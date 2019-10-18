St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. Greeters will be Lori and Doug Kehm. On Saturday, the church will hold its annual harvest dinner, bake sale and raffle from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The event includes a complete ham dinner with homemade bread and pies. Proceeds from the dinner go to the church’s local and overseas mission projects. The public is welcome to attend. Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-12; and children younger than 5 are free. Raffle tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. Bill Andersen will assist with worship. Organist is Joyce Mynster, and the praise leader is Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans’ sermon is titled “The Faith on Earth.” The focus text will be from the Gospel of Luke 18:1-8. Boy Scout Troop 11 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. Westminster is handicap accessible via the northeast door.
Community of Christ Church Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 Sunday. The church holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. At the Oct. 20 service, the guest speaker will be Ronda Angeroth. Greeters are Colleen and Andy Brabec. On Nov. 2, the Caring Ministries Food Pantry and Thrift Store’s annual auction and dinner, “A Night of Hope,” will be held. The doors will open at 5 p.m., followed by the silent auction at 5:30, dinner at 7 and the live auction to follow. All proceeds go to the church’s food pantry and thrift store.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend Sunday morning worship services. The church holds traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m., and a praise service at 9. Sunday school for adults and children is at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available for ages 4 years and younger beginning at 9 a.m. On Monday, Evening Circle will begin at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, the MRV committee on ministry will meet at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, the praise team will meet at 5:45 p.m., Breakout Youth will meet at 6, chancel bells at 6:30, and chancel choir will begin at 7:30. On Thursday, the men’s breakfast will begin at 6:45 a.m., Morning Star Circle will meet at 9:30; and fellowship will be held at Henry’s Diner in Crescent at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, Meals on Wheels will begin at 10 a.m. at the Red Cross building on the Lakin campus.
First Congregational Church
The public is invited to join us at First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., Sunday at 10 a.m. for worship and youth Sunday school. The church welcomes back the Rev. Josiah Sohlden, who will lead the service. The choir will also perform. After worship, a coffee and friendship time is held. Thursday Conversations about love is at 6:30 p.m. On Oct. 25, the free community dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The public in invited to join us for food and fellowship. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry, and are especially in need of food for students at Kanesville High School, who are facing food scarcity in their homes.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open. In Wednesday, Confirmation classes begin at 5:45 p.m., and choir practice will start at 6:45. On Thursday, the Sewing Sisters will meet at 1 p.m. for quilting and fellowship. Faith holds Sunday worship services at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church is located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Drive. The public is invited to Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. The October liturgist is Mary Parrott. This Sunday, the Rev. Becky Balestri will serve as pulpit supply. Nancy Brooks and Linda Deatsch are the greeters. The Sunday school teachers are Priscilla Hoersch and JoAnn Tanner. Fellowship hosts are Dave and Shirley Meyers. On Oct. 27, Rich Lewis from the Gideons will fill the pulpit. The session will meet Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., welcomes the public to worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, worship and Communion will begin at 10 a.m. and is followed by a coffee fellowship. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services are held at 8 and 10:30 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15 a.m. Catechism is every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Midweek adult Bible studies meet on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given, so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, check out the church at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m. Quilts made by the Saint John Sewing Group will be displayed this weekend and will be sent to Lutheran World Relief. Childcare is available from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sundays. On Tuesday, the women’s board will meet at 9:30 a.m., and the congregation council will meet at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, adult Bible study will meet at 9 a.m., GIFT will be at 5:30 p.m. along with a meal starting at 5:30. The Confirmation class and adult Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. and Chancel choir will practice at 7:30. The church is handicap accessible.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Worship will begin at 9:25 a.m., followed by a coffee fellowship. The finance committee and administrative council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The Cub Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday. Our semiannual rummage sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26. The church’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to our bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) and Communion at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. and worship will begin at 11. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Proclaim the Message.” The Scripture is 2 Timothy 3:14-4:5. Liturgist is Earl Hallberg and the greeters are Sandy Kmezich and Delores Rudolph. There will be a children’s chat. Choir practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. Church cleaning will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 25. The church is collecting personal items for Treat the Troops and Snickers bars for a mission project. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Peace Church of the Brethren
Peace Church of the Brethren, 2605 Ave. E, holds Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. The church’s fall rummage sale will be held Oct. 24-26. For more information about the church, go online to peacechurchofthebrethren.org, find the church on Facebook or check out the church’s denominational website at brethren.org.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education will begin at 9 a.m. featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship will begin at 10:15 a.m. featuring Communion. The Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 18:1-8. Rob and Kristie McKee will serve as greeters.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal. The Women’s Craft Fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It will include food and other items for purchase and a silent auction. Trunk or Treat in the church parking lot will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Candy, hot dogs and hot cocoa will be distributed.
