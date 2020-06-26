Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have worship services at Faith at 9 a.m. this Sunday with social distancing precautions in place. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only. A volunteer will meet you at the back door and direct you to your specific seat which will include social distancing and will answer any questions you have. Family members in the same household can sit together. Worship services will also continue to be available on YouTube and on Faith’s Facebook page. To locate our livestream, search Facebook for Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. You Tube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office: office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. Members are also reminded to be faithful in supporting Faith with their regular offerings. For more information, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
First Congregational Church, UCC
First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., is currently providing worship services on Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays. The Rev. Tony Potero Paff will lead the worship and give the sermon reflection “Oh God, How Long and How?” The free community dinner is tonight from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and will again be served as pick-up on the west side of the church. Please visit the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church will not resume in-person services or activities for the next several weeks. The church will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Check the church’s Facebook page for details. The service will also be posted on the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/newhorizonpc at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The church will reopen for worship this Sunday and we will practice social distancing. Masks will be available for those who need one. The congregation will meet in Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Matthew 10:40-42. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at Facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Bilingual worship in English and Spanish is being held every Sunday in the parking lot at the regular time of 12:30 p.m. Remember to practice safe social distancing — stay in your cars. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. Check out the church online at Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the church will worship outdoors at 11 a.m. Sunday, weather permitting. The church’s pastor will be sitting in the shade under the big tree on the east side of the church. Bring a lawn chair and join in. Congregants read the scripture and gospel lessons (Matthew 10:40-42) for the week, have a sermon, and even listen to a hymn or two. Congregants will seat at least 6-feet apart (social distancing). If you want to wear a mask feel free, and hand sanitizer will be available. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will hold traditional worship services with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Services will also be livestreamed at the same times via the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Timothy-Lutheran-Church-Council-Bluffs-94942511723. If you do not have a Facebook account, you can connect with the church online at Timothylutheran.net. The videos and services on the church’s webpage are offered to help all participate. Sunday school and adult Bible class have resumed. Midweek Bible study groups are canceled until further notice. The church’s pastor releases Bible study videos via the church website at timothylutheran.net/bible-studies.html. As some return, others will choose to wait. Those who do return will find new health measures taken to ensure safety. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, is open again for Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. A number of changes have been made to adhere to guidelines for social distancing, sanitation, non-touch greetings, and more that may be viewed on the church website twincitiescb.org and on Facebook under Twin Cities Christian Church CB. Online services continue to be available Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the church’s website, Facebook page, and YouTube. Online lessons for children and teens continue to be available at the church website by clicking on “Digital Kids and Student Groups.” For more information, call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Community of Christ
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., normally hold Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. The church also holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The theme this week is “Practice Radical Hospitality” with Scriptures: Genesis 22:1-14; Psalm 13; Romans 6:12-23. There will be no services this week due to the COVID-19. The church is following the guidelines that the World Church has for gatherings or services. The church wants to emphasize prevention and avoiding large settings, no more than 10. There are some virtual ministries out on the World Church Website at cofchrist.org.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., is suspending in-person worship during the month of June due to coronavirus pandemic. Worship services can be found online on YouTube and the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs, and on the church’s website: oursaviorscb.org. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment). More events and information can be found on the church’s website or Facebook page.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in online worship services. The live service can be found on the church’s Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. You can reach the church office for prayer or other requests Monday, Tuesday or Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 712-323-7374 or through the church’s email FAUMC@msn.com. The church is praying for those affected by COVID-19.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold limited Sunday worship opportunities. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m. at underwoodlutheran.org. Weather permitting, outdoor worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the church lawn. The Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Matthew 10:40-42.
Citylight Council Bluffs
Citylight Council Bluffs, 2109 Railroad Highway, will hold in-person services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Broadway United Methodist Church
Services at Broadway United Methodist Church, 11 S. First St., are streamed online at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/broadwayunitedmethodist and on the church’s website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live.
Minden United Church of Christ
Minden United Church of Christ in Minden, will livestream its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday on its Facebook page: facebook.com/MindenUCC.
Southside Christian Church
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Southside Christian Church, 1919 S. 10th St., is posting Sunday worship messages online, as well as hosting a drive-in service on FM radio, at its regular service time: 10 a.m. Sundays. See the church’s Facebook page for the video message. Southside’s Food Pantry is open from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays (call 712-322-8122 first). During the COVID-19 quarantine, the pantry has also been opened Monday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. (again, call first). Reach church staff at the church office from 9 a.m. to noon daily by calling 712-323-7326.
