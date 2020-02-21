Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have creative worship at 9 a.m. Sunday service and the LWML mite box will be out. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. On Wednesday, Catechism classes will begin at 5:45 p.m. Ash Wednesday worship service will begin at 7 p.m. and choir practice at 7:45. On Thursday, the Sewing Sisters will meet at 1 p.m. for quilting and fellowship weather permitting. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. The congregation has volunteered to provide church services at Heritage at Fox Run on the fifth Sundays in 2020. This week’s theme is “Transformed” with testimonies from various congregants. Greeters will be Joan Bursik and Marlene Swanson.
First Congregational Church, UCC
The public is invited to First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., at 10 a.m. Sunday for worship and youth Sunday school. Carolina Schultz will be leading the worship on “Transfiguration Sunday” and giving the Reflection message. After worship, a coffee and friendship time is served. Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday is Ash Wednesday and “Drive Through Ashes” will be available in the east parking lot from 7 to 8 a.m. In the evening, Praying for Peace and Healing is 5:30 to 7 p.m. and ashes will be available. On Feb. 28, a free community dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers are always welcome. Saturday yoga is at 10 a.m. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry, especially hearty food for students who may be experiencing food scarcity in the homes, in the evenings and on weekends. The next free community dinner is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28. The church is collecting gently used clothing in all sizes for the Bash in August. Call the church if you need these to be picked up. Visit the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/fcc.ucc/cb.ia.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional Sunday worship services at 8 and 11 a.m., and a praise service is at 9. Sunday school for adults and children begins at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Monday, the Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, prayer shawl will begin at 4 p.m., and the MRV Committee on Ministry will also meet at 4. On Wednesday, New Horizon will host the Ash Wednesday combined service for all Council Bluffs Presbyterian churches at 6 p.m. followed by soup and bread supper at 6:30. On Thursday, men’s breakfast will begin at 6:45 a.m., and Morning Star Circle will meet at 9:30.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., welcomes the public to worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee fellowship follows at 11:15 a.m. Ash Wednesday services will be held at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointments). The pantry is also open from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third and fourth Fridays (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments.) More events and information can be found online at oursaviorscb.org or at facebook.com/our-saviors-lutheran-church-of-council-bluffs-322088515839/. The church has an elevator and welcomes people of all abilities.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public for worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The pastor’s message continues from the sermon series, “Moving Forward.” TCCC is handicap accessible, and a cry room is available for infants to age 2. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30. Children ages 2 through kindergarten meet for the full hour, and children in first through fifth grades meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) and Revolution (middle school and high school) meet in the annex at 6:30 p.m. Revolution students are studying the series titled “The Chase.” Adult Bible study meets each Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. in the church. Prayer meetings are held each Thursday at 6:30 a.m. in the church. Men’s Bible study meets at 7 a.m. each Saturday in the church. Women’s Fellowship is meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 for Game Night. Contact the church if you would like to come enjoy an evening of games, laughter and conversation. For more information, call the church office 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com. Check out the church online at twincitiescb.org and on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Contemporary worship services are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study will meet at 9:15 a.m. Catechism class meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Adult Bible study meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9:30 a.m. Thursdays. Both are led by the Rev. Michael Petri. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to a Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, and worship at 9:25, followed by a Coffee Fellowship. The Cub Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. We will celebrate Ash Wednesday with a worship service at 7 p.m. A Bible study meets at 10 a.m. Thursday. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight everyone will meet for discipleship at 6 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites everyone to the church’s bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school meets at 10 a.m. and worship is celebrated at 11. Ash Wednesday worship will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday school and adult Bible class both begin at 9 a.m. Worship service will begin at 10:15 a.m. Greeters will be Ellen Fritz and Bill Way. The interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. On Monday, the Boy Scouts of America will meet at 7 p.m. Lenten soup suppers will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays Feb. 26 through April 1.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. The church is handicap accessible. Childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Sunday school and coffee hour are at 9:45 a.m. On Monday, the Altar Guild meets at 1:30 p.m. and the Seekers ChristCare group meets at 6:45 p.m. On Tuesday, the GoldenOldies ChristCare group and women’s board will meet at 9:30 a.m. There will also be a council meeting and praise team at 7 p.m. Adult Bible study will meet on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Also on Wednesday, there will be a meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by worship service at 7. Chancel choir rehearsal will follow the service.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Mountain, Cloud, Fire, Glory” and the scripture is Exodus 24:12-18. Liturgist is Sue Perry and the greeters are Rick Greer and Bill Muth. There will be a children’s chat. There will be a Circle 4 meeting at 9:30 a.m. February 26 is Ash Wednesday and there will be an Ash Wednesday service at New Horizon Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m. followed by a soup supper at 6:30. Bingo at Northcrest will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Church cleaning will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 28. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m., featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship service begins at 10:15 a.m. and will be led by FaithSound, a regional high school gospel choir. James and Marlene Merdinger will serve as greeters. On Wednesday, Ash Wednesday services will begin with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by worship at 7 featuring Communion and the Imposition of Ashes.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Avenue, invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The February liturgist is Colleen Durham. On Feb. 26, Ash Wednesday service will begin at 6 p.m. at New Horizon Presbyterian Church. There will be a supper following the service at 6:30 p.m. Bingo night will be held on March 12, weather permitting. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6:15 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Feb. 26, Ash Wednesday service will begin with pancake dinner at 6 p.m. and service at 7.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, invites the public to worship service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to service at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it, and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There is a Bible study that meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays, and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us online at bccb.org or on Facebook.
