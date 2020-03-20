Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., has suspended services this week due to COVID-19. Our World Church has asked us to suspend services until April 13 also, no more than 10 people at a time in our gatherings at the church. We want to emphasize prevention and avoiding large settings. The theme this week is “Examine Your Hearts.” Scriptures are Psalms 23; Ephesians 5:8; and John 9:1-41.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., will suspend all worship services and activities at the church for the foreseeable future. However, we will post the Sunday service live at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook. The recorded service will also be available to watch on YouTube any time after noon on Sunday. The church’s Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and its website is SaintJohnELCA.org. You can call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church is located at 2447 Ave. B. Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook.com/pages/Epworth. The church phone number is 712-323-3124.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church is located at 2447 Ave. B. Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC. The pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church is located at 23109 205th St. Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church’s phone is 712-545-3021. Check out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Broadway Christian Church
Due to the COVID-19 situation, Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, will be closed until further notice. No Sunday services or meetings will be held until further notice. The weekly AA meetings and Overeaters Anonymous meetings have also been suspended. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., is suspending worship due to Coronavirus outbreak. Check out our Facebook page for other worship opportunities. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. for same day appointment). More events and information can be found online at oursaviorscb.org or at facebook.com/Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Due to Gov. Kim Reynold’s Public Health Disaster Declaration, Twin Cities Christian Church, located at 4220 Gifford Road, has canceled all activities until further notice. We are working to set up ways to share a service digitally for Sundays. Our Revolution Student Ministry is moving online to a Facebook group. All students in grades sixth through 12th are welcome to join the group and learn along with us. The church will post the first week of our current series “What to Do When You Don’t Know What to Do,” and each Wednesday the new week’s lesson will be added. Watch for a video, questions to talk about at home, and daily devotions for the series. This series is exceptionally timely for what is happening now in our country and the world. For more information, call the church office 712-366-9112 or you can find us on Facebook at Twin Cities Christian Church CB, where we will have all the latest information as it changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.