Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. The church will holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The study this week will be “Is the Lord Among Us” with Beck Kurtz giving the word. Greeters will be Frank and Chris Gunderson.
First Congregational Church, UCC
The public is invited to First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., at 10 a.m. Sunday for worship and youth Sunday school. The Rev. Carol Hall will lead the worship and give the sermon reflection, “And so it Begins.” Following worship, a coffee and fellowship time is held. On Monday, yoga with Aubrey Nye will begin at 5:20 p.m. On Wednesday, the Book Reader’s Discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m., and choir rehearsal will start at 7. On Saturday, yoga will begin at 10 a.m. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry and the students at Kanesville High School who experience food scarcity in their homes. The church is also collecting gently used clothing in all sizes for the free give-away on Aug. 6. Visit the church’s Facebook page for more information: facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional Sunday worship services at 8 and 11 a.m., and a praise service at 9. Sunday school for adults and children begins at 10 a.m. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. On Sunday, third Sunday of Lent evening service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 5 p.m. with supper at 5:30, followed by Breakout Youth at 6. On Monday, the Boy Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m., and Evening Circle at 7. On Wednesday, youth activities, praise team, and intergenerational bells all begin at 5:45 p.m., Kids Club starts at 6:15, chancel bells at 6:30, and chancel choir at 7:30. On Thursday, church administration will meet at 5:30 p.m., followed by session at 7.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will host the LWML Zone board meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Fellowship Hall. On Sunday, Faith will hold traditional worship with Communion at the 9 a.m. worship service. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. On Wednesday, Lenten supper begins at 5:30 p.m., Confirmation classes are at 5:45, Lenten worship is at 7, and choir practice and the church council will both begin at 7:45. The Sewing Sisters will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday for quilting and fellowship. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services with Communion are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Sunday school classes and adult Bible study meet at 9:15 a.m. Catechism class meets on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. The church holds Lenten services at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Wednesday evening and Thursday morning adult Bible study will not meet during Lent. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public for worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The pastor’s message continues from the sermon series, “Jesus Is … .” TCCC is handicap accessible, and a cry room is available for infants to age 2. Adult Bible class is held at 9:30 a.m. and children’s Bible classes begin at 10:30. Children ages 2 through kindergarten meet for the full hour, and children in first through fifth grades meet during the sermon for a children’s lesson. Each Wednesday, Surge Kids (grades first through fifth) and Revolution (middle school and high school) meet in the annex at 6:30 p.m. Revolution students are studying the series titled “What to Do When You Don’t Know What to Do.” Adult Bible study meets each Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. in the church. Prayer meetings are held each Thursday at 6:30 a.m. in the church. Men’s Bible study meets at 7 a.m. each Saturday in the church. For more information, call the church office 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com. Check out the church online at twincitiescb.org and on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB.
Peace Church of the Brethren
Peace Church of the Brethren, 2605 Ave. E, holds Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. The message will be given by Alta Gahm. The Leisure Club will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The church will hold a rummage and bake sale from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today and Saturday. For more information about the church, go online to peacechurchofthebrethren.org, find the church on Facebook or go to the denominational website, brethren.org.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Communion will be offered at all services this weekend. The church is handicap accessible. Childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Sunday school and coffee hour are at 9:45 a.m. On Saturday, the Good Time Group will meet at 7 p.m. Adult Bible study meets every Wednesday at 9 a.m. Every Wednesday during Lent, there will be worship at 7 p.m. On Thursday, the Men’s Club will meet at Sugar’s at 11:30 a.m., and the Stephen Ministers will meet at 6:30 p.m.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “She Left Her Water Jar” and the scripture is John 4:5-42. Liturgist is Vicki Hallberg, and the greeters are Micala and Shari Dillehay. There will be a children’s chat. This is the Third Sunday of Lent. There will be worship training for candlelighters, ushers, and Communion servers at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Also Sunday, Lenten service will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a soup supper at 5:30. On Saturday, session and deacon retreat will be held at Linda Cody’s house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., welcomes the public to worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee fellowship follows at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday Lenten services will begin at 6:15 p.m. with a dinner followed by the service at 7. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointments). The pantry is also open from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third and fourth Fridays (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments.) More events and information can be found online at oursaviorscb.org or at facebook.com/our-saviors-lutheran-church-of-council-bluffs-322088515839/. The church has an elevator and welcomes people of all abilities.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to a Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and to worship at 9:25. The service is followed by a coffee fellowship. Bingo will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday followed by Lenten Study at 5. On Tuesday, there will be a St. Patrick’s Day luncheon and card party at 11:30 a.m., and the Cub Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the Stonecroft Christian Women’s Midday Connection will meet on Wednesday at 1 p.m., and a Lenten study will meet at 3. On Thursday, a Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for discipleship at 6 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to a bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet on at 6 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school meets at 10 a.m. and worship begins at 11. The public is invited and welcome at all church events. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to service at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it, and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays, and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us online at bccb.org or on Facebook.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m., featuring Sunday school, Confirmation and adult forum. Worship service at 10:15 a.m. featuring Communion and the Rev. Scott Dalen giving a sermon on Exodus 17:1-7. On Wednesday, midweek Lenten activities will begin with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by worship at 7.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message, which begins with a message at 6:15 p.m. followed by a free meal.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, invites the public to worship service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday school at 9 a.m. Worship service will begin at 10:15 a.m. Greeters will be Rozie and Jim Yochum. The interim pastor is the Rev. James Goodenberger. On Monday, the Boy Scouts of America will meet at 7 p.m. Lenten soup suppers will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through April 1.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, located on East Manawa Drive and Wallace Avenue, invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. March liturgist is Mary Parrott. The church’s pastor is the Rev. Gary Eller. On March 22, the New Shoes Quartet will provide the service. During the week, the church holds Bible study on Mondays & Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. The food pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
St. Patrick Parish
St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Drive, will hold fish fries from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, March 13, 20, 27; and April 3. The menu includes fried and baked fish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese sandwich, fries and dessert. Beer and margaritas will be available to purchase. Meal cost is $11 for adults, $5 for children under 10 years.
