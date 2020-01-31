New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday and a praise service at 9. Sunday school for adults and children begins at 10 a.m. Communion is served the first Sunday of the month. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday is the Souper Bowl of Caring and the youth will collect canned goods for the Food Bank. On Monday, Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, youth activities will begin at 5:15 p.m., followed by intergenerational bells and praise team both at 5:45, Kids Club at 6:15, chancel bells at 6:30, and chancel choir at 7:30. On Thursday, the deacons will meet at 6 p.m. followed by worship at 7. A fellowship dinner will begin at McCoys at 6:30 p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Communion at the Sunday 9 a.m. worship service. It will also be Sunday school mission and Operation Barnabas Sunday, the youth will act as ushers and there will be a youth group meeting. On Saturday, the youth group will prepare submarine sandwiches and orders can be picked up between 11 a.m. and noon in the Fellowship Hall. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. On Wednesday, there are Catechism classes at 5:45 p.m. On Thursday, the LWML will meet at 7 p.m. for a contemporary Bible study followed by a brief business meeting. All women of the congregation are invited. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
First Congregational Church, UCC
The public is invited to First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., at 10 a.m. Sunday for worship and youth Sunday school. The Rev. Carol Hall will lead the worship and give the sermon reflection “Reaching Beyond.” She will also serve Communion. The choir will provide special music: “You Are Mine.” After worship, a coffee and friendship time is served. Saturday morning is at 10 a.m. and Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. Tonight is the free community dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for students in our community who may be experiencing food scarcity in their homes. Visit the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/fcc.ucc/cb.ia.
Community of Christ Church Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. Hats are off to Habitat for Humanity, the church has created a basket for a family who is working hard to get ahead. The congregation has volunteered to provide church services at Heritage at Fox Run on the fifth Sundays in 2020. Sunday will be Dedication Sunday and the theme will be “What Does the Lord Require?” with Carolyn Bothwell and Frank Gunderson. Greeters will be Carol Arnold and Carolyn Knott.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emaneul Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, will hold harmonica practice at 8:45 a.m. Sunday, followed by worship with Community at 9:30, fellowship and coffee at 10:30, Kidz Kamp at 10:45, choir practice at 11, and mental health advocacy and support at 11:30. On Monday, Tai Chi will begin at 11 a.m. On Tuesday, Girl Scouts will meet in the Community Room at 5:30 p.m., and the Boy Scouts will meet at 7. On Wednesday, Mission Action Quilters will meet at 9:30 a.m. On Thursday, adult Bible study will begin at 9:30 a.m., and Tai Chi will begin at 11; Game Day will begin at 1 p.m. and band practice will start at 7. The church office is closed on Fridays. Visit the church online at emanuelcb.org or facebook.com/emanuellutherancbia.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Avenue, invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The February liturgist is Colleen Durham. The Rev. Gary Eller’s sermon is titled “The Be Attitudes.” Scripture readings are from Micah 6:1-8 and Matthew 5:1-12. Communion will be given Sunday. Judy and Gary Driver will be the ushers/greeters. Fellowship hostesses are Nancy Johnson and Colleen Durham. Sunday school teachers are Marian Wilfong and Paula Woods. Bible Study will be held after the fellowship time. Please bring any food donations you have purchased for the food pantry. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. The church is handicap accessible. Childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Sunday school and coffee hour are at 9:45 a.m. There will be a youth activity night from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, the Saint John Foundation will present their 2020 awards at 10 a.m. On Monday, the Ruth Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Also Wednesday, GIFT will begin at 5:30, a meal is served at 5:30, high school youth meet at 6 and the Confirmation class is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Bible study will begin at 6:30 p.m., bell choir will practice at 6:30 and the chancel choir practice will start at 7:30.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee fellowship follows at 11:15 a.m. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointments). The pantry is also open from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third and fourth Fridays (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments.) More events and information can be found online at oursaviorscb.org or at facebook.com/our-saviors-lutheran-church-of-council-bluffs-322088515839/. The church has an elevator and welcomes people of all abilities.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Assisting with worship is Gary Fields. Organist is Joyce Mynster. Praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans will deliver the morning message “True Blessedness” and the focus text is Matthew 5:1-12. After worship, a chili dog lunch for “Souper Bowl Sunday” will be held; donations will go to Gethsemane Presbyterian Food Pantry. Head ushers for January at Christine Gillette and Connie Rankin. Sunday greeters are Arnold and Fran Rathke. Boy Scout Troop 11 meets at 6:30 p.m. each Sunday. On Saturday at 10 a.m., the combined tri-ennial visit with Missouri River Valley Presbytery committee on Ministry at Mount View Presbyterian Church, Omaha. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to a Bible study on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and to worship at 9:25 followed by a coffee fellowship. The Cub Scouts meet on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. A Bible study meets on Thursday at 10 a.m. and the United Methodist Women meet at 1:30 p.m. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight everyone will meet for discipleship at 6 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school meets at 10 a.m. and worship begins at 11. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’ phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Worship is an encounter with God” and the scripture is 1 Chronicles 16:7-36. Liturgist is Sue Perry and the greeters are Earl and Vicki Hallberg. Ushers for February are Earl and Vicki Hallberg, and Shari and Micala Dillhay. This is Communion/Pantry Sunday. It is also First Sunday Education for all ages from 9 to 10:15 a.m. The buckets of HOPE will be passed. This is the last Sunday to collect soup and crackers for “Souper Bowl Sunday.” There will be a children’s chat. On Tuesday, coffee and conversation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bethany Women will meet at 9:30 on Feb. 13. Church cleaning will be held beginning at 9 a.m. today. The church as an elevator for easy access.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public for worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The message continues from the sermon series, “Moving Forward.” TCCC is handicap accessible, and a cry room is available for infants to age 2. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30. Children ages 2 through kindergarten meet for the full hour, and children in first through fifth grades meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) and Revolution (middle school and high school) meet in the annex at 6:30 p.m. Revolution students are studying the series titled “The Chase.” Adult Bible study meets each Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. in the church. Prayer meetings are held each Thursday at 6:30 a.m. in the church. Men’s Bible study meets at 7 a.m. each Saturday in the church. The men’s breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Feb. 7 at Hardees. For more information, call the church office 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com. Check out the church online at twincitiescb.org and on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to service at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it, and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There is a Bible study that meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays, and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us online at bccb.org or on Facebook.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m., featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship service begins at 10:15 a.m. featuring Communion. The Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Matthew 5:1-12. Arlon and Carol Bertelsen will serve as greeters.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6:15 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Feb. 26, Ash Wednesday service will begin with pancake dinner at 6 p.m. and service at 7.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, invites the public to worship service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held Feb. 10. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday school and adult Bible class both begin at 9 a.m. Worship service will begin at 10:15 a.m. Greeters will be Don and Diane Tischer. The interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. On Monday, the Boy Scouts of America will meet at 7 p.m.
