Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will hold traditional worship services with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Adult Bible study will meet at 9:15. There will be no Sunday school until Sept. 8. There will be no midweek Bible study during June, July, and August. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Assisting with worship is Chris Gillette. Organist is Joyce Mynster and the praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans’ sermon is entitled “Looking to Jesus” and the focus text is from the New Testament — Hebrews 11:29-12:2. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, will hold worship with Communion and Baptism at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. After the service, there will be a fellowship and coffee time at 10:30 a.m., followed by worship and music committee meeting at 10:45; and the mental health advocacy and support in conference room at 11 On Monday, Tai Chi will begin at 11 a.m.; and a church council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the community room and the Boy Scouts will meet in the youth center at 7. On Wednesday, Mission Action Quilters will meet at 9:30 a.m. On Thursday, Tai Chi will begin at 11 a.m. On Friday, the church office will be closed. On Aug. 24, the Girl Scouts will meet at noon. On Aug. 25, worship with Communion will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by fellowship and coffee time at 10:30. Also on Aug. 25, the elementary back to school event will be held from noon to 2 p.m.; and the junior high and high school cookout will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Visit the church online at emanuelcb.org or facebook.com/emanuellutherancbia.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Communion at the 9 a.m. worship service. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to the public. On Wednesday, there will be a council meeting at 7:30 p.m. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with an adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
First Congregational Church
The public is invited to worship and youth Sunday school at 10 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave. This Sunday’s format will be conversations and discussions about faith and the church. Congregants will meet on the lower level. Coffee and light snacks will be available. Saturday yoga begins at 9 a.m. and Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. On Aug. 25, the Rev. Carol Hall will lead worship as the church welcomes its neighbors from Broadway Christian Church to the service. A potluck cookout will follow. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the students in the community who are experiencing food scarcity during the summer months and on the weekends during the school year.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. Childcare is available on Sundays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The Altar Guild will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday. On Tuesday, the finance committee will meet at 4:30 p.m.; and the executive committee will meet at 5 p.m. On Wednesday, the adult Bible study and sewing group will both meet at 9 a.m. The church is handicap accessible.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, located at East Manawa and Wallace Drive, invites the public to worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The August liturgist is Duane Hilty. The church’s guest preacher this Sunday will be the Rev. Cindy Kohlmann, co-moderator of the 223rd General Assembly, Presbyterian Church. The sermon will be “When Did We See?” The Scripture reading will be from Matthew 25:31-46. Paula Woods and Connie Mace are the Sunday school teachers. Fellowship hosts will be Nancy Brooks, Vicky Woods and Shirley Meyers. Session will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. On Sept. 14, the church will have its annual pulled pork dinner and raffle from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The church holds Bible study from 9 to 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, worship and Communion will begin at 10 a.m. and is followed by a coffee fellowship. The congregation elections meeting will be held Sunday. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
Peace Church of the Brethren
The public is invited to Peace Church of the Brethren, 2605 Ave. E, for Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. The morning message will be “Postcard from Heaven,” and the focus text will be Hebrews 11:29-12:2. On Wednesday, the Leisure Club will meet at 10 a.m.; and the leadership team will meet at 6 p.m. To learn more about the church, go to peacechurchofthebrethren.org and the church’s Facebook page.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional Sunday morning worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and a praise service at 9. Nursery care for ages 4 years and younger is available from 8:30 a.m. until after the service. On Tuesday, the church’s Pizza King restaurant outing will begin at 6:30 p.m. RSVP to Linda Wagner 712-310-1415. On Wednesday, praise team will meet at 6 p.m. On Thursday, the administration will meet at 5:30 p.m.; and session will meet at 7.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. Greeters will be Karen and Pete Krause. On Monday, the Boy Scouts will meet at 7 p.m.
Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday worship and Sunday school services. Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. with worship at 10:30. The church also holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. On Sunday, the Kanesville Symphony Orchestra will perform in the fellowship hall from 2 to 4 p.m. On Sept. 10, BBQ for the Blue First Responders will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church’s fall luncheon will be held on Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The theme for this week is “Discern Sacredness” and the speaker will be Janice Knott. Greeters will be Donnie and Carolyn Bothwell.
Neola Presbyterian Church
Neola Presbyterian Church, 400 Second St., Neola, welcome their new pastor, the Rev. Martha Slocombe and her family to the church. She grew up in the Des Moines area, has undergraduate degrees from both Drake and Marquette Universities and a masters in divinity from the Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis. She has been a hospital chaplain, a pulpit supply pastor, director of Christian Education in several churches, a young adult coordinator, founder and organizer of Des Moines Area Christian Educators as well as a middle school math/language arts teacher and a yoga instructor. The community is invited to attend the Rev. Slocombe’s ordination and installation at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Neola Presbyterian Church. There will be a reception following. In the meantime, those wishing to meet with the Rev. Slocombe can contact her at the church by calling 712-485-2339.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Queen Esther” and the Scripture will be from Esther 4-9. Liturgist will be Sue Moser and the greeters are Earl and Vicki Hallberg. There will be a children’s chat. Choir practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. On Wednesday, Family Night – hosted by the Christian education committee – will begin at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday, Quilting Chicks and a Rooster will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. The church is collecting school supplies during August. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given, so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, check out the church at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13. The church’s annual soup supper/silent auction/raffle and bake sale will be Sept. 29 at McClelland Town Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a raffle for Creighton basketball (both men’s and women’s) season tickets. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sunday followed by worship at 9:25. Phil and Pam Morgan will share their music and their testimony about miracles during worship. A coffee fellowship will follow. A Bible study will meet on Thursday at 10 a.m. The United Methodist Women’s nominating committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church phone is 712-323-3124. Check out the church on Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to the church’s bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school and worship both meet at 11 a.m. during June, July, and August. The public is invited to attend. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. featuring Communion and the Rev. Scott Dalen delivering a sermon based on Luke 12:49-56.
