schumann and Roger Bolte. Sunday greeter is Jeff Blue. Sunday combined Lenten service will begin at 5 p.m. at Gethsemane Presbyterian Church. Boy Scout Troop 11 meets at 6:30 p.m. each Sunday. On Wednesday at 11 a.m., Lenten Bible study will be held at Mount View Presbyterian, in Omaha. On Thursday at 10 a.m., Sarah Circle Bible study will be held at Mount View Presbyterian in Omaha. Westminster is handicapped accessible via the northeast door.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday, and a praise service at 9. Sunday school for adults and children begins at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Sunday, Second Sunday of Lent evening service will be held at Gethsemane at 5 p.m. with supper at 5:30. On Monday, prayer shawl will begin at 4 p.m., and the Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30. On Tuesday, the facility usage committee will begin at 2:30 p.m., and the buildings and grounds committee will meet at 4. On Wednesday, the Christian education committee will meet at 5:30 p.m., praise team at 5:45, chancel bells at 6:30, and chancel choir at 7:30. On Thursday, Stephen Ministry will begin at 10 a.m.; and the Good Grief support group will meet at 1 p.m.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public for worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The pastor’s message continues from the sermon series, “Jesus Is … .” TCCC is handicap accessible, and a cry room is available for infants to age 2. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30. Children ages 2 through kindergarten meet for the full hour, and children in first through fifth grades meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) and Revolution (middle school and high school) meet in the annex at 6:30 p.m. Revolution students are studying the series titled “The Chase.” Adult Bible study meets each Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. in the church. Prayer meetings are held each Thursday at 6:30 a.m. in the church. Men’s Bible study meets at 7 a.m. each Saturday in the church. For more information, call the church office 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com. Check out the church online at twincitiescb.org and on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will hold contemporary worship services with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15 a.m. Catechism class meets on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Each Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., the church holds Lenten services. Wednesday evening and Thursday morning adult Bible study will not meet during Lent. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The church is handicap accessible. Childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Sunday school and coffee hour are at 9:45 a.m. On Tuesday, the Esther Group will meet at 9:30 a.m.; the finance committee will meet at 4:30 p.m., followed by the executive committee at 5 and the property committee at 6:30. Also Tuesday, the GoldenOldies ChristCare group will meet at 9:30 a.m. Adult Bible study will meet on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Worship services will be held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent. On Thursday, the Mary Group will meet at 9 a.m.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Avenue, invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. March liturgist is Mary Parrott. The Rev. Gary Eller’s sermon will be “Who’s Saved?” The Scripture readings are from Genesis 12:1-4a and John 3:1-17. Dave and Shirley Meyers will be ushers/greeters. Marian Wilfong, Connie Mace and Linda Deatsch will be our hostesses. Sunday school teacher will be Priscilla Hoersch and JoAnn Tanner. Gethsemane will host the Sunday evening Lenten service at 5 p.m. Sunday with a soup supper at 5:30. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans will preach. On Thursday, the women’s group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Also Thursday, Bingo Night will be held beginning at 6 p.m. This will include an all-meat hot dog meal. The games begin at 6:30. On March 22, the New Shoes Quartet will provide the service. During the week, the church holds Bible study on Mondays & Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. The food pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., welcomes the public to worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee fellowship follows at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday Lenten services will be at 7 p.m. with dinner starting at 6:15. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointments). The pantry is also open from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third and fourth Fridays (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments.) More events and information can be found online at oursaviorscb.org or at facebook.com/our-saviors-lutheran-church-of-council-bluffs-322088515839/. The church has an elevator and welcomes people of all abilities.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to service at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it, and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There is a Bible study that meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays, and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us online at bccb.org or on Facebook.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to a Bible study on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., worship at 9:25 followed by a coffee fellowship, and a Lenten study at 5 p.m. The finance committee and administrative council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The Wacky Women meet at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Pizza Ranch, and the Cub Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m. A Lenten study meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday. On Thursday, a Bible study meets on at 10 a.m.; the Afternoon and Evening Stars meet at 1:30 p.m., and the Nightengals meet at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church on facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for discipleship at 6 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to the church’s bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church praise band. The youth group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school meets at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11. The United Methodist Women will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday school and adult Bible class both begin at 9 a.m. Worship service will begin at 10:15 a.m. Greeters will be Patti and Don Waldron. The interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. On Monday, the Boy Scouts of America will meet at 7 p.m. Lenten soup suppers will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through April 1.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Believing in Heavenly Things” and the scripture is John 8:1-12. Liturgist is Vicki Hallberg. Greeters will be Barb Hough, and Kelly and Brett Schiller. This is the second Sunday in Lent. There will be a children’s chat. There will be a Lenten service at Gethsemane at 5 p.m. with a soup supper at 5:30 p.m. On Thursday, Bethany Women will meet at 9:30 a.m. There will be session/deacon retreat at Linda Cody’s home from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 14. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m., featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship service at 10:15 a.m. with the Rev. Scott Dalen giving a sermon on John 3:1-17. On Wednesday, midweek Lenten activities will begin with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by worship at 7.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6:15 p.m. followed by a free meal.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, invites the public to worship service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.