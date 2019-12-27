Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school is at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold its worship service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Worship at Bethany, 1900 S. Seventh St., begins at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “The Wisemen’s Dream,” and the scripture is Matthew 2:13-23. The liturgist is Dennis Hullinger, and greeters are Jack and Cindy Johnson. There will be a Children’s Chat. Choir practice will be at 9:30 a.m. We have an elevator for easy access.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, holds worship at 9 a.m. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it, and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or visit us at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, Phone: 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope United Methodist Church), 2447 Ave. B, The pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. We’re on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., Phone: 712-545-3021. Check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
St. John Lutheran Church
St. John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship services on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m., and childcare is available on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The church is handicapped accessible. The church office will be closed on Jan. 1.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to Sunday worship beginning at 11 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will hold a worship service at 9 a.m. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Dr., invites you to attend our Sunday morning worship services. Nursery care is available beginning at 9 a.m. This Sunday, there will be one worship service at 10 a.m. The church will be closed on New Year’s Day, and no activities will be held on Thursday and Friday.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church is located at East Manawa Drive and Wallace Avenue. The church invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513. Merry Christmas.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., welcomes all to worship at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. A coffee fellowship follows at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food and Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same-day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same-day appointment). More events and information can be found online at oursaviorscb.org or at facebook.com/Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs. OSL has an elevator and welcomes people of all abilities. “Welcoming all to share God’s grace and love.”
St. John’s United Church of Christ
Sunday school and adult Bible study are at 9 a.m. at St. John’s UCC, 400 Cloverdale Ave. Worship is at 11:15 a.m.
First Congregational Church
All are invited to First Congregational Church, UCC, 611 First Ave., Sunday at 10 a.m. for worship and youth Sunday school. Visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com//FCC.UCC.CB.IA for more information.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by fellowship and coffee hour at 10:30 and Kidz Kamp at 10:45. Visit us online at www.emanuelcb.org or facebook.com/emanuellutherancbia.
Community of Christ
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd. holds Sunday school at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. This week, we have “Seek Refuge,” with Marlene Swanson giving the Word. Our greeters are Shari Poffenbarger and Lola Shorney.
Mount Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mount Hope United Methodist Church, 290th Street and Highway 6, welcomes all to join in our worship service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes the public for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is handicap accessible, and a cry room is available for infants to age 2. For more information, call the church office at 712-366-9112 or email tc3matt@gmail.com. Find us on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB.
