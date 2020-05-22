New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will not resume in-person church services or activities for the next several weeks. The church invites the public to watch a livestream its Sunday service at 10 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/newhorizonpc. You can find information about what will be included in the service (Bible verses, songs) on the church’s website newhorizonpc.org.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., has suspended regular worship services and other activities to comply with the recommendations of state and federal authorities. Worship services are available on YouTube and on Faith’s Facebook page. To locate the livestream, search Facebook, “Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs”. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching “Ron Rosenkaimer”. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office: office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. Members are also reminded to be faithful in supporting Faith with their regular offerings. For more information, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
First Congregational Church, UCC
First Congregational Church, UCC’s service this Sunday will be on Zoom at 10 a.m. This Sunday, Suzi Pederson of One Heart Ministry will lead the worship and give the sermon reflection. The community dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. May 29. The meal will again be served “to go” from the west side of the building, 611 First Ave. All other activities are temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit the church’s Facebook page for more information: facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., has suspended services this week due to COVID-19. The theme this week is “God Within,” with Scriptures Acts 17:22-31; Psalm 66:8-20; 1 Peter 3:13-22. The church is following the guidelines from Our World Church for gatherings or services. The church wants to emphasize prevention and avoiding large settings, no more than 10. There are some virtual ministries out on the World Church Website just access ongoing ministries: cofchrist.org.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, traditional worship services will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They will also be livestreamed on Facebook. If you do not have a Facebook account, you can connect with the church on its website at: Timothylutheran.net. The videos and services on the church’s website are offered to help all participate. There will be no Sunday school classes or Bible study. As some return, others will choose to wait. Those who do return will find new health measures taken to ensure safety. The church wants everyone to be happy and healthy. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, as reopened for worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A number of changes have been made to adhere to guidelines for social distancing, sanitation, non-touch greetings, and more. These changes may be viewed on the church’s website twincitiescb.org and on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB. Online lessons for children and teens continue to be available at the church’s website by clicking on “Digital Kids and Student Groups.” For more information, call the church’s office at 712-366-9112.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. However, due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, no meetings larger than nine people will be held at Epworth for the rest of May. Even though Gov. Kim Reynolds has relaxed some restrictions on public meetings, the Iowa Conference Methodist Bishop has advised and entreated churches to hold off on resuming regular worship services until June. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is John 17:1-11. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone is 712-323-3124. Check out the church on facebook.com/pages/epworth. There will be no vacation Bible school at Epworth this summer due to health concerns.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Worship is being held every Sunday in the church parking lot at the regular time of 12:30 p.m. Please remember to practice safe social distancing — stay in your cars. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. However, due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, no meetings with more than nine people will be held at Hazel Dell for the rest of May. Even though Gov. Kim Reynolds has relaxed some restrictions on public meetings, the Iowa Conference Methodist Bishop has advised and entreated churches to hold off on resuming regular worship services until June. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is John 17:1-11. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church on facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com. There will not be vacation Bible school this summer. The church will save the prepared materials for next year.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., is suspending in-person worship during the month of May due to coronavirus outbreak. Worship services can be found online on YouTube and the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs, and on the church’s website: oursaviorscb.org. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment). More events and information can be found on the church’s website or Facebook page.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in online worship services. The live service can be found on the church’s Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. You can reach the church office for prayer or other requests Monday, Tuesday or Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 712-323-7374 or through the church’s email FAUMC@msn.com.
My Father’s House Ministries
My Father’s House Ministries, 3205 Renner Drive, has suspended all services and activities until further notice. The church is streaming services on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mfhmin/ at 10 a.m. every Sunday and 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
Southside Christian Church
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Southside Christian Church, 1919 S. 10th St., is posting Sunday worship messages online, as well as hosting a drive-in service on FM radio, at its regular service time: 10 a.m. Sundays. See the church’s Facebook page for the video message. Southside’s Food Pantry is open from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays (call 712-322-8122 first). During the COVID-19 quarantine, the pantry has also been opened Monday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. (again, call first). Reach church staff at the church office from 9 a.m. to noon daily by calling 712-323-7326.
Citylight Council Bluffs
Due to Covid-19 concerns, Citylight Council Bluffs, 2109 Railroad Highway, has suspended in-person Sunday gatherings until future notice. The public can join the services digitally by watching the church’s livestream at 10 a.m. Sundays. For more information, please visit citylightcb.org/live.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
St. Patrick Catholic Church of Council Bluffs, 4 Valley View Drive, has suspended church services and all activities. The public is invited to watch the livestream of Mass at 9 a.m. Sundays on the church’s Facebook Page. Reconciliation, funerals, and other emergency sacraments can be arranged with regard to proper safety concerns through the church office. The office is available for calls from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Food donations for children’s weekend meals can be also be dropped off.
Broadway United Methodist Church
Services at Broadway United Methodist Church, 11 S. First St., are streamed online at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/broadwayunitedmethodist and on the church’s website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live.
Minden United Church of Christ
Minden United Church of Christ in Minden, will livestream its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday on its Facebook page: facebook.com/MindenUCC.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., will suspend all worship services and activities at the church for the foreseeable future. However, we will post the Sunday service live at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook. The recorded service will also be available to watch on YouTube any time after noon on Sunday. The church’s Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and its website is SaintJohnELCA.org. You can call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., is closed due to coronavirus concerns. In lieu of public worship, online worship options will be made available. Find links to these resources at underwoodlutheran.org.
