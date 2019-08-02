First Congregational Church
The public is invited to worship and youth Sunday school at 10 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church, 611 First Ave. Steve Schwiesow will give the sermon message and Michael Deatz will provide the piano selections. After worship, a coffee and friendship time will be held. Saturday yoga begins at 9 a.m. and Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. The church continues to collect non-perishable food items for the food pantry, especially for students in the community who experience food scarcity during the summer months. Visit the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/FCC.UCC.CB.IA.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service. It is also Operation Barnabas Sunday and the youth group will act as ushers. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone; and there will be a community outreach meeting at 2 p.m. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional Communion Sunday worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and a praise service at 9. Nursery care for ages 4 years and younger is available from 8:30 a.m. until after the last service. On Wednesday, the praise team at 6 p.m. On Thursday, “Good Grief” Support Group luncheon and meeting will begin at noon; and MRV committee for preparation on ministry will meet at 2 p.m.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
The Rev. Celeste Waymire welcomes the public to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St. The church holds worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, worship and Communion will begin at 10 a.m. and is followed by a coffee fellowship. On Sunday morning, Men of Faith will provide a musical message. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). Church office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The church phone is 712-322-6655. For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway. Adult Bible study meets at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school meets from 9 to 10:15 a.m. There will be no midweek Bible study during June, July and August. Timothy is handicap accessible including an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. Worship service will begin at 9:30 a.m. featuring Communion and the Rev. Ben McIntire delivering a sermon based on Luke 12:3-21. Jim and Nadine Trede will serve as greeters.
Community of Christ Church
Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday worship and Sunday school services. Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. with worship at 10:30. The church also holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Through Sunday, there will be no Sunday school classes for the kids. Instead, the church will have music and fun for the kids with Reggie Pifer at the piano/organ at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary. The speaker Frank Gunderson will address “Practicing Generosity.” Greeters will be Dave and Lori Geiger.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to Bible study at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and worship with Communion at 9:25. A coffee fellowship and trustees committee meeting will follow the service. The mission committee will meet at 7 p.m. A Bible study will meet on at 10 a.m. Thursday. The church’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check the church out at epworthumccb.org and at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to the church’s bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m., accompanied by the praise band. The youth group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school and worship both meet at 11 a.m. during June, July and August. The public is invited to attend. The church’s phone is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Assisting with worship will be Jolene Fields. Organist is Joyce Mynster and the praise leader will be Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki Evans will deliver the sermon: “Rich Towards God.” Focus text will be Luke 12:13-21. Communion will be served during the worship service and to the homebound in the afternoon or first part of the week. Westminster is handicap accessible.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. Childcare is available on Sundays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The Table Grace Food Truck will be in the church’s parking lot following services on Sunday. The public is invited for brunch, music, fun and fellowship. Ruth Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday and the Mary Group will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday. Adult Bible study is at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The church is handicap accessible.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given, so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. No Bible study held in July, it will resume in August. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, check out the church at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Drive, invites the public to Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. The August liturgist is Duane Hilty. The Rev. Gary Eller’s sermon is “Our Daily Bread.” Scripture readings are from Hosea 11:1-11 and Luke 12:13-21. Morning greeters are Vicky Woods and Nancy Brooks. Colleen Durham and Shirley Meyers are the Sunday school teachers. Fellowship hosts are Nancy Brooks, Vicky Woods and Paula Woods. There will be a Bible study after fellowship. On Sept. 14, the church will have its annual pulled pork dinner and raffle from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Kathleen Keefer. Her message is “Martha, Dear Martha” and the scripture is Luke 10:38-42. Liturgist will be Evelyn Hall-Irwin; the greeters are Clayton and Carol Murphy; and the August ushers are Shari and Micala Dillehay, and Vicki and Earl Hallberg. Choir practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. There will be a children’s chat. This is Pantry Sunday. On Tuesday, Coffee and Conversation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The church will collect school supplies for Longfellow and Edison Elementary Schools. The church has an elevator for easy access.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Greeter will be Jackie Yochum. The interim pastor the Rev. James Goodenberger. The church will hold its annual ice cream social from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 11. The event will feature homemade ice cream, pies, brownies, sloppy joes and nachos. A free will donation will be accepted. Proceeds from the event will go toward church missions.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
The Rev. James Bicket of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 11. The church’s annual soup supper/silent auction/raffle and bake sale will be Sept. 29 at McClelland Town Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Peace Church of the Brethren
The public is invited to Peace Church of the Brethren, 2605 Ave. E, for Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. To learn more about us, go to peacechurchofthebrethren.org and the church’s Facebook page.
