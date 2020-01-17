Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will hold traditional worship services with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15 a.m. Catechism class meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Wednesday evening and Thursday morning adult Bible studies resume Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Both are led by the Rev. Michael Petri. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Assisting with worship is Gary Fields. Organist is Joyce Mynster. Praise leader is Jolene Fields. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans will deliver the morning message “The Lamb of God.” Focus text is from the Gospel of John 1:29-42. Head ushers for January are Christine Gillette and Connie Rankin. Greeters will be Wayne and Marilyn Schumann. Boy Scout Troop 11 meets at 6:30 p.m. each Sunday. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
Community of Christ Church Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. Hats are off to Habitat for Humanity, the church has just created a basket for a family who is working hard to get ahead. Coffee & Conversations began on Jan. 6 in the library of the church. The church will host a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Everyone is encouraged to be a donor. The congregation has volunteered to provide church services at Heritage at Fox Run on the fifth Sundays in 2020. This week’s word, “A Light of New Nations”, will be delivered by Carlin Newcom. Greeters will be Nick and Peg Moore.
First Congregational Church
The public is invited to First Congregational Church, UCC, 611 First Ave., at 10 a.m. Sunday from worship and youth Sunday school. Chuck Wood, LBL, UM, will lead the worship and give the message of reflection “All That We Are.” After worship, a friendship and coffee time is served. Saturday yoga begins at 9 a.m. and Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. The church’s annual meeting will be held following worship on Jan. 26. A soup and pie luncheon will follow the meeting. The next “Praying for Peace and Healing” will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 29. The public is invited to stop anytime during the session to offer prayers. The free community dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The church continues to collect hearty, nonperishable food items for the Kanesville Project to help feed the children. Visit the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional worship services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday and a praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday school for adults and children begins at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Monday, Boy Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m., and Evening Circle will meet at 7. On Wednesday, youth activities will begin at 5:15 p.m., intergenerational bells and praise team will both meet at 5:45, Kids Club will begin at 6:15, chancel bells at 6:30, and chancel choir at 7:30. On Thursday, Morning Star Circle will meet at 9:30 a.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to a Bible study on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and worship services at 9:25, followed by a coffee fellowship. The Cub Scouts meet on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. A Bible study meets at 10 a.m. Thursday. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for discipleship at 6 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites everyone to our bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee fellowship follows at 11:15 a.m. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointments). The pantry is also open from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third and fourth Fridays (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments.) More events and information can be found online at oursaviorscb.org or at facebook.com/our-saviors-lutheran-church-of-council-bluffs-322088515839/. The church has an elevator and welcomes people of all abilities.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service. There will be no adult Bible study on Sunday. On Tuesday, adult Bible study will begin at 9:30 a.m. It is open to everyone. On Wednesday, there are Confirmation classes at 5:45 p.m. and choir practice will be at 6:30. The Sewing Sisters will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday for quilting and fellowship weather permitting. The youth group is taking orders for Super Bowl submarine sandwiches and is also selling beautiful God’s Creation appointment calendars as a fundraising event. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public for worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The message continues from the sermon series, “Moving Forward.” TCCC is handicap accessible, and a cry room is available for infants to age 2. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30. Children ages 2 through kindergarten meet for the full hour, and children in first through fifth grades meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) and Revolution (middle school and high school) meet in the annex at 6:30 p.m. Revolution students are studying the series titled “The Chase.” Adult Bible study meets each Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. in the church. Prayer meetings are held each Thursday at 6:30 a.m. in the church. Men’s Bible study meets at 7 a.m. each Saturday in the church. For more information, call the church office 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com. Check out the church online at twincitiescb.org and on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday school and adult class both begin at 9 a.m. Worship service will begin at 10:15 a.m. Greeter will be Jacque Yochum. The interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. On Monday, the Boy Scouts of America will meet at 7 p.m.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. The church is handicap accessible. Childcare is available from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sundays. Sunday school and coffee hour are at 9:45 a.m. On Tuesday, the Golden Oldies ChristCare will meet at 9:30 a.m. Adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, there will be a meal at 5:30 p.m., and the Confirmation and high school youth will meet at 6:30, adult Bible study will also begin at 6:30, and the chancel choir will start at 7:30. On Thursday, Interfaith Response will meet at 7:30 p.m.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Formed in the Womb to be a Servant.” The Scripture is from Isaiah 49:1-7. Liturgist is Evelyn Irwin and the greeters are Sharon Farrell and Debbie Underwood. There will be a children’s chat. On Saturday, Quilting Chicks and a Rooster will meet from 9 a.m. to noon. Also Saturday at noon will Coffee and Conversation, and Camaraderie and Crafts. The annual congregational meeting will be held Sunday following worship. The church will collect cans of soup and crackers for Souper Bowl Sunday. Plan ahead for Valentine boxes. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to service at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it, and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There is a Bible study that meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays, and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us online at bccb.org or on Facebook.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m., featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship service begins at 10:15 a.m. featuring Communion and Bishop Lorna Halaas delivering a sermon based on John 1:29-42.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6:15 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Jan. 17, the church will host Movie Night at 7 p.m. Popcorn will be provided. On Feb. 26, Ash Wednesday service will begin with pancake dinner at 6 p.m. and service at 7.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, invites the public to worship service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held Feb. 10. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Avenue, invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.