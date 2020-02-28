Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Avenue, invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Gary Eller will give the sermon. The March liturgist is Mary Parrott. Nancy Brooks and Vicki Woods will be the ushers and hostesses. Colleen Durham and Shirley Meyers will be the Sunday school teachers. On March 1, the church will celebrate Communion and there will be Bible study after fellowship. Bingo night will be held on March 12, weather permitting. On March 22, the New Shoes Quartet will perform during the service. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Community of Christ Church C.B. Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. The congregation has volunteered to provide church services at Heritage at Fox Run on the fifth Sundays in 2020. This week’s theme is “Strength in Vulnerability” and the word will be from Don Dilts. Greeters will be Dave and Lori Geiger.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Sunday evening Lenten worship service with all Presbyterian churches will be held at Bethany Presbyterian Church at 5 p.m. with supper at 5:30. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Sunday, Breakout Youth will begin at 6 p.m. On Monday, the Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, youth activities begin at 5:15 p.m., intergenerational bells and praise team both meet at 5:45, Kids Club at 6:15, chancel bells at 6:30, and chancel choir at 7:30. On Saturday, the deacons retreat will begin at 8 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Communion at the Sunday 9 a.m. worship service. It will also be Sunday School Mission and Operation Barnabas Sunday, the youth will act as ushers and there will be a youth group meeting. There will be a bowling event Sunday starting with a pizza luncheon in the Fellowship Hall at 11:30 a.m., followed by bowling at Thunderbowl at 12:30 p.m. including all youth and members who wish to participate or watch. Youth group member admission is free and adult cost is $10 per person. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. On Wednesday, there is a Lenten supper served by the LWML at 5:30 p.m., Confirmation classes at 5:45, and Lenten worship service is at 7. On Thursday, the LWML will meet at 7 p.m. for a contemporary Bible study followed by a brief business meeting and all women of the congregation are invited. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
First Congregational Church, UCC
The public is invited to First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., at 10 a.m. Sunday for worship and youth Sunday school. This is Communion Sunday and the choir will sing. After worship, a coffee and friendship time will be served. Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. On, Wednesday, Book Readers Discussion begins at 5:30 p.m. and choir rehearsal is at 7. Saturday yoga is at 10 a.m. Tonight is the free community dinner and the public is invited for food and fellowship. Volunteers are welcome. The churches continue to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry and especially for the students at Kanesville High School who may face food scarcity at home. The church is also collecting gently used clothing in all sizes for the annual bash in August.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study will meet at 9:15 a.m. Catechism class meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Adult Bible study meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9:30 a.m. Thursdays. Both are led by the Rev. Michael Petri. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public for worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The pastor’s message continues from the sermon series, “Moving Forward.” TCCC is handicap accessible, and a cry room is available for infants to age 2. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30. Children ages 2 through kindergarten meet for the full hour, and children in first through fifth grades meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) and Revolution (middle school and high school) meet in the annex at 6:30 p.m. Revolution students are studying the series titled “The Chase.” Adult Bible study meets each Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. in the church. Prayer meetings are held each Thursday at 6:30 a.m. in the church. Men’s Bible study meets at 7 a.m. each Saturday in the church. Women’s Fellowship is meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 for Game Night. Contact the church if you would like to come enjoy an evening of games, laughter and conversation. For more information, call the church office 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com. Check out the church online at twincitiescb.org and on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday school and adult Bible class both begin at 9 a.m. Worship service will begin at 10:15 a.m. Greeters will be Deloris and Jim Mauer. The interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. On Monday, the Boy Scouts of America will meet at 7 p.m. Lenten soup suppers will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through April 1.
St. Patrick Parish
St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Drive, will hold fish fries from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20, 27; and April 3. The menu includes fried and baked fish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese sandwich, fries and dessert. Beer and margaritas will be available to purchase. Meal cost is $11 for adults, $5 for children under 10 years.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., welcomes the public to worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee fellowship follows at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday Lenten services will be at 7 p.m. with dinner starting at 6:15. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointments). The pantry is also open from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third and fourth Fridays (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments.) More events and information can be found online at oursaviorscb.org or at bit.ly/3a8ZgBa. The church has an elevator and welcomes people of all abilities.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Caring Relationships” and the scripture is John 8:1-12. Liturgist is Evelyn Hall-Irwin and the greeters are Paul and Jackie Allen. March ushers are Roger and Peggy Terveer and Joe and Sue Moser. This is First Sunday Education for all ages from 9 to 10:15 a.m. This is Communion/Pantry Sunday; Buckets of Hope and Shakers and First Sunday Lenten service at 5 p.m. with soup supper at 5:30 hosted by Bethany. Coffee and Conversation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. The church is handicap accessible. Childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Sunday school and coffee hour are at 9:45 a.m. On Monday, the Ruth Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. and Lutheran Services in Iowa will meet at 6 p.m. On Tuesday, the GoldenOldies ChristCare group and women’s board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Adult Bible study will meet on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to a Bible study on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and to worship with Communion at 9:25, followed by a coffee fellowship. The Cub Scouts meet on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The SPRC meets on Wednesday at 1 p.m. A Bible study will meet on Thursday at 10 a.m., and the United Methodist Women meets at 1:30 p.m. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for discipleship at 6 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to the church’s bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the praise band. The youth group will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school meets at 10 a.m. and worship is celebrated at 11. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check the church out online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m., featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship service with Communion begins at 10:15 a.m. with the Rev. Scott Dalen giving a sermon on Matthew 4:1-11. JW and Joyce Tiarks and Julie Larson will serve as greeters. On Wednesday, midweek Lenten activities will begin with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by worship at 7.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6:15 p.m. followed by a free meal.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, invites the public to worship service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to service at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it, and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There is a Bible study that meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays, and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us online at bccb.org or on Facebook.
