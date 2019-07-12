Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to our bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m., accompanied by the church’s praise band. The ladies will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The youth group and the men’s group will both meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school and worship both meet at 11 a.m. during June, July and August. The public is invited to attend. The United Methodist Women will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to a Bible study at 8:30 a.m. Sunday followed by worship at 9:25. A coffee fellowship follows the service. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at epworthumccb.org and at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth. Vacation Bible school will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 28-Aug. 1.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will hold traditional worship services with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Adult Bible study meets at 9:15. Vacation Bible School Boot Camp will be held on Sunday mornings from 9 to 10:15 a.m. through July. It is for children age 3 through fifth grade. There will be no midweek Bible study during June, July and August. Timothy has an elevator for easy to worship services and activities.
First Congregational Church
The public is invited to First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave., for worship and youth Sunday school beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Carol Hall will lead the worship and give the sermon message, “Vicino de Casa.” Michael Deatz is the piano accompanist for the musical selections. After worship, a coffee and friendship time is served. Saturday yoga begins at 9 a.m. and Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. The Wednesday night cookout will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. and Music in the Park will begin at 6:30. The featured music is Omaha Big Band Salute to Military Night. The church continues to collect gently used clothing in all sizes for the giveaway in August. The church is also collecting non-perishable food items for the pantry, which is used to supply food items to local students who are facing food scarcity in their homes during the summer months. Visit the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/FCC.UCC.CB.IA.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. The organist is Joyce Mynster. Worship leader will be Gary Fields. Praise leader will be Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans’ sermon will be “… Wanting to Justify Himself ...” Focus text will be from Luke 10:25-37. The Ambassadors of Grace (Dennis and Cheryl Perkins) will perform gospel music at 1:30 p.m. July 21. A free-will offering will be received. The church is handicapped accessible via the northeast door.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, worship with Communion will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by fellowship and coffee at 10:30, a wider ministries meeting at 10:45; and a mission trip to Angel Tree Camp at 1 p.m. On Monday, Tai Chi will begin at 11 a.m.; and the church council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts will meet in the community room at 5:30 p.m., the Boy Scouts will meet in the youth center at 7 and the church council will meet in the conference room at 7. On Wednesday, the Mission Action Quilters will meet at 9:30 a.m. On Thursday, Tai Chi will begin at 11 a.m. The church office will be closed on July 19. Also July 19, food pantry volunteers will meet at Our Savior;s at 4:30 p.m. On July 21, worship with Communion will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by fellowship and coffee at 10:30, and a mental health support group at 11. Visit the church online at emanuelcb.org or facebook.com/emanuellutherancbia.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional Sunday morning worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and a praise service at 9. Nursery care for ages 4 years and younger is available from 8:30 a.m. until the last service. VBS kick-off meeting for all volunteers will be held at noon. VBS workdays and set-up is Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, the praise team will meet at 6 p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have contemporary praise worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service and the Faith praise team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music. There will be an outreach meeting at 4 p.m. Sunday. On Tuesday, adult Bible study will begin at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone; there will be a community outreach meeting at 2 p.m., and the horseshoe league will meet at 7. On Wednesday, there will be a church council meeting at 7:30 p.m. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
The Rev. Celeste Waymire welcomes the public to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St. The church holds worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, worship and Communion will begin at 10 a.m. and is followed by a coffee fellowship. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). Church office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The church phone is 712-322-6655. For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. followed by a church council meeting at 11:15. Greeters will Tina and Ron Barber. On Monday, the Boy Scouts will meet at 7 p.m.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “The Lord’s Prayer – Where, When and Why?” and the Scripture is Matthew 6:9-13 and Luke 11:2-4. Liturgist is Joyce Woods and the greeters are Shari and Micala Dillehay. Choir practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. There will be a children’s chat. Special music will be performed by Carol Doty, Evelyn Irwin, and Corinna Trobridge. Vacation Bible school begins Monday and will be held from 6 with activities through 8:30 p.m. This is a family event. Session will meet at 9:30 a.m. July 20. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Mount Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mount Hope United Methodist Church invites the public to worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and Sunday school at 10. The church is located at 290th Street and Highway 6. The church’s Brunch and Worship is held every other month and begins at 9:30 a.m. The next Brunch & Worship will be held Aug. 11. The church’s annual soup supper/silent auction/raffle/bake sale will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 29. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. Adult Bible study will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and the Saint John Sewing Group will meet at 9. The Men’s Club is scheduled to meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Sugar’s, 2725 East Kanesville Blvd. The church’s high school youth will be traveling to Oaks Indian Mission in Oklahoma Sunday through Thursday, where they will be involved with a service project.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
The public is invited to attend worship service at Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The July liturgist is Colleen Durham. Greeters are Dave and Shirley Meyers. Sunday school teachers this Sunday are Nancy Brooks and Vicky Woods. The Rev. Gary Eller’s sermon is titled “The Burden of the Blessed.” The scripture readings are from Genesis 25:19-34 and Luke 10:25-37. The theme is “God blesses those whom God wills; but, those blessed then have a responsibility.” Fellowship hosts are Claudia Falk and JoAnn Tanner. Hot Diggity Dog Bingo is this Thursday with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the games at 6:30. VBS will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 15, 16 and 17. The church’s annual pulled pork and raffle dinner is scheduled for 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513. The church is wheelchair accessible.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message. It begins with a meal at 6 p.m. The Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 20. The party will include bounce houses, water slide, games and food. The church’s vacation Bible school will run July 22-26. Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the program from 6 to 8 p.m. All ages welcome — including adults. Find the church online at fifthavenueumc.com.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Worship service will begin at 9:30 a.m. featuring the Rev. Scott Dalen delivering a sermon based on Luke 10:25-37. Greeters will be Dave and Linda Jennings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.