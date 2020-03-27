Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church is located at 2447 Ave. B. Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, no meetings larger than nine people will be held at Epworth for the next several weeks, per Gov. Reynolds’ request. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook.com/pages/Epworth. The church phone number is 712-323-3124.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church is located at 2447 Ave. B. Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, no meetings larger than nine people will be held at the church for the next several weeks, per Gov. Reynolds’ request. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC. The pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church is located at 23109 205th St. Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, no meetings larger than nine people will be held at the church for the next several weeks, per Gov. Reynolds’ request. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church’s phone is 712-545-3021. Check out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has suspended church services and Sunday school at the church until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. The church invites the public to join us as we stream our Sunday service at 10 a.m. on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/newhorizonpc.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., has suspended regular worship services and other activities to comply with the recommendations of state and federal authorities. Worship services are available on YouTube and on Faith’s Facebook page. To locate the church’s live stream, search Facebook, “Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs.” It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. and Good Friday and Holy Thursday will be at 7 p.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office: office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. Members are also reminded to be faithful in supporting Faith with their regular offerings. For more information, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., has suspended services this week due to COVID-19. Our World Church has asked us to suspend services until April 13 also, no more than 10 people at a time in our gatherings at the church. We want to emphasize prevention and avoiding large settings. The theme this week is “Breathe on Me, Breath of God.” Scriptures are Psalms 130; Romans 8:6-11, John 11:1-45.
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., has suspended the Sunday church services and is currently offering a virtual service including music and reflection Sunday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. through Zoom. If you are interested, please call the church 712-322-5324 for the directions to join a meeting. Tonight is the free community dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and we will be handing out sacks with the meal on the west side of the church. We are praying for our leaders, neighbors and fellow citizens during this challenging time.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., is suspending worship due to coronavirus outbreak. Check out our Facebook page for other worship opportunities via YouTube. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. for same day appointment). More events and information can be found online at oursaviorscb.org or at facebook.com/Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Due to the coronavirus, Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, has canceled all activities until further notice. Although we cannot gather together at church, we invite you to join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page, click on the YouTube link to be directed to our worship service playlist, then click “Play All” for the whole service. Our Revolution Student Ministry has moved online to a Facebook group as well. All students in grades sixth through 12th are welcome to join the group and learn along with us. The church will post the first week of our current series “What to Do When You Don’t Know What to Do,” and each Wednesday the new week’s lesson will be added. Watch for a video, questions to talk about at home, and daily devotions for the series. This series is exceptionally timely for what is happening now in our country and the world. For more information, call the church office 712-366-9112 or you can find us on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB, where we will have all the latest information as it changes. The church’s website is twincitiescb.org.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., is closed due to coronavirus concerns. This closure is currently slated through April 14. In lieu of public worship, online worship options will be made available. Find links to these resources at www.underwoodlutheran.org.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., will suspend all worship services and activities at the church for the foreseeable future. However, we will post the Sunday service live at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook. The recorded service will also be available to watch on YouTube any time after noon on Sunday. The church’s Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and its website is SaintJohnELCA.org. You can call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.
