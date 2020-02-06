Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. The congregation has volunteered to provide church services at Heritage at Fox Run on the fifth Sundays in 2020. This week’s theme is “Shine the light on injustice,” with Joan Duffey. Greeters will be Becca and Colin Siert.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Contemporary worship services with Communion are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15 a.m. Catechism class meets on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday adult Bible study meets at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday morning adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Both led by the Rev. Michael Petri. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday and a praise service at 9. Sunday school for adults and children begins at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Sunday, family bowling at Thunderbowl at 3 p.m. and breakout youth will meet at 6. On Monday, prayer shawl ministry will meet at 4 p.m., and the Boy Scouts will meet at 6:30. On Tuesday, the facility usage committee will meet at 2:30 p.m., and the buildings and grounds committee will meet at 4. On Wednesday, the Christian education committee will meet at 5:30 p.m., the praise team will meet at 5:45, the chancel bells will begin at 6:30, and chancel choir will begin at 7:30. On Thursday, Stephen Ministry will begin at 10 a.m.; Good Grief Support Group will meet at 1 p.m., and the MRV committee on ministry will meet at 2. On Feb. 15, the Boy Scouts Derby will begin at 8 a.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Assisting with worship is Royce Tornbloom. Organist is Joyce Mynster. Praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans will deliver the morning message “… Give Glory to Your Father in Heaven” and the focus text is Matthew 5:13-20. Head ushers for February are Gary Fields and Jeff Blue. Sunday greeters are Floyd and Royce Tornbloom. On Thursday, Sarah Circle Bible study will meet with the Mount View Presbyterian women at 10 a.m. at Westminster. The church is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
First Congregational Church, UCC
The public is invited to First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., at 10 a.m. Sunday for worship and youth Sunday school. The Rev. Carol Hall will lead the worship and give the sermon reflection “Restoration.” After worship, a coffee and friendship time is held. Yoga is held at 5:20 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays. Wednesday service of Praying for Peace and Healing will be open from 5:30 to 7 p.m. On Feb. 16, guest pastor the Rev. Heidi McGinness will lead the worship and give the reflection message. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry and the students in our community who may be facing food scarcity at home. Visit the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/fcc.ucc/cb.ia.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have contemporary praise worship at the Sunday 9 a.m. worship service and the Faith praise team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music. The All-Ministry boards meet 7 p.m. Monday and all members of the congregation are encouraged to come join one of Faith’s ministry groups. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. On Wednesday, there are Catechism classes at 5:45 p.m., choir practice is at 6:45 and an Elders’ meeting is at 7:30. On Thursday, the Sewing Sisters meet at 1 p.m. for quilting and fellowship — weather permitting — and the Operation Barnabas group will meet at 7. Faith is currently accepting reservations for a special Valentine’s Day event. The event features a formal dinner offered at 6 p.m. Feb. 14, served by several Iowa Western Culinary Arts students, followed by a free concert by Christian artist Candace Sutter and her band starting at 7:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. The concert is open to the public. Please contact the church office to secure dinner reservations. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15 a.m. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. The church is handicap accessible. Childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Sunday school and coffee hour are at 9:45 a.m. On Monday, Lutheran Services in Iowa will meet at 6 p.m. and Seekers ChristCare at 6:45. On Tuesday, the Esther Group and Golden Oldies ChristCare will both meet at 9:30 a.m.; the finance committee meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m., the executive committee will meet at 5 and the property committee will meet at 6:30. On Wednesday, adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m.; GIFT begins at 5:30 p.m., a meal is also served at 5:30, the high school youth meet at 6, and the Confirmation class is at 6:30. Also on Wednesday, Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m., the bell choir will practice at 6:30 and the chancel choir practice will start at 7:30. On Thursday, the Mary Group will meet at 9 a.m.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., welcomes the public to worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee fellowship follows at 11:15 a.m. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointments). The pantry is also open from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third and fourth Fridays (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments.) More events and information can be found online at oursaviorscb.org or at facebook.com/our-saviors-lutheran-church-of-council-bluffs-322088515839/. The church has an elevator and welcomes people of all abilities.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public for worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The pastor’s message continues from the sermon series, “Moving Forward.” TCCC is handicap accessible, and a cry room is available for infants to age 2. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30. Children ages 2 through kindergarten meet for the full hour, and children in first through fifth grades meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) and Revolution (middle school and high school) meet in the annex at 6:30 p.m. Revolution students are studying the series titled “The Chase.” Adult Bible study meets each Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. in the church. Prayer meetings are held each Thursday at 6:30 a.m. in the church. Men’s Bible study meets at 7 a.m. each Saturday in the church. The men’s breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Feb. 7 at Hardees. For more information, call the church office 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com. Check out the church online at twincitiescb.org and on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to service at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it, and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There is a Bible study that meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays, and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us online at bccb.org or on Facebook.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Avenue, invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The February liturgist is Colleen Durham. The Rev. Gary Eller’s sermon is titled “Count Your Blessings.” Scripture readings are from Isaiah 58 1-12 and Matthew 5:13-20. Linda Deatsch and Shirley Meyers will be the ushers/greeters. Fellowship hostesses are Judy Max and Margit Abshier. Sunday school teachers will be Priscilla Hoersch and JoAnn Tanner. The women’s group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. On Feb. 26, Ash Wednesday service will begin at 6 p.m. at New Horizon Presbyterian Church. There will be a supper following the service at 6:30 p.m. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
St. John Lutheran Church Mineola
St. John Lutheran Church Mineola, 605 Main St. in Mineola, will hold its 38th annual German Heritage Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15. The menu for the dinner includes the mettwurst (sausage), sauerkraut, fried potatoes, green beans, Jello salad, homemade rye bread, Bavarian torte, German chocolate cake and pies, coffee and tea. The church serves between 500 and 600 people at this event. Take-out meals are popular and the raw sausage links are sold at the south entrance of the church. The price of the meal is $15 for adults and $5 for children 5-12 years old. Raw sausage links are $10. There is handicap parking on the south side of the church, but parking is available on the north side of the church as well. For questions, call the church at 712-526-2268, check out the church’s Facebook page, or e-mail to stjohnlutheranmineola@hotmail.com.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to a Bible study on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and to worship at 9:25. A coffee fellowship follows the worship service. The finance committee and administrative council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The Wacky Women meet at Applebee’s at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday; and the Cub Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m. A Bible study meets on Thursday at 10 a.m.; the Afternoon and Evening Stars meet at 1:30 p.m., and the Nightengals meet at 6:30. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for discipleship at 6 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites everyone to bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church can be found on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school meets at 10 a.m. and worship begins at 11. The United Methodist Women will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’ phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Salt Included” and the scripture is Matthew 5:13-20. Liturgist is Sue Perry and the greeters are Vicki Kyle and Kelly and Brett Schiller. There will be a children’s chat. The worship committee will meet at 9:45 a.m. and deacon training will be held following the service from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Saturday, a session meeting, training and lunch will begin at 9:30 a.m. Bethany Women will meet at 9:30 on Feb. 13. The church is collecting items for Valentine’s boxes. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m., featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship service begins at 10:15 a.m. featuring the Rev. Scott Dalen delivering a sermon based on Matthew 5:13-20. Kathy Darrington and Analise Letner will serve as greeters.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6:15 p.m. followed by a free meal. On Feb. 26, Ash Wednesday service will begin with pancake dinner at 6 p.m. and service at 7.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, invites the public to worship service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held Monday. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday school and adult Bible class both begin at 9 a.m. Worship service will begin at 10:15 a.m. The church council will meet at 11:15 a.m. Greeters will be Lori and Doug Kehm. The interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. On Monday, the Boy Scouts of America will meet at 7 p.m.
