Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and worship at 9:25 featuring a fifth Sunday hymn sing followed by a potluck. The Cub Scouts will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The SPRC will meet on Wednesday at 1 p.m. A Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday and the United Methodist Women will meet at 7 p.m. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to the church’s bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. Check out the church online at Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
First Congregational Church
The public is invited to join us at First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., Sunday at 10 a.m. for worship and youth Sunday school. The Rev. Heidi McGinness will lead the worship and give the sermon message, “Live Generously!” After worship, a coffee and friendship time is served. On Saturday, yoga is at 9 a.m. and Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. On Thursday, Conversations about Love will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tonight, there is a free community dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to join in for food and fellowship. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry and are especially in need of items for students at Kanesville, who may be experiencing food scarcity. Visit the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have Gospel worship with Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. On Wednesday, there Confirmation classes begin at 5:45 p.m. The LWML meets Thursday at 7 p.m. for a contemporary Bible study followed by fellowship and a brief business meeting. LWML members are reminded of the collection of large containers of spices for Mohm’s Place. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15 a.m. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Special worship services with Communion are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15 a.m. Immediately after the second service, a luncheon will be held to honor the church’s new members and new choir director. Catechism is every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Midweek adult Bible studies meet on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday school will meet at 9:45 a.m. Also on Sunday morning, the church will have a new member class at 9:45 a.m. Childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. On Wednesday, adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m.; GIFT will be at 5:30 p.m. along with a meal starting at 5:30 p.m. The high school youth meet at 6 p.m., and there will be Confirmation class and adult Bible study at 6:30 and chancel choir will practice at 7:30. The church is handicap accessible.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church is located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Drive. The public is invited to Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. The September liturgist is Gary Driver. The Rev. Gary Eller’s sermon is titled “The Gate of Grace.” Gospel Scriptures are from Jeremiah 32:1-3a, 6-15 and Luke 16:19-31. Greeters will be Barb and Chris Jacobsen. Colleen Durham and Shirley Meyers are the Sunday school teachers. World Communion Sunday is Oct. 6. Be sure and mark your calendars for the Hot Diggity Dog Bingo at 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Bingo games begin at 6:30 p.m. Bring two food items for the church’s pantry and get an extra 20 games of bingo. Food suggestions are spaghetti sauce, noodles, cereal, peanut butter, jelly and canned fruit. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Eradicating Systematic Poverty” and the scripture is Matthew 25. The liturgist will be Earl Hallberg and greeters will be Debbie Underwood and Sharon Farrell. Choir practice at 9:30 a.m. There will be a children’s chat. The church is collecting Snickers for a mission project. Church cleaning will be held today at 9 a.m. The church has an elevator for easy access.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The church holds a praise service at 9 a.m. Nursery care is available for ages 4 years and younger beginning at 9 a.m. On Monday, the Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, youth activities will begin at 5:15 p.m., followed by praise team at 5:45, Kid’s Club supper at 6:15, chancel bells at 6:30 and chancel choir at 7:30. On Thursday, the deacons will meet at 6 p.m., and the worship committee will meet at 7. On Friday, Meals on Wheels will meet at 10 a.m. at the Red Cross building at the Lakin Human Services campus.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. Fran Rathke will assist with worship. Organist is Joyce Mynster and the praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans’ sermon is entitled “Lazarus – The New Testament Job” and the focus text is from the Gospel of Luke 16: 19-31. At 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Kitty Williams will share her personal experiences during The Holocaust. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
The Rev. James Bicket of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Oct. 13, Pastor Appreciation Day will be celebrated with a potluck after church service. The Women’s Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19. It will include food and other items for purchase and silent auction. Trunk or Treat in the church parking lot will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Candy, hot dogs and hot cocoa will be distributed.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education will begin at 9 a.m. featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship will begin at 10:15 a.m. featuring Communion. The Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 16:19-31. Roger and Sue Hemmingson will serve as greeters.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. Greeters will be Carolyn and Jack Mils.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13. The church’s annual soup supper/silent auction/raffle/bake sale will be Sunday at McClelland Town Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a raffle for Creighton basketball (both men’s and women’s) season tickets. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
