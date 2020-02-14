Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. The congregation has volunteered to provide church services at Heritage at Fox Run on the fifth Sundays in 2020. This week’s theme is “Turn Your Heart Toward God,” with Julie Skradski and Becca Siert. Greeters will be Becca and Colin Siert.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have free concert by Christian artist, Candace Sutter and her band started at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in the church sanctuary. It is open to the public. A formal dinner by advance reservation will start at 6 p.m. prior to the concert. On Sunday, Faith will hold traditional worship with Communion at the 9 a.m. worship service. On Tuesday, adult Bible study will begin at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. On Wednesday, Confirmation classes will begin at 5:45 p.m., choir practice will be at 6:30 and the church council will meet at 7:30. The Sewing Sisters will meet Thursday at 1 p.m. for quilting and fellowship weather permitting. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public worship services. Traditional services are at 8 and 11 a.m. The praise service is at 9 a.m.; Sunday school for adults and children at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Sunday, Breakout Youth will meet at 6 p.m., and Evening Musicale will meet at 7. On Monday, Evening Circle will meet at 7 p.m.; On Wednesday, youth activities will begin at 5:15 p.m., intergenerational bells and praise team both begin at 5:45, Kids Club starts at 6:15, chancel bells at 6:30, and chancel choir at 7:30. On Thursday, the administration committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. and session at 7.
First Congregational Church, UCC
The public is invited to First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., at 10 a.m. Sunday for worship and youth Sunday school. The church welcomes back the Rev. Heidi McGinness, who will lead the worship and provide the sermon message, “Shine, Jesus, Shine.” After worship, a coffee and friendship time is served. Yoga is held at 10 a.m. Saturdays and 5:20 p.m. Tuesdays with Aubrey Nye. The next Praying for Peace and Healing is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 26. This is also Ash Wednesday and ashes will be available. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry, especially hearty food for the Kanesville students who may be experiencing food scarcity in the homes, in the evenings and on weekends. The next free community dinner is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28. The church is collecting gently used clothing in all sizes for the Bash in August. Call the church if you need these to be picked up. Visit the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/fcc.ucc/cb.ia.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to a Bible study on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., and worship at 9:25 followed by a coffee fellowship. The Cub Scouts meet on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. A Bible study meets on Thursday at 10 a.m. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for discipleship at 6 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites everyone to bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school meets at 10 a.m. and worship is celebrated at 11. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services with Communion are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15 a.m. Catechism class meets on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday adult Bible study meets at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday morning adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Both led by the Rev. Michael Petri. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. The church is handicap accessible. Childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Sunday school and coffee hour are at 9:45 a.m. On Monday, Lutheran Services in Iowa will meet at 6 p.m. and Seekers ChristCare at 6:45. On Tuesday, the Esther Group and Golden Oldies ChristCare will both meet at 9:30 a.m.; the finance committee meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m., the executive committee will meet at 5. Adult Bible study and the Sewing Group will both meet on Wednesday at 9 a.m., GIFT begins at 5:30 p.m., a meal is served at 5:30 the high school youth meet at 6, and the confirmation class is at 6:30. Also on Wednesday, Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m., the bell choir will practice at 6:30 and the chancel choir practice will start at 7:30. The Men’s Club will meet on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Sugar’s on East Kanesville Boulevard. The Stephen Ministers will meet at 6:30 p.m.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Life and Prosperity Over Death and Adversity” and the scripture is Deuteronomy 30:15-20. Liturgist is Sue Perry and the greeters are Mike and Sue Perry. There will be a children’s chat. The church will celebrate Ross-Hullinger’s 25th year of ordination following worship. On Saturday, Quilting Chicks and a Rooster, Coffee and Conversation and Camaraderie and Crafts will all meet from 9 a.m. to noon. The church has an elevator for easy access.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday school and adult Bible class both begin at 9 a.m. Worship service will begin at 10:15 a.m. Greeters will be Carolyn and Jack Mils. The interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. On Monday, the Boy Scouts of America will meet at 7 p.m.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., welcomes the public to worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee fellowship follows at 11:15 a.m. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointments). The pantry is also open from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third and fourth Fridays (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments.) More events and information can be found online at oursaviorscb.org or at facebook.com/our-saviors-lutheran-church-of-council-bluffs-322088515839/. The church has an elevator and welcomes people of all abilities.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public for worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The pastor’s message continues from the sermon series, “Moving Forward.” TCCC is handicap accessible, and a cry room is available for infants to age 2. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30. Children ages 2 through kindergarten meet for the full hour, and children in first through fifth grades meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) and Revolution (middle school and high school) meet in the annex at 6:30 p.m. Revolution students are studying the series titled “The Chase.” Adult Bible study meets each Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. in the church. Prayer meetings are held each Thursday at 6:30 a.m. in the church. Men’s Bible study meets at 7 a.m. each Saturday in the church. Women’s Fellowship is meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 for Game Night. Contact the church if you would like to come enjoy an evening of games, laughter and conversation. For more information, call the church office 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com. Check out the church online at twincitiescb.org and on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to service at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it, and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There is a Bible study that meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays, and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us online at bccb.org or on Facebook.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m., featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship service begins at 10:15 a.m. featuring Communion and the Rev. Scott Dalen delivering a sermon based on Matthew 5:21-37. Greeters will be Bob and Judy Pingel.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, has a new pastor who will be formally installed on Sunday. Western Iowa Synod bishop Lorna Halaas will install the Rev. Cara Knutson during the 9:30 a.m. worship Sunday. Following the service, there will be a celebration tea in the community room. Knutson, her wife, Maja, and son, Derik, moved to Council Bluffs from the Storm Lake area. Knutson attended seminary at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities. She was the chaplain at a retirement community prior to accepting the call at Emanuel.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6:15 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Feb. 26, Ash Wednesday service will begin with pancake dinner at 6 p.m. and service at 7.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, invites the public to worship service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Avenue, invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The February liturgist is Colleen Durham. On Feb. 26, Ash Wednesday service will begin at 6 p.m. at New Horizon Presbyterian Church. There will be a supper following the service at 6:30 p.m. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Assisting with worship is Royce Tornbloom. Organist is Joyce Mynster. Praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans will deliver the morning message “… It Was Said … But I Say …” and the focus text is Matthew 5:21-37. Head ushers for February are Gary Fields and Jeff Blue. Sunday greeter is Roger Bolte. Boy Scout Troop 11 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The church is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.