Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. However, due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, no meetings larger than nine people will be held at Epworth for the rest of May. Iowa Conference Methodist Bishop has advised and entreated us to hold off on resuming regular worship services until June. The scripture for this coming Sunday is John 14:1-14. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Worship is being held every Sunday in the parking lot at the regular time of 12:30 p.m. Please remember to practice safe social distancing — stay in your cars. The pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. We’re on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC. Feliz Día de las Madres — Happy Mother’s Day!
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. However, due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, no meetings with over nine people will be held at Hazel Dell for the rest of May.
Iowa Conference Methodist Bishop has advised and entreated us to hold off on resuming regular worship services until June. The scripture for this coming Sunday is John 14:1-14. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. Church phone: 712-545-3021. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran, 600 Bluff St., has suspended in-person worship services through the month of May out of an abundance of caution during the coronavirus pandemic. Sunday services are available via YouTube, and the link can be found on our Facebook page (Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs) or our website www.oursaviorscb.org. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m.
Timothy Lutheran Church
At Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, services will resume at the church on Sunday, May 10th, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (There will still be the online service via You Tube on May 10). We take seriously the needs of all members. As some return, others will choose to wait. Those who do return will find new health measures taken to ensure safety. We want everyone happy and healthy.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has suspended church services and Sunday school for the time being. The church invites the public to join us as we stream our Sunday service at 10 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/newhorizonpc.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., has suspended regular worship services and other activities to comply with the recommendations of state and federal authorities. Worship services are available on YouTube and on Faith’s Facebook page. To locate our live stream, search Facebook, “Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs.” It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office: office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. For more information, contact the church office at 323-6445.
Community of Christ Central
Community of Christ Cental, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., Council Bluffs. There will be no services this week due to the Covid-19. We are following the guidelines from Our World Church has for gatherings or services. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website — just access ongoing ministries: https://www.cofchrist.org/.
First Congregational Church
The church is continuing to provide worship service on Zoom, Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Please email the church for information to join the meeting: cbfirstcong@gmai.com. The Rev. Carol Hall will be leading the Mother’s Day worship and giving the sermon message, “Parenting.” The next free Community Dinner is Friday, May 29, and will be served “to go” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. from the west side of the building. All other church activities are on hold due to Covid-19. Our Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/FCC.UCC.CB.IA.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Due to the Iowa Department of Public Health restritions on public gatherings because of the coronavirus, Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, has cancelled all activities until further notice. We invite you to join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. for our online worship service by clicking the YouTube playlist link on our Facebook page, Twin Cities Christian Church CB, or by visiting our chkurch’s website twincitiescb.org and clicking on the announcement on the right side. Online lessons for children and teens are available at the church website by clicking “Digital Kids and Student Groups.” Join us at 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on Facebook live for our daily prayer focus. Check Facebook and the church website for all the latest information or call the church office at 712-366-9112.
My Father’s House
My Father’s House Ministries, 3205 Renner Drive, has suspended all services and activities until further notice. The church is streaming services on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mfhmin/ at 10 a.m. every Sunday and 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
Southside Christian Church
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Southside Christian Church, 1919 S. 10th St., is posting Sunday worship messasges online, as well as hosting a drive-in service on FM radio, at its regular service time of 10 a.m. Sundays. See the church’s Facebook page for the video message. Southside’s food pantry is open from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays (call 712-322-8122 first). During the COVID-19 quarantine, the pantry has also been opened Monday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. (again, call first). Reach church staff at the church office from 9 a.m. to noon daily by calling 712-323-7326.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Council Bluffs, 4 Valley View Drive, has suspended church services and all activities. The public is invited to watch the livestream of Mass at 9 a.m. Sundays on the church’s Facebook page. Reconciliation, funerals and other emergency sacraments can be arranged with regard to proper safety concerns through the church office. The office is available for calls from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Broadway United Methodist Church
Services at Broadway United Methodist Church, 11 S. First St., are streamed online at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/broadwayunitedmethodist and on the church’s website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live.
